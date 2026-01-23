Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 22, 2026) - Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. (CSE: TICO) ("Talent" or the "Company") has entered into an amendment (the "Amendment") to the amended option agreement dated September 2025, which was an amendment to the original option agreement dated June 30, 2020 (the "Option Agreement") .

Pursuant to the Amendment, the parties agreed to the following terms:

the Optionor agrees to waive a default of a missed payment of $200,000 due November 30, 2025;

an option term of ten years plus five months;

a C$300,000 option payment to be made by the Company immediately in cash or shares of the Company at a deemed issue price of C$0.06 representing 5 million shares of the Company, which shall be subject to customary securities laws hold periods of four months plus a day from issuance;

no expenditures are required to be made on the Property (as defined in the Option Agreement) until November 2027;

a C$300,000 option payment shall be made by the Company by March 1, 2027, with C$250,000 to be allocated and available to be spent as expenditures in developing the Property by November 30, 2027;

a C$500,000 option payment shall be made by the Company by March 1, 2028, with C$500,000 to be allocated and available to be spent as expenditures in developing the Property by November 30, 2028;

a C$1,000,000 option payment shall be made by the Company by March 1, 2028, and C$1,500,000 to be allocated and available to be spent as expenditures in developing the Property by November 30, 2029;

a C$10,000,000 final option payment shall be made by the Company by November 30, 2030.

A material change report will be filed on SEDAR PLUS with reference to this News Release for the Amendment of the Option Agreement terms.

About TICO

Talent Infinity Resource Developments Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of critical mineral properties. The Company is based in Vancouver, B.C. and holds an option over the Wildcat Property located in British Columbia.

Disclaimers

This news release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions and judgments of management regarding future events or results. Such statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise or update such statements. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company's management's discussion and analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators which is posted on www.sedarplus.ca. This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described stated herein and accordingly undue reliance should not be put on such. No regulatory authority accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. The Company does not undertake to update this news release unless required by applicable law.

