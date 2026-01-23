Feintool International Holding AG: CFO change at Feintool: Marc Hundsdorf will take over financial management from 1 March 2026

Ad hoc announcement pursuant to Article 53 LR

23 January 2026 - 06:30 AM

The Board of Directors of Feintool International Holding AG has appointed Marc Hundsdorf as the new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Marc Hundsdorf will take up his position on 1 March 2026, succeeding Thomas Erne, who is leaving the company at his own request.

Marc Hundsdorf has many years of management experience as CFO and CEO in various companies in the automotive supplier industry. As CFO, he successfully led motorhome manufacturer Knaus Tabbert to the stock market. Marc Hundsdorf most recently worked as CFO for the battery company VARTA, where he played a key role in the company's refinancing. Marc Hundsdorf is 57 years old, a German citizen, and holds degrees in economics and engineering.



Feintool Chairman of the Board of Directors Norbert Indlekofer: "The Board of Directors is convinced that Marc Hundsdorf, with his experience in the automotive and industrial sectors, is the right choice for the financial management of the company and wishes him a successful start. The Board of Directors would like to express its sincere thanks to Thomas Erne for his commitment and his work for the Feintool Group. He significantly shaped the company during a challenging period and sustainably advanced its further development."





About Feintool

Feintool is an international technology and market leader in electrolamination stamping, fineblanking, and forming. We manufacture high-quality precision parts in large volumes from steel. We supply the automotive industry, energy infrastructure equipment providers, and all manner of high-end industrial manufacturers. Feintool's products perfectly complement the megatrends for renewable energy generation, storage, and usage.



Our core technologies deliver measurable cost-efficiency, consistent quality, and improved productivity. Feintool constantly expands the horizons of its production methods and develops intelligent solutions, innovative tools, and state-of-the-art manufacturing processes in line with customer needs.



Founded in 1959 and headquartered in Switzerland, the company has 18 production sites, 3,100 employees and 80 vocational trainees in Europe, the USA, China, Japan and India. Feintool is publicly listed and majority-owned by the Artemis Group.

