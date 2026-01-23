VALLOUREC TO SHOWCASE DELPHY, ITS INNOVATIVE HYDROGEN STORAGE SOLUTION, AT HYVOLUTION 2026

Meudon (France), on January 23, 2026 - Vallourec, a world leader in premium seamless tubular solutions, will take part in Hyvolution 2026, the leading European event dedicated to the hydrogen ecosystem, happening from January 27 to 29, 2026, in Paris. This year, Delphy, Vallourec's hydrogen storage solution, has been selected as one of the five winners of the show's Innovation Award.

Hyvolution is a key event for the hydrogen ecosystem. It provides Vallourec with a strategic platform to demonstrate its commitment to delivering industrial, scalable solutions that contribute to the green hydrogen value chain and support the energy transformation.

Delphy awarded the Innovation Prize at HYVOLUTION 2026

Delphy is Vallourec's market-ready underground hydrogen storage solution, capable of storing up to 100 tons of hydrogen gas vertically. Engineered to combine high-pressure performance, minimal surface footprint, and industry-leading safety, this turnkey solution has already been certified by Bureau Veritas and DNV. Since the launch of this solution, Vallourec has already signed partnerships with H2V, a French pioneer in large-scale green hydrogen production; NextChem Tech, specializing in decarbonization technologies; and Geostock, a global specialist in underground energy storage.

Being selected as one of Hyvolution 2026's five winners of the Innovation Award is a major recognition of Delphy's breakthrough technology. This distinction highlights Vallourec's ability to turn its industrial expertise into tangible solutions that accelerate the deployment of green hydrogen at scale.

At Hyvolution 2026, visitors will have the opportunity to discover Delphy and to exchange with our teams at the Vallourec booth (J50). In addition, Vallourec experts will present key technical talks during the conference to share insights on the market and our solution:

Keynote presentation of Delphy by Vincent Designolle, Director of Delphy - Tuesday, January 27 at 3:00 pm, Workshop 1

Panel discussion "Large-scale hydrogen storage: better energy security and grid management" with Vincent Designolle (Director of Delphy) Alain Caracatzanis (Managing Director at Storengy), and Noé van Hulst (Hydrogen Advisor at Gasunie) - Thursday, January 29 at 10:00 am , Main stage

Innovation Award ceremony with Katrine Hagege, Head of Business Development Europe for Delphy - Thursday, January 29 at 11:30 am, Workshop 2

About Vallourec

Vallourec is a world leader in premium tubular solutions for the energy markets and for demanding industrial applications such as oil & gas wells in harsh environments, new generation power plants, challenging architectural projects, and high-performance mechanical equipment. Vallourec's pioneering spirit and cutting-edge R&D open new technological frontiers. With close to 13,000 dedicated and passionate employees in more than 20 countries, Vallourec works hand- in-hand with its customers to offer more than just tubes: Vallourec delivers innovative, safe, competitive and smart tubular solutions, to make every project possible. Listed on Euronext in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013506730, Ticker VK), Vallourec is part of the CAC Mid 60, SBF 120 and Next 150 indices and is eligible for Deferred Settlement Service. In the United States, Vallourec has established a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt (ADR) program (ISIN code: US92023R4074, Ticker: VLOWY). Parity between ADR and a Vallourec ordinary share has been set at 5:1.

