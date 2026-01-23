

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Flash purchasing managers' survey results from the euro area and the UK are due on Friday, headlining a busy day for the European economic news.



At 2.00 am ET, the Office for National Statistics releases UK retail sales data for December. Sales are forecast to remain flat after falling 0.1 percent in November.



At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE is slated to release business confidence survey results. The manufacturing confidence index is seen falling to 101 in January from 102 in December.



At 3.15 am ET, S&P Global publishes France's composite PMI survey results. The composite output index is expected to rise to 50.1 in January from 50.0 in December.



At 3.30 am ET, Germany's final composite PMI survey data is due. Economists expect the composite index to improve to 51.8 in January from 51.3 a month ago.



At 4.00 am ET, S&P Global is slated to release euro area flash composite PMI data. The composite output index is expected to rise slightly to 51.6 from 51.5 in November.



Half an hour later, UK S&P Global flash composite PMI report is due. The composite index is seen at 51.7 in January, up from 51.4 in the previous month.



