Ericsson reports fourth quarter results and full-year results 2025

Strategic highlights - solid commercial momentum and operational execution

Organic sales growth in all three segments in Q4, with 12%* growth in segment Cloud Software and Services.

Operational improvements in recent years driving strong margins and solid free cash flow.

Fourth quarter highlights - good organic growth with all segments contributing

Sales increased by 6%* YoY. Market areas Europe, Middle East and Africa and South East Asia, Oceania and India grew, Americas was broadly stable while North East Asia declined. Reported sales were SEK 69.3 (72.9) b.

Adjusted 1 gross income was SEK 33.2 (33.7) b. with currency headwinds offsetting strong operational execution. Reported gross income was SEK 32.7 (32.7) b.

gross income was SEK 33.2 (33.7) b. with currency headwinds offsetting strong operational execution. Reported gross income was SEK 32.7 (32.7) b. Adjusted 1 gross margin was 48.0% (46.3%) driven mainly by improvements in Cloud Software and Services. Reported gross margin was 47.2% (44.9%).

gross margin was 48.0% (46.3%) driven mainly by improvements in Cloud Software and Services. Reported gross margin was 47.2% (44.9%). Adjusted 1 EBITA was SEK 12.7 (10.2) b. with an 18.3% (14.1%) margin, benefiting from improved segment margins in Mobile Networks. Reported EBITA was SEK 11.6 (8.6) b. with a 16.7% (11.8%) margin.

EBITA was SEK 12.7 (10.2) b. with an 18.3% (14.1%) margin, benefiting from improved segment margins in Mobile Networks. Reported EBITA was SEK 11.6 (8.6) b. with a 16.7% (11.8%) margin. Net income was SEK 8.6 (4.9) b. EPS diluted was SEK 2.57 (1.44).

Free cash flow before M&A was SEK 14.9 (15.8) b.

Full-year highlights - margins stabilized at good levels and solid free cash flow

Sales increased by 2%*, with growth in Networks and Cloud Software and Services. Reported sales were SEK 236.7 (247.9) b.

Adjusted 1 gross income increased to SEK 113.9 (111.4) b. driven by improvements in Mobile Networks, and despite a SEK -7.2 b. currency headwind. Adjusted gross margin increased to 48.1% (44.9%).

gross income increased to SEK 113.9 (111.4) b. driven by improvements in Mobile Networks, and despite a SEK -7.2 b. currency headwind. Adjusted gross margin increased to 48.1% (44.9%). Adjusted 1 EBITA was SEK 42.9 (27.2) b. with an adjusted 1 EBITA margin of 18.1% (11.0%), including the gain from the divestment of iconectiv.

EBITA was SEK 42.9 (27.2) b. with an adjusted EBITA margin of 18.1% (11.0%), including the gain from the divestment of iconectiv. Net income was SEK 28.7 (0.4) b. EPS diluted was SEK 8.51 (0.01).

Free cash flow before M&A was SEK 26.8 (40.0) b., delivering a cash flow to net sales of 11.3%.

Net cash at year-end 2025 was SEK 61.2 (37.8) b.

Return on capital employed was 24.1% (2.6%), including the benefit of the iconectiv divestment.

A dividend of SEK 3.00 (2.85) per share for 2025 and a share buyback program of SEK 15.0 b. will be proposed to the AGM by the Board of Directors.

Börje Ekholm, President and CEO, said: "Our Q4 results demonstrate solid execution of our strategy priorities. It is encouraging that we delivered organic growth in a flattish RAN market environment through our efforts in mission critical networks, 5G core and Enterprise. The operational actions we have taken in recent years have resulted in improved margins and cash flow, with a ninth consecutive quarter of year-over-year adjusted EBITA margin expansion.

R&D investments to extend technology leadership continued, with a focus on AI-native, secure, and autonomous mobile networks. We generated strong free cash flow and have a strong cash position today. The Board will propose an increased dividend of SEK 3.00 per share, and will also seek a mandate for a share buyback of SEK 15 b.

For 2026, we expect the RAN market to be flat. Mission critical and enterprise markets, where we are well positioned, are expected to grow. In this environment, we plan to increase investments in defense during 2026 while continuing to optimize our cost base to support margins and cash flow generation."

SEK b. Q4 2025 Q4 2024 YoY change Q3 2025 QoQ change Jan-Dec 2025 Jan-Dec 2024 YoY change Net sales 69.285 72.913 -5 % 56.239 23 % 236.681 247.880 -5 % Organic sales growth 12 - - 6 % - - - - 2 % Gross income 32.705 32.707 0 % 26.777 22 % 112.668 109.365 3 % Gross margin 2 47.2 % 44.9 % - 47.6 % - 47.6 % 44.1 % - EBIT 11.161 7.958 40 % 15.151 -26 % 38.634 4.3 - EBIT margin 2 16.1 % 10.9 % - 26.9 % - 16.3 % 1.7 % - EBITA 2 11.601 8.623 35 % 15.516 -25 % 40.532 22.145 83 % EBITA margin 2 16.7 % 11.8 % - 27.6 % - 17.1 % 8.9 % - Net income 8.571 4.879 76 % 11.300 -24 % 28.714 0.374 - EPS diluted, SEK 2.57 1.44 78 % 3.33 -23 % 8.51 0.01 - Free cash flow before M&A 2 14.853 15.824 -6 % 6.631 124 % 26.769 40.034 -33 % Net cash, end of period 2 61.236 37.830 62 % 51.858 18 % 61.236 37.830 62 % Adjusted financial measures 23 Adjusted gross income 33.243 33.741 -1 % 27.048 23 % 113.945 111.411 2 % Adjusted gross margin 48.0 % 46.3 % - 48.1 % - 48.1 % 44.9 % - Adjusted EBIT 12.258 9.584 28 % 15.454 -21 % 40.971 9.325 - Adjusted EBIT margin 17.7 % 13.1 % - 27.5 % - 17.3 % 3.8 % - Adjusted EBITA 12.698 10.249 24 % 15.819 -20 % 42.869 27.157 58 % Adjusted EBITA margin 18.3 % 14.1 % - 28.1 % - 18.1 % 11.0 % -

