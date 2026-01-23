Anzeige
PR Newswire
23.01.2026 08:06 Uhr
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - AVI Open Letter to HVPE Board, Manager & Shareholders

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - AVI Open Letter to HVPE Board, Manager & Shareholders

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 23

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

(the "Company")

23 January 2026

AVI Open Letter to HVPE Board, Manager, Shareholders

Asset Value Investors ("AVI"), the Company's investment manager, has today published an open letter to the Board, Manager, and Shareholders of Harbourvest Global Private Equity (HVPE) . A copy of the letter can be found on AVI's website: Solutions for Harbourvest Global Private Equity - Asset Value Investors.

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc is a shareholder in HVPE, and fully supports the points set out by AVI in its letter.

Interested parties who wish to discuss this letter further should contact tom.treanor@assetvalueinvestors.com.

For further information please contact:

Tom Treanor, Fund Manager

tom.treanor@assetvalueinvestors.com

Charles Gorman, KL Communications

AVI@kl-communications.com

- ENDS -

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8732


