MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - AVI Open Letter to HVPE Board, Manager & Shareholders
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, January 23
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc
(the "Company")
23 January 2026
AVI Open Letter to HVPE Board, Manager, Shareholders
Asset Value Investors ("AVI"), the Company's investment manager, has today published an open letter to the Board, Manager, and Shareholders of Harbourvest Global Private Equity (HVPE) . A copy of the letter can be found on AVI's website: Solutions for Harbourvest Global Private Equity - Asset Value Investors.
MIGO Opportunities Trust plc is a shareholder in HVPE, and fully supports the points set out by AVI in its letter.
Interested parties who wish to discuss this letter further should contact tom.treanor@assetvalueinvestors.com.
For further information please contact:
Tom Treanor, Fund Manager
tom.treanor@assetvalueinvestors.com
Charles Gorman, KL Communications
AVI@kl-communications.com
