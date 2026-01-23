MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - AVI Open Letter to HVPE Board, Manager & Shareholders

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 23

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc

(the "Company")

23 January 2026

AVI Open Letter to HVPE Board, Manager, Shareholders

Asset Value Investors ("AVI"), the Company's investment manager, has today published an open letter to the Board, Manager, and Shareholders of Harbourvest Global Private Equity (HVPE) . A copy of the letter can be found on AVI's website: Solutions for Harbourvest Global Private Equity - Asset Value Investors .

MIGO Opportunities Trust plc is a shareholder in HVPE, and fully supports the points set out by AVI in its letter.

Interested parties who wish to discuss this letter further should contact tom.treanor@assetvalueinvestors.com .

For further information please contact:

Tom Treanor, Fund Manager tom.treanor@assetvalueinvestors.com Charles Gorman, KL Communications AVI@kl-communications.com

Frostrow Capital LLP

Company Secretary

Tel: 0203 709 8732