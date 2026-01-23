Anzeige
Gold vor 5.000-USD-Marke: Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 63 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
WKN: A3DAKA | ISIN: GB00BLH3CY60 | Ticker-Symbol:
23.01.2026 14:26 Uhr
AVI Global Trust PLC: AVI Open Letter to HVPE Board, Manager, Shareholders

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2026 / AVI Global Trust plc (the "Company") AVI Open Letter to HVPE Board, Manager, Shareholders

Asset Value Investors ("AVI"), the Company's investment manager, has today published an open letter to the Board, Manager, and Shareholders of Harbourvest Global Private Equity ("HVPE"). A copy of the letter can be found on AVI's website: Solutions for Harbourvest Global Private Equity - Asset Value Investors

AVI Global Trust is a shareholder in HVPE, and fully supports the points set out by AVI in its letter.

Interested parties who wish to discuss this letter further should contact tom.treanor@assetvalueinvestors.com.

For Press enquiries

KL Communications
AVI@kl-communications.com
020 3882 6644

MUFG Corporate Governance Limited

Secretary

23 January 2026

LEI: 213800QUODCLWWRVI968

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: AVI Global Trust PLC



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/avi-open-letter-to-hvpe-board-manager-shareholders-1130183

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
