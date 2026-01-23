AVI Global Trust PLC: AVI Open Letter to HVPE Board, Manager, Shareholders

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2026 / AVI Global Trust plc (the "Company") AVI Open Letter to HVPE Board, Manager, Shareholders

Asset Value Investors ("AVI"), the Company's investment manager, has today published an open letter to the Board, Manager, and Shareholders of Harbourvest Global Private Equity ("HVPE"). A copy of the letter can be found on AVI's website: Solutions for Harbourvest Global Private Equity - Asset Value Investors

AVI Global Trust is a shareholder in HVPE, and fully supports the points set out by AVI in its letter.

Interested parties who wish to discuss this letter further should contact tom.treanor@assetvalueinvestors.com.

