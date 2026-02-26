Edison Investment Research Limited

London, UK, 26 February 2026 Edison issues report on AVI Global Trust (AGT) Edison issues report on AVI Global Trust (LSE: AGT) AVI Global Trust (AGT) has been managed by Joe Bauernfreund at Asset Value Investors (AVI) since September 2015. During his tenure, the trust's NAV has compounded at an annual rate of 11.6%. He invests in companies that own high-quality assets and are trading at a considerable discount to their estimated intrinsic values; there must be an identifiable catalyst for a discount to meaningfully narrow or close completely. AGT's returns are derived from both discounts narrowing and NAV growth. The trust is very different from its nine peers in the AIC Global sector. Bauernfreund is benchmark agnostic and very confident about AGT's portfolio due to the strong operational performances of investee companies and wide discounts. Global investors are becoming more discerning regarding valuation and are seeking opportunities outside the US, which until 2025 had been the favoured market for many years. This is an environment that plays into AGT's strengths and the manager is finding a wealth of attractive opportunities. Click here to read the full report. All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website www.edisongroup.com Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority . Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities. For more information, please contact Edison: enquiries@edisongroup.com +44 (0)20 3077 5700 Connect with Edison on: LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/ X www.x.com/edison_inv_res YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv



