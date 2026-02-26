AVI Global Trust (AGT) has been managed by Joe Bauernfreund at Asset Value Investors (AVI) since September 2015. During his tenure, the trust's NAV has compounded at an annual rate of 11.6%. He invests in companies that own high-quality assets and are trading at a considerable discount to their estimated intrinsic values; there must be an identifiable catalyst for a discount to meaningfully narrow or close completely. AGT's returns are derived from both discounts narrowing and NAV growth. The trust is very different from its nine peers in the AIC Global sector. Bauernfreund is benchmark agnostic and very confident about AGT's portfolio due to the strong operational performances of investee companies and wide discounts. Global investors are becoming more discerning regarding valuation and are seeking opportunities outside the US, which until 2025 had been the favoured market for many years. This is an environment that plays into AGT's strengths and the manager is finding a wealth of attractive opportunities.

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...