Das Instrument EFGA US29873D1046 EUROBK ERGAS.ADR 1/2 NEW EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.01.2026

The instrument EFGA US29873D1046 EUROBK ERGAS.ADR 1/2 NEW EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 26.01.2026



Das Instrument BKP0 US7242495031 PIRAEUS F.HL.ADR NEW 2021 EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.01.2026

The instrument BKP0 US7242495031 PIRAEUS F.HL.ADR NEW 2021 EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 26.01.2026



Das Instrument S9O US8617801043 ARROWMARK FINAN. DL-,001 EQUITY wird ex Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.01.2026

The instrument S9O US8617801043 ARROWMARK FINAN. DL-,001 EQUITY is traded ex capital adjustment on 23.01.2026



Das Instrument HSB HK0011000095 HANG SENG BK LTD EQUITY wird cum Kapitalmassnahme gehandelt am 23.01.2026 und ex Kapitalmassnahme am 26.01.2026

The instrument HSB HK0011000095 HANG SENG BK LTD EQUITY is traded cum capital adjustment on 23.01.2026 and ex capital adjustment on 26.01.2026





© 2026 Xetra Newsboard