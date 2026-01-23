

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar strengthened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The Australian dollar rose to a 9-month high of 1.7136 against the euro and nearly a 3-year high of 0.9451 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.7184 and 0.9431, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the yen, the aussie advanced to nearly a 1-1/2-year high of 0.6854 and a 1-1/2-year high of 108.73 from Thursday's closing quotes of 0.6481 and 108.37, respectively.



The aussie edged up to 1.1597 against the NZ dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.1541.



If the aussie extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.66 against the euro, 0.95 against the loonie, 0.69 against the greenback, 110.00 against the yen and 1.17 against the kiwi.



