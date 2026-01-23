

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen fell to a 35-year low of 186.80 against the euro and a 17-year low of 214.66 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 186.22 and 211.11, respectively.



Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the yen slid to a 9-day low of 159.21 and a record low of 201.31 from Thursday's closing quotes of 158.41 and 197.65, respectively.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the yen slipped to 1-1/2-year lows of 94.02 and 115.43 from Thursday's closing quotes of 93.91 and 114.91, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 187.00 against the euro, 215.00 against the pound, 160.00 against the greenback, 202.00 against the franc, 95.00 against the kiwi and 116.00 against the loonie.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News