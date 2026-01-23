Solar Foods Oyj: Inside information: Solar Foods Oyj successfully completes a directed share issue of 5,154,691 new shares raising approximately EUR 25 million

SOLAR FOODS OYJ INSIDE INFORMATION 23 January 2026, at 01:20 EET

Inside information: Solar Foods Oyj successfully completes a directed share issue of 5,154,691 new shares raising approximately EUR 25 million

Solar Foods Oyj ("Solar Foods" or the "Company") announced earlier on 22 January 2026 its intention to issue new shares in the Company (the "Shares") in a private placement to GEA Finland Oy ("GEA") as well as to a limited number of institutional investors, certain members of the Company's Board of Directors and management as well as certain co-founders of the Company and certain private individuals in deviation from the pre-emptive subscription rights of the shareholders through an accelerated book-building process (the "Share Issue"). The Board of Directors of the Company has today resolved upon a Share Issue of 5,154,691 Shares pursuant to the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 25 March 2025.

A total of 5,154,691 Shares were subscribed for in the Share Issue for a subscription price of EUR 4.85 per Share. The subscription price represents a discount of approximately 15.2 per cent compared to the closing price of the Company's share on 22 January 2026 on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland market place ("First North") immediately prior to the commencement of the Share Issue. The Company expects to receive gross proceeds of approximately EUR 25 million as a result of the Share Issue.

A total of 1,649,484 Shares were allocated to GEA, which had provided the Company with an undertaking to subscribe for Shares for an aggregate subscription price of EUR 8 million. The undertaking ensured that a directed share issue of a size that the Board of Directors deemed appropriate could be executed to secure funding needed for the implementation of the Company's Factory 02 production facility in accordance with the Company's growth strategy.

The subscription price was determined in an accelerated bookbuilding process involving a limited number of institutional investors, the largest shareholder of the Company, certain members of the Company's Board of Directors and management, certain co-founders of the Company and certain private individuals, as well as based on negotiations with GEA. The purpose of the procedure has been to ensure that the subscription price is market based. The subscription price will be credited in full to the Company's reserve for invested unrestricted equity.

"Solar Foods has executed the equity fundraising as planned. This takes us closer to the final investment decision of Factory 02 and allows us to execute our strategy. We want to thank all investors for their support", says Ilkka Saura, CFO of Solar Foods.

After the subscribed Shares have been registered in the Finnish Trade Register, the total number of shares in the Company is expected to be 29,883,733. The subscribed Shares correspond in total to approximately 20.8 per cent of all of the Company's shares and votes immediately prior to the Share Issue and to approximately 17.2 per cent after the Share Issue. The Shares subscribed for by GEA correspond to approximately 6.7 per cent of all of the Company's shares and votes immediately prior to the Share Issue and to approximately 5.5 per cent after the Share Issue.

The Shares are expected to be registered in the Finnish Trade Register on or about 26 January 2026, and trading in the Shares together with the existing shares is expected to commence on First North on or about 27 January 2026. The Shares are expected to be ready for delivery to the investors against payment through Euroclear Finland Oy on or about 27 January 2026. The Shares will rank pari passu in all respects with the existing shares of the Company once they have been registered in the Finnish Trade Register and delivered to the investors' book entry accounts.

In connection with the Share Issue, Solar Foods has entered into a lock-up undertaking with DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB, Finland Branch ("DNB Carnegie"), under which Solar Foods has, subject to certain customary exceptions, agreed not to issue or sell any shares or option rights in Solar Foods for a period of 180 days after the closing of the Share Issue. In addition, members of the Company's Board of Directors and management and their closely associated persons, who participated in the Share Issue, have undertaken, subject to customary exceptions, to not sell their shares or other financial instruments in the Company for a period of 90 days after the completion of the Share Issue.

DNB Carnegie acted as the bookrunner for the Share Issue.

CFO Ilkka Saura, ilkka.saura@solarfoods.com, tel: +358 10 579 3289

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

About Solar Foods

Solar Foods produces Solein®, a protein created using carbon dioxide and electricity. This innovative production method is independent of weather and climate conditions, eliminating the need for traditional agriculture. Founded in Finland in 2017, Solar Foods is listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more at www.solarfoods.com and investors.solarfoods.com.

