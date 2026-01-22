Anzeige
WKN: 923774 | ISIN: US32020R1095
PR Newswire
22.01.2026 22:05 Uhr
24 Leser
First Financial Bankshares, Inc.: First Financial Bankshares Announces Fourth Quarter And Year Ended December 31, 2025 Earnings

ABILENE, Texas, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $73.31 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to earnings of $52.27 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $62.32 million for the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share were $0.51 for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with $0.36 for the third quarter of 2025 and $0.43 for the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported net income of $253.58 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, compared to $223.51 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024, reflecting an increase of $30.07 million, or 13.45 percent.

"We are pleased to report a strong finish to 2025, highlighted by record quarterly net income. We are especially happy with the strong deposit growth during the quarter, which will set us up well to grow both loans and securities in 2026," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "We are encouraged by our organic balance sheet growth of almost $1.50 billion in the past year, increasing earning assets while continuing to grow net interest income. As we enter 2026, we will continue to remain focused on sound lending growth, managing the changing interest rate environment and the regulatory landscape. We appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders and associates and assure you that we will continue to put You First!"

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $131.37 million compared to $127.00 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $116.12 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The net interest margin, on a tax- equivalent basis, was 3.81 percent for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 3.80 percent for the third quarter of 2025 and 3.67 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024. Average interest-earning assets were $14.08 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $12.86 billion for the same quarter a year ago.

The Company recorded a credit provision reversal of $2.49 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to a provision for credit losses of $24.44 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $1.00 million in the fourth quarter 2024. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $28.61 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $13.82 million recorded in 2024.

The allowance for credit losses totaled $105.54 million or 1.29 percent of total loans held-for-investment ("loans hereafter") at December 31, 2025, compared to $98.33 million, at December 31, 2024, or 1.24 percent of loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $6.39 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $8.68 million at December 31, 2024.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, net charge-offs totaled $391 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $22.34 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $1.94 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.69 percent on December 31, 2025, compared to 0.71 percent at September 30, 2025 and 0.80 percent at December 31, 2024. Classified loans totaled $255.61 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $252.96 million at September 30, 2025 and $233.85 million at December 31, 2024.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $33.35 million compared to $30.98 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Notable changes for the fourth quarter of 2025 when compared to the same quarter a year ago are as follows:

  • Mortgage income increased to $4.22 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $3.01 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 due to increased loan origination volumes and pricing margins.
  • Trust fee income increased to $13.51 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $12.66 million in the same quarter last year which represents an increase of $850 thousand or 6.71 percent. Trust revenue has increased primarily due to growth in market value of assets under management to $11.94 billion at December 31, 2025 compared to $10.83 billion at December 31, 2024.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $77.65 million compared to $70.10 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Notable changes for the fourth quarter of 2025 when compared to the same quarter a year ago are as follows:

  • Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs rose to $47.23 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $41.64 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2024 is largely due to merit-based pay increases and market adjustments for front line staff over the prior year, an increase of $1.17 million in profit sharing expense and an increase of $384 thousand in officer bonus and incentive accruals related to the Company's growth in net income over the prior year and increased mortgage activity.
  • Noninterest expense, excluding salary related costs, increased $1.97 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 largely due to increases in software amortization and expense and operational and other losses.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 46.10 percent for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 46.81 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease from the same period in the prior year is primarily due to the increase in net interest income in 2025.

As of December 31, 2025, consolidated total assets were $15.45 billion compared to $13.98 billion at December 31, 2024. Loans totaled $8.16 billion at December 31, 2025, compared with loans of $7.91 billion at December 31, 2024. Loans grew $245.18 million, or 3.10 percent, from December 31, 2024 balances. Deposits and Repurchase Agreements totaled $13.41 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $12.90 billion at September 30, 2025 and $12.16 billion at December 31, 2024. During the fourth quarter of 2025, Deposits and Repurchase Agreements grew $511.59 million, or 15.74 percent annualized, when compared to September 30, 2025 balances and $1.25 billion from December 31, 2024, or 10.26 percent.

Shareholders' equity was $1.92 billion as of December 31, 2025, compared to $1.61 billion at December 31, 2024, resulting from growth in retained earnings and improvement in Other Comprehensive Income ("OCI") due to the decrease in unrealized losses in the bond portfolio related to lower longer-term interest rates. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $269.94 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $424.29 million at December 31, 2024.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Lumberton, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust and Asset Management Company, with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," "project," and "goal." Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.























FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.




CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)




(In thousands, except share and per share data)



























As of









2025



2024








ASSETS


Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,








Cash and due from banks

$

249,466


$

237,466


$

264,000


$

232,943


$

259,996








Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks


826,947



401,580



435,612



682,362



503,417








Federal funds sold


1,575



11,750



8,750



11,750



-








Investment securities


5,514,113



5,260,813



4,886,548



4,760,431



4,617,759








Loans, held-for-investment


8,158,276



8,243,625



8,074,944



7,945,611



7,913,098








Allowance for credit losses


(105,536)



(105,958)



(102,792)



(101,080)



(98,325)








Net loans, held-for-investment


8,052,740



8,137,667



7,972,152



7,844,531



7,814,773








Loans, held-for-sale


29,992



26,015



33,233



14,348



8,235








Premises and equipment, net


149,985



149,651



148,999



150,589



151,904








Goodwill


313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481








Other intangible assets


171



257



343



428



523








Other assets


308,006



302,848



313,723



301,251



309,330








Total assets

$

15,446,476


$

14,841,528


$

14,376,841


$

14,312,114


$

13,979,418






























LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY






















Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

3,401,057


$

3,446,262


$

3,439,059


$

3,356,553


$

3,348,041








Interest-bearing deposits


9,944,472



9,399,986



9,009,357



9,110,218



8,751,133








Total deposits


13,345,529



12,846,248



12,448,416



12,466,771



12,099,174








Repurchase agreements


62,956



50,646



48,026



56,606



61,416








Borrowings


21,680



21,956



22,153



26,978



135,603








Trade date payable


-



-



24,965



-



-








Other liabilities


98,994



92,410



95,929



81,498



76,665








Shareholders' equity


1,917,317



1,830,268



1,737,352



1,680,261



1,606,560








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

15,446,476


$

14,841,528


$

14,376,841


$

14,312,114


$

13,979,418































Quarter Ended









2025



2024








INCOME STATEMENTS


Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,








Interest income

$

182,869


$

179,692


$

172,810


$

167,110


$

165,792








Interest expense


51,501



52,691



49,080



48,321



49,675








Net interest income


131,368



127,001



123,730



118,789



116,117








Provision for credit losses


(2,486)



24,435



3,132



3,528



1,003








Net interest income after provision for credit losses


133,854



102,566



120,598



115,261



115,114








Noninterest income


33,349



34,264



32,873



30,230



30,977








Noninterest expense


77,650



73,666



71,735



70,335



70,099








Net income before income taxes


89,553



63,164



81,736



75,156



75,992








Income tax expense


16,239



10,897



15,078



13,810



13,671








Net income

$

73,314


$

52,267


$

66,658


$

61,346


$

62,321






























PER COMMON SHARE DATA






















Net income - basic

$

0.51


$

0.37


$

0.47


$

0.43


$

0.44








Net income - diluted


0.51



0.36



0.47



0.43



0.43








Cash dividends declared


0.19



0.19



0.19



0.18



0.18








Book value


13.39



12.78



12.14



11.75



11.24








Tangible book value


11.20



10.59



9.95



9.55



9.04








Market value


29.87



33.65



35.98



35.92



36.05








Shares outstanding - end of period


143,213,102



143,188,051



143,077,619



143,019,433



142,944,704








Average outstanding shares - basic


143,180,215



143,105,224



143,023,544



142,949,514



142,898,110








Average outstanding shares - diluted


143,542,801



143,474,169



143,378,505



143,355,148



143,352,067






























PERFORMANCE RATIOS






















Return on average assets


1.94

%


1.44

%


1.89

%


1.78

%


1.81

%






Return on average equity


15.62



11.85



15.82



15.12



15.17








Return on average tangible equity


18.78



14.44



19.43



18.68



18.78








Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.81



3.80



3.81



3.74



3.67








Efficiency ratio


46.10



44.74



44.97



46.36



46.81































Year Ended

















Dec. 31,
















INCOME STATEMENTS


2025



2024

















Interest income

$

702,480


$

628,918

















Interest expense


201,593



202,177

















Net interest income


500,887



426,741

















Provision for credit losses


28,609



13,821

















Net interest income after provisions for credit losses


472,278



412,920

















Noninterest income


130,716



123,989

















Noninterest expense


293,391



265,063

















Net income before income taxes


309,603



271,846

















Income tax expense


56,024



48,335

















Net income

$

253,579


$

223,511







































PER COMMON SHARE DATA






















Net income - basic

$

1.77


$

1.56

















Net income - diluted


1.77



1.56

















Cash dividends declared


0.75



0.72

















Book value


13.39



11.24

















Tangible book value


11.20



9.04

















Market value

$

29.87


$

36.05

















Shares outstanding - end of period


143,213,102



142,944,704

















Average outstanding shares - basic


143,065,368



142,822,880

















Average outstanding shares - diluted


143,447,988



143,232,520







































PERFORMANCE RATIOS






















Return on average assets


1.76

%


1.68

%
















Return on average equity


14.59



14.51

















Return on average tangible equity


17.80



18.24

















Net interest margin (tax equivalent)


3.79



3.50

















Efficiency ratio


45.53



47.23







































FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.







SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)







(In thousands)






























Quarter Ended









2025



2024








ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES


Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,








Balance at beginning of period

$

105,958


$

102,792


$

101,080


$

98,325


$

99,936








Loans charged-off


(3,387)



(22,612)



(1,189)



(946)



(2,184)








Loan recoveries


2,996



272



469



710



243








Net recoveries (charge-offs)


(391)



(22,340)



(720)



(236)



(1,941)








Provision for loan losses


(31)



25,506



2,432



2,991



330








Balance at end of period

$

105,536


$

105,958


$

102,792


$

101,080


$

98,325






























ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS






















Balance at beginning of period

$

8,842


$

9,914


$

9,214


$

8,677


$

8,004








Provision for unfunded commitments


(2,455)



(1,072)



700



537



673








Balance at end of period

$

6,387


$

8,842


$

9,914


$

9,214


$

8,677






























Allowance for loan losses /






















period-end loans held-for-investment


1.29

%


1.29

%


1.27

%


1.27

%


1.24

%







Allowance for loan losses /






















nonperforming loans


188.41



187.39



162.60



164.16



158.02








Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans






















(annualized)


0.02



1.07



0.04



0.01



0.10































As of









2025



2024








COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT


Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,








Commercial:






















C&I

$

1,116,461


$

1,174,770


$

1,202,151


$

1,144,429


$

1,176,993








Municipal


342,501



347,559



306,140



338,303



369,246








Total Commercial


1,458,962



1,522,329



1,508,291



1,482,732



1,546,239








Agricultural


95,776



88,820



86,133



90,186



95,543








Real Estate:






















Construction & Development


1,157,865



1,214,649



1,172,834



1,098,069



1,054,603








Farm


327,625



322,710



302,969



331,464



339,665








Non-Owner Occupied CRE


832,816



802,675



746,341



753,898



805,566








Owner Occupied CRE


1,120,608



1,119,425



1,124,610



1,142,618



1,083,100








Residential


2,285,830



2,308,708



2,286,220



2,217,740



2,196,767








Total Real Estate


5,724,744



5,768,167



5,632,974



5,543,789



5,479,701








Consumer:






















Auto


732,351



718,501



698,897



679,189



638,560








Non-Auto


146,443



145,808



148,649



149,715



153,055








Total Consumer


878,794



864,309



847,546



828,904



791,615






























Total loans held-for-investment

$

8,158,276


$

8,243,625


$

8,074,944


$

7,945,611


$

7,913,098






























SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION






















Special Mention

$

66,058


$

76,647


$

62,774


$

46,103


$

42,563








Substandard


189,548



176,311



194,291



199,509



191,288








Doubtful


-



-



-



-



-








Total classified loans

$

255,606


$

252,958


$

257,065


$

245,612


$

233,851






























NONPERFORMING ASSETS






















Nonaccrual loans

$

55,121


$

56,394


$

63,142


$

60,430


$

61,938








Accruing loans 90 days past due


892



151



77



1,143



287








Total nonperforming loans


56,013



56,545



63,219



61,573



62,225








Foreclosed assets


479



1,997



489



115



871








Total nonperforming assets

$

56,492


$

58,542


$

63,708


$

61,688


$

63,096






























As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets


0.69

%


0.71

%


0.79

%


0.78

%


0.80

%







As a % of end of period total assets


0.37



0.39



0.44



0.43



0.45































Quarter Ended









2025



2024








CAPITAL RATIOS


Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,








Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio


19.99

%


19.10

%


19.16

%


19.12

%


18.83

%






Tier 1 capital ratio


19.99



19.10



19.16



19.12



18.83








Total capital ratio


21.17



20.29



20.35



20.31



20.00








Tier 1 leverage ratio


12.55



12.34



12.61



12.46



12.49








Tangible common equity ratio


10.60



10.44



10.12



9.76



9.46








Equity/Assets ratio


12.41



12.33



12.08



11.74



11.49































Quarter Ended









2025



2024








NONINTEREST INCOME


Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,








Trust fees

$

13,512


$

12,950


$

12,746


$

12,653


$

12,662








Service charges on deposits


6,140



6,447



6,126



6,177



6,306








Debit card fees


5,791



5,333



5,218



4,967



5,506








Credit card fees


678



699



707



577



617








Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans


4,216



4,375



4,126



2,832



3,009








Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets


(12)



(122)



200



(35)



36








Net gain (loss) on sale of assets


-



-



6



-



214








Loan recoveries


546



1,664



810



574



433








Other noninterest income


2,478



2,918



2,934



2,485



2,194








Total noninterest income

$

33,349


$

34,264


$

32,873


$

30,230


$

30,977






























NONINTEREST EXPENSE






















Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

42,409


$

40,681


$

39,834


$

39,157


$

37,996








Profit sharing expense


4,819



1,924



2,741



2,985



3,648








Net occupancy expense


3,458



3,545



3,600



3,720



3,753








Equipment expense


2,128



2,395



2,478



2,321



2,305








FDIC insurance premiums


1,695



1,635



1,585



1,575



1,511








Debit card expense


3,265



3,512



3,308



3,373



3,220








Legal, tax and professional fees


3,079



3,332



3,143



3,067



3,751








Audit fees


531



536



463



451



423








Printing, stationery and supplies


528



456



473



482



293








Amortization of intangible assets


86



86



86



95



147








Advertising, meals and public relations


1,923



1,714



1,653



1,677



1,642








Operational and other losses


1,583



1,957



720



540



863








Software amortization and expense


4,456



4,280



4,020



3,732



3,648








Other noninterest expense


7,690



7,613



7,631



7,160



6,899








Total noninterest expense

$

77,650


$

73,666


$

71,735


$

70,335


$

70,099






























TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

3,709


$

3,406


$

2,926


$

2,700


$

2,673































Year Ended

















Dec. 31,

















NONINTEREST INCOME


2025



2024

















Trust fees

$

51,861


$

47,449

















Service charges on deposits


24,889



24,988

















Debit card fees


21,310



21,070

















Credit card fees


2,661



2,537

















Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans


15,550



13,183

















Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets


31



(51)

















Net gain (loss) on sale of assets


6



484

















Loan recoveries


3,594



3,010

















Other noninterest income


10,814



11,319

















Total noninterest income

$

130,716


$

123,989







































NONINTEREST EXPENSE






















Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing

$

162,082


$

143,830

















Profit sharing expense


12,469



9,466

















Net occupancy expense


14,323



14,579

















Equipment expense


9,321



9,065

















FDIC insurance premiums


6,490



6,498

















Debit card expense


13,456



12,768

















Legal, tax and professional fees


12,619



14,157

















Audit fees


1,982



1,793

















Printing, stationery and supplies


1,939



1,364

















Amortization of intangible assets


352



618

















Advertising, meals and public relations


6,966



6,028

















Operational and other losses


4,800



3,741

















Software amortization and expense


16,496



13,523

















Other noninterest expense


30,096



27,633

















Total noninterest expense

$

293,391


$

265,063







































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT

$

12,741


$

10,446







































FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.

SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)

(In thousands)
























Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended


Dec. 31, 2025




Sept. 30, 2025



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /






Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /




Balance



Interest



Rate






Balance



Interest



Rate


Interest-earning assets:






















Federal funds sold

$

6,565


$

62



3.75

%




$

10,711


$

130



4.82

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks


434,445



4,284



3.91






216,739



2,387



4.37


Taxable securities


3,683,108



29,231



3.17






3,560,347



26,539



2.98


Tax-exempt securities


1,712,261



14,144



3.30






1,564,767



12,906



3.30


Loans


8,241,265



138,857



6.68






8,249,113



141,136



6.79


Total interest-earning assets


14,077,644


$

186,578



5.26

%





13,601,677


$

183,098



5.34

%

Noninterest-earning assets


893,739












826,660








Total assets

$

14,971,383











$

14,428,337








Interest-bearing liabilities:






















Deposits

$

9,476,716


$

51,207



2.14

%




$

9,051,463


$

52,010



2.28

%

Repurchase Agreements


56,573



219



1.54






50,051



210



1.66


Borrowings


22,113



75



1.35






56,198



471



3.33


Total interest-bearing liabilities


9,555,402


$

51,501



2.14

%





9,157,712


$

52,691



2.28

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits


3,454,171












3,419,378








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

99,623












101,268








Shareholders' equity


1,862,187












1,749,979








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

14,971,383











$

14,428,337






























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)




$

135,077



3.81

%







$

130,407



3.80

%
























Three Months Ended




Three Months Ended


June 30, 2025




Mar. 31, 2025



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /






Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /




Balance



Interest



Rate






Balance



Interest



Rate


Interest-earning assets:






















Federal funds sold

$

9,397


$

113



4.84

%




$

7,596


$

90



4.81

%

Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks


379,364



4,191



4.43






286,040



3,174



4.50


Taxable securities


3,470,028



25,242



2.91






3,506,035



25,034



2.86


Tax-exempt securities


1,433,498



10,811



3.02






1,407,440



9,912



2.82


Loans


8,045,340



135,378



6.75






7,952,946



131,600



6.71


Total interest-earning assets


13,337,627


$

175,735



5.28

%





13,160,057


$

169,810



5.23

%

Noninterest-earning assets


826,635












830,055








Total assets

$

14,164,262











$

13,990,112








Interest-bearing liabilities:






















Deposits

$

8,923,737


$

48,730



2.19

%




$

8,882,040


$

47,549



2.17

%

Repurchase Agreements


54,482



221



1.63






53,920



209



1.57


Borrowings


26,557



128



1.93






74,561



563



3.06


Total interest-bearing liabilities


9,004,776


$

49,079



2.19

%





9,010,521


$

48,321



2.17

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits


3,383,851












3,265,838








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

85,745












68,218








Shareholders' equity


1,689,890












1,645,535








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

14,164,262











$

13,990,112






























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)




$

126,656



3.81

%







$

121,489



3.74

%
























Three Months Ended














Dec. 31, 2024















Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /
















Balance



Interest



Rate














Interest-earning assets:






















Federal funds sold

$

1,895


$

23



4.90

%













Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks


308,118



3,578



4.62














Taxable securities


3,320,754



21,896



2.64














Tax-exempt securities


1,425,934



9,858



2.77














Loans


7,806,860



133,110



6.78














Total interest-earning assets


12,863,561


$

168,465



5.21

%













Noninterest-earning assets


824,757




















Total assets

$

13,688,318




















Interest-bearing liabilities:






















Deposits

$

8,523,405


$

49,139



2.29

%













Repurchase Agreements


63,350



271



1.70














Borrowings


39,709



265



2.65














Total interest-bearing liabilities


8,626,464


$

49,675



2.29

%













Noninterest-bearing deposits


3,348,062




















Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

79,271




















Shareholders' equity


1,634,521




















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

13,688,318










































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)




$

118,790



3.67

%




































Year Ended




Year Ended


Dec. 31, 2025




Dec. 31, 2024



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /






Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /




Balance



Interest



Rate






Balance



Interest



Rate


Interest-earning assets:






















Federal funds sold

$

8,566


$

395



4.61

%




$

3,464


$

197



5.70

%

Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks


329,388



14,035



4.26






253,393



13,242



5.23


Taxable securities


3,555,356



106,046



2.98






3,289,683



81,626



2.48


Tax exempt securities


1,530,433



47,773



3.12






1,420,846



39,124



2.75


Loans


8,123,368



546,972



6.73






7,516,352



505,176



6.72


Total interest-earning assets


13,547,111


$

715,221



5.28

%





12,483,738


$

639,365



5.12

%

Noninterest-earning assets


845,451












840,674








Total assets

$

14,392,562











$

13,324,412








Interest-bearing liabilities:






















Deposits

$

9,085,018


$

199,496



2.20

%




$

8,166,855


$

194,801



2.39

%

Repurchase Agreements


53,752



860



1.60






173,068



5,468



3.16


Borrowings


44,751



1,236



2.76






54,943



1,909



3.47


Total interest-bearing liabilities


9,183,521


$

201,592



2.20

%





8,394,866


$

202,178



2.41

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits


3,381,632












3,316,040








Other noninterest-bearing liabilities

88,794












73,559








Shareholders' equity


1,738,615












1,539,947








Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

14,392,562











$

13,324,412






























Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)




$

513,629



3.79

%







$

437,187



3.50

%























SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

