First Financial Bankshares, Inc.: First Financial Bankshares Announces Fourth Quarter And Year Ended December 31, 2025 Earnings

ABILENE, Texas, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $73.31 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to earnings of $52.27 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $62.32 million for the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share were $0.51 for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with $0.36 for the third quarter of 2025 and $0.43 for the fourth quarter of 2024.
For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported net income of $253.58 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, compared to $223.51 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024, reflecting an increase of $30.07 million, or 13.45 percent.
"We are pleased to report a strong finish to 2025, highlighted by record quarterly net income. We are especially happy with the strong deposit growth during the quarter, which will set us up well to grow both loans and securities in 2026," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "We are encouraged by our organic balance sheet growth of almost $1.50 billion in the past year, increasing earning assets while continuing to grow net interest income. As we enter 2026, we will continue to remain focused on sound lending growth, managing the changing interest rate environment and the regulatory landscape. We appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders and associates and assure you that we will continue to put You First!"
Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $131.37 million compared to $127.00 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $116.12 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The net interest margin, on a tax- equivalent basis, was 3.81 percent for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 3.80 percent for the third quarter of 2025 and 3.67 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024. Average interest-earning assets were $14.08 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $12.86 billion for the same quarter a year ago.
The Company recorded a credit provision reversal of $2.49 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to a provision for credit losses of $24.44 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $1.00 million in the fourth quarter 2024. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $28.61 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $13.82 million recorded in 2024.
The allowance for credit losses totaled $105.54 million or 1.29 percent of total loans held-for-investment ("loans hereafter") at December 31, 2025, compared to $98.33 million, at December 31, 2024, or 1.24 percent of loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $6.39 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $8.68 million at December 31, 2024.
For the fourth quarter of 2025, net charge-offs totaled $391 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $22.34 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $1.94 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.69 percent on December 31, 2025, compared to 0.71 percent at September 30, 2025 and 0.80 percent at December 31, 2024. Classified loans totaled $255.61 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $252.96 million at September 30, 2025 and $233.85 million at December 31, 2024.
Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $33.35 million compared to $30.98 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Notable changes for the fourth quarter of 2025 when compared to the same quarter a year ago are as follows:
- Mortgage income increased to $4.22 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $3.01 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 due to increased loan origination volumes and pricing margins.
- Trust fee income increased to $13.51 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $12.66 million in the same quarter last year which represents an increase of $850 thousand or 6.71 percent. Trust revenue has increased primarily due to growth in market value of assets under management to $11.94 billion at December 31, 2025 compared to $10.83 billion at December 31, 2024.
Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $77.65 million compared to $70.10 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Notable changes for the fourth quarter of 2025 when compared to the same quarter a year ago are as follows:
- Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs rose to $47.23 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $41.64 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2024 is largely due to merit-based pay increases and market adjustments for front line staff over the prior year, an increase of $1.17 million in profit sharing expense and an increase of $384 thousand in officer bonus and incentive accruals related to the Company's growth in net income over the prior year and increased mortgage activity.
- Noninterest expense, excluding salary related costs, increased $1.97 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 largely due to increases in software amortization and expense and operational and other losses.
The Company's efficiency ratio was 46.10 percent for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 46.81 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease from the same period in the prior year is primarily due to the increase in net interest income in 2025.
As of December 31, 2025, consolidated total assets were $15.45 billion compared to $13.98 billion at December 31, 2024. Loans totaled $8.16 billion at December 31, 2025, compared with loans of $7.91 billion at December 31, 2024. Loans grew $245.18 million, or 3.10 percent, from December 31, 2024 balances. Deposits and Repurchase Agreements totaled $13.41 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $12.90 billion at September 30, 2025 and $12.16 billion at December 31, 2024. During the fourth quarter of 2025, Deposits and Repurchase Agreements grew $511.59 million, or 15.74 percent annualized, when compared to September 30, 2025 balances and $1.25 billion from December 31, 2024, or 10.26 percent.
Shareholders' equity was $1.92 billion as of December 31, 2025, compared to $1.61 billion at December 31, 2024, resulting from growth in retained earnings and improvement in Other Comprehensive Income ("OCI") due to the decrease in unrealized losses in the bond portfolio related to lower longer-term interest rates. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $269.94 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $424.29 million at December 31, 2024.
About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.
Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Lumberton, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust and Asset Management Company, with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.
The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.
Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," "project," and "goal." Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands, except share and per share data)
As of
2025
2024
ASSETS
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Cash and due from banks
$
249,466
$
237,466
$
264,000
$
232,943
$
259,996
Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks
826,947
401,580
435,612
682,362
503,417
Federal funds sold
1,575
11,750
8,750
11,750
-
Investment securities
5,514,113
5,260,813
4,886,548
4,760,431
4,617,759
Loans, held-for-investment
8,158,276
8,243,625
8,074,944
7,945,611
7,913,098
Allowance for credit losses
(105,536)
(105,958)
(102,792)
(101,080)
(98,325)
Net loans, held-for-investment
8,052,740
8,137,667
7,972,152
7,844,531
7,814,773
Loans, held-for-sale
29,992
26,015
33,233
14,348
8,235
Premises and equipment, net
149,985
149,651
148,999
150,589
151,904
Goodwill
313,481
313,481
313,481
313,481
313,481
Other intangible assets
171
257
343
428
523
Other assets
308,006
302,848
313,723
301,251
309,330
Total assets
$
15,446,476
$
14,841,528
$
14,376,841
$
14,312,114
$
13,979,418
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Noninterest-bearing deposits
$
3,401,057
$
3,446,262
$
3,439,059
$
3,356,553
$
3,348,041
Interest-bearing deposits
9,944,472
9,399,986
9,009,357
9,110,218
8,751,133
Total deposits
13,345,529
12,846,248
12,448,416
12,466,771
12,099,174
Repurchase agreements
62,956
50,646
48,026
56,606
61,416
Borrowings
21,680
21,956
22,153
26,978
135,603
Trade date payable
-
-
24,965
-
-
Other liabilities
98,994
92,410
95,929
81,498
76,665
Shareholders' equity
1,917,317
1,830,268
1,737,352
1,680,261
1,606,560
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
15,446,476
$
14,841,528
$
14,376,841
$
14,312,114
$
13,979,418
Quarter Ended
2025
2024
INCOME STATEMENTS
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Interest income
$
182,869
$
179,692
$
172,810
$
167,110
$
165,792
Interest expense
51,501
52,691
49,080
48,321
49,675
Net interest income
131,368
127,001
123,730
118,789
116,117
Provision for credit losses
(2,486)
24,435
3,132
3,528
1,003
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
133,854
102,566
120,598
115,261
115,114
Noninterest income
33,349
34,264
32,873
30,230
30,977
Noninterest expense
77,650
73,666
71,735
70,335
70,099
Net income before income taxes
89,553
63,164
81,736
75,156
75,992
Income tax expense
16,239
10,897
15,078
13,810
13,671
Net income
$
73,314
$
52,267
$
66,658
$
61,346
$
62,321
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Net income - basic
$
0.51
$
0.37
$
0.47
$
0.43
$
0.44
Net income - diluted
0.51
0.36
0.47
0.43
0.43
Cash dividends declared
0.19
0.19
0.19
0.18
0.18
Book value
13.39
12.78
12.14
11.75
11.24
Tangible book value
11.20
10.59
9.95
9.55
9.04
Market value
29.87
33.65
35.98
35.92
36.05
Shares outstanding - end of period
143,213,102
143,188,051
143,077,619
143,019,433
142,944,704
Average outstanding shares - basic
143,180,215
143,105,224
143,023,544
142,949,514
142,898,110
Average outstanding shares - diluted
143,542,801
143,474,169
143,378,505
143,355,148
143,352,067
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.94
%
1.44
%
1.89
%
1.78
%
1.81
%
Return on average equity
15.62
11.85
15.82
15.12
15.17
Return on average tangible equity
18.78
14.44
19.43
18.68
18.78
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.81
3.80
3.81
3.74
3.67
Efficiency ratio
46.10
44.74
44.97
46.36
46.81
Year Ended
Dec. 31,
INCOME STATEMENTS
2025
2024
Interest income
$
702,480
$
628,918
Interest expense
201,593
202,177
Net interest income
500,887
426,741
Provision for credit losses
28,609
13,821
Net interest income after provisions for credit losses
472,278
412,920
Noninterest income
130,716
123,989
Noninterest expense
293,391
265,063
Net income before income taxes
309,603
271,846
Income tax expense
56,024
48,335
Net income
$
253,579
$
223,511
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
Net income - basic
$
1.77
$
1.56
Net income - diluted
1.77
1.56
Cash dividends declared
0.75
0.72
Book value
13.39
11.24
Tangible book value
11.20
9.04
Market value
$
29.87
$
36.05
Shares outstanding - end of period
143,213,102
142,944,704
Average outstanding shares - basic
143,065,368
142,822,880
Average outstanding shares - diluted
143,447,988
143,232,520
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets
1.76
%
1.68
%
Return on average equity
14.59
14.51
Return on average tangible equity
17.80
18.24
Net interest margin (tax equivalent)
3.79
3.50
Efficiency ratio
45.53
47.23
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Quarter Ended
2025
2024
ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Balance at beginning of period
$
105,958
$
102,792
$
101,080
$
98,325
$
99,936
Loans charged-off
(3,387)
(22,612)
(1,189)
(946)
(2,184)
Loan recoveries
2,996
272
469
710
243
Net recoveries (charge-offs)
(391)
(22,340)
(720)
(236)
(1,941)
Provision for loan losses
(31)
25,506
2,432
2,991
330
Balance at end of period
$
105,536
$
105,958
$
102,792
$
101,080
$
98,325
ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS
Balance at beginning of period
$
8,842
$
9,914
$
9,214
$
8,677
$
8,004
Provision for unfunded commitments
(2,455)
(1,072)
700
537
673
Balance at end of period
$
6,387
$
8,842
$
9,914
$
9,214
$
8,677
Allowance for loan losses /
period-end loans held-for-investment
1.29
%
1.29
%
1.27
%
1.27
%
1.24
%
Allowance for loan losses /
nonperforming loans
188.41
187.39
162.60
164.16
158.02
Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans
(annualized)
0.02
1.07
0.04
0.01
0.10
As of
2025
2024
COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Commercial:
C&I
$
1,116,461
$
1,174,770
$
1,202,151
$
1,144,429
$
1,176,993
Municipal
342,501
347,559
306,140
338,303
369,246
Total Commercial
1,458,962
1,522,329
1,508,291
1,482,732
1,546,239
Agricultural
95,776
88,820
86,133
90,186
95,543
Real Estate:
Construction & Development
1,157,865
1,214,649
1,172,834
1,098,069
1,054,603
Farm
327,625
322,710
302,969
331,464
339,665
Non-Owner Occupied CRE
832,816
802,675
746,341
753,898
805,566
Owner Occupied CRE
1,120,608
1,119,425
1,124,610
1,142,618
1,083,100
Residential
2,285,830
2,308,708
2,286,220
2,217,740
2,196,767
Total Real Estate
5,724,744
5,768,167
5,632,974
5,543,789
5,479,701
Consumer:
Auto
732,351
718,501
698,897
679,189
638,560
Non-Auto
146,443
145,808
148,649
149,715
153,055
Total Consumer
878,794
864,309
847,546
828,904
791,615
Total loans held-for-investment
$
8,158,276
$
8,243,625
$
8,074,944
$
7,945,611
$
7,913,098
SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION
Special Mention
$
66,058
$
76,647
$
62,774
$
46,103
$
42,563
Substandard
189,548
176,311
194,291
199,509
191,288
Doubtful
-
-
-
-
-
Total classified loans
$
255,606
$
252,958
$
257,065
$
245,612
$
233,851
NONPERFORMING ASSETS
Nonaccrual loans
$
55,121
$
56,394
$
63,142
$
60,430
$
61,938
Accruing loans 90 days past due
892
151
77
1,143
287
Total nonperforming loans
56,013
56,545
63,219
61,573
62,225
Foreclosed assets
479
1,997
489
115
871
Total nonperforming assets
$
56,492
$
58,542
$
63,708
$
61,688
$
63,096
As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets
0.69
%
0.71
%
0.79
%
0.78
%
0.80
%
As a % of end of period total assets
0.37
0.39
0.44
0.43
0.45
Quarter Ended
2025
2024
CAPITAL RATIOS
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio
19.99
%
19.10
%
19.16
%
19.12
%
18.83
%
Tier 1 capital ratio
19.99
19.10
19.16
19.12
18.83
Total capital ratio
21.17
20.29
20.35
20.31
20.00
Tier 1 leverage ratio
12.55
12.34
12.61
12.46
12.49
Tangible common equity ratio
10.60
10.44
10.12
9.76
9.46
Equity/Assets ratio
12.41
12.33
12.08
11.74
11.49
Quarter Ended
2025
2024
NONINTEREST INCOME
Dec. 31,
Sept. 30,
June 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Trust fees
$
13,512
$
12,950
$
12,746
$
12,653
$
12,662
Service charges on deposits
6,140
6,447
6,126
6,177
6,306
Debit card fees
5,791
5,333
5,218
4,967
5,506
Credit card fees
678
699
707
577
617
Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans
4,216
4,375
4,126
2,832
3,009
Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets
(12)
(122)
200
(35)
36
Net gain (loss) on sale of assets
-
-
6
-
214
Loan recoveries
546
1,664
810
574
433
Other noninterest income
2,478
2,918
2,934
2,485
2,194
Total noninterest income
$
33,349
$
34,264
$
32,873
$
30,230
$
30,977
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing
$
42,409
$
40,681
$
39,834
$
39,157
$
37,996
Profit sharing expense
4,819
1,924
2,741
2,985
3,648
Net occupancy expense
3,458
3,545
3,600
3,720
3,753
Equipment expense
2,128
2,395
2,478
2,321
2,305
FDIC insurance premiums
1,695
1,635
1,585
1,575
1,511
Debit card expense
3,265
3,512
3,308
3,373
3,220
Legal, tax and professional fees
3,079
3,332
3,143
3,067
3,751
Audit fees
531
536
463
451
423
Printing, stationery and supplies
528
456
473
482
293
Amortization of intangible assets
86
86
86
95
147
Advertising, meals and public relations
1,923
1,714
1,653
1,677
1,642
Operational and other losses
1,583
1,957
720
540
863
Software amortization and expense
4,456
4,280
4,020
3,732
3,648
Other noninterest expense
7,690
7,613
7,631
7,160
6,899
Total noninterest expense
$
77,650
$
73,666
$
71,735
$
70,335
$
70,099
TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT
$
3,709
$
3,406
$
2,926
$
2,700
$
2,673
Year Ended
Dec. 31,
NONINTEREST INCOME
2025
2024
Trust fees
$
51,861
$
47,449
Service charges on deposits
24,889
24,988
Debit card fees
21,310
21,070
Credit card fees
2,661
2,537
Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans
15,550
13,183
Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets
31
(51)
Net gain (loss) on sale of assets
6
484
Loan recoveries
3,594
3,010
Other noninterest income
10,814
11,319
Total noninterest income
$
130,716
$
123,989
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing
$
162,082
$
143,830
Profit sharing expense
12,469
9,466
Net occupancy expense
14,323
14,579
Equipment expense
9,321
9,065
FDIC insurance premiums
6,490
6,498
Debit card expense
13,456
|
12,768
Legal, tax and professional fees
12,619
14,157
Audit fees
1,982
1,793
Printing, stationery and supplies
1,939
1,364
Amortization of intangible assets
352
618
Advertising, meals and public relations
6,966
6,028
Operational and other losses
4,800
3,741
Software amortization and expense
16,496
13,523
Other noninterest expense
30,096
27,633
Total noninterest expense
$
293,391
$
265,063
TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT
$
12,741
$
10,446
FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2025
Sept. 30, 2025
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
6,565
$
62
3.75
%
$
10,711
$
130
4.82
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks
434,445
4,284
3.91
216,739
2,387
4.37
Taxable securities
3,683,108
29,231
3.17
3,560,347
26,539
2.98
Tax-exempt securities
1,712,261
14,144
3.30
1,564,767
12,906
3.30
Loans
8,241,265
138,857
6.68
8,249,113
141,136
6.79
Total interest-earning assets
14,077,644
$
186,578
5.26
%
13,601,677
$
183,098
5.34
%
Noninterest-earning assets
893,739
826,660
Total assets
$
14,971,383
$
14,428,337
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
9,476,716
$
51,207
2.14
%
$
9,051,463
$
52,010
2.28
%
Repurchase Agreements
56,573
219
1.54
50,051
210
1.66
Borrowings
22,113
75
1.35
56,198
471
3.33
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,555,402
$
51,501
2.14
%
9,157,712
$
52,691
2.28
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,454,171
3,419,378
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
99,623
101,268
Shareholders' equity
1,862,187
1,749,979
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
14,971,383
$
14,428,337
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
135,077
3.81
%
$
130,407
3.80
%
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
Mar. 31, 2025
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
9,397
$
113
4.84
%
$
7,596
$
90
4.81
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks
379,364
4,191
4.43
286,040
3,174
4.50
Taxable securities
3,470,028
25,242
2.91
3,506,035
25,034
2.86
Tax-exempt securities
1,433,498
10,811
3.02
1,407,440
9,912
2.82
Loans
8,045,340
135,378
6.75
7,952,946
131,600
6.71
Total interest-earning assets
13,337,627
$
175,735
5.28
%
13,160,057
$
169,810
5.23
%
Noninterest-earning assets
826,635
830,055
Total assets
$
14,164,262
$
13,990,112
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
8,923,737
$
48,730
2.19
%
$
8,882,040
$
47,549
2.17
%
Repurchase Agreements
54,482
221
1.63
53,920
209
1.57
Borrowings
26,557
128
1.93
74,561
563
3.06
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,004,776
$
49,079
2.19
%
9,010,521
$
48,321
2.17
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,383,851
3,265,838
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
85,745
68,218
Shareholders' equity
1,689,890
1,645,535
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
14,164,262
$
13,990,112
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
126,656
3.81
%
$
121,489
3.74
%
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2024
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
1,895
$
23
4.90
%
Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks
308,118
3,578
4.62
Taxable securities
3,320,754
21,896
2.64
Tax-exempt securities
1,425,934
9,858
2.77
Loans
7,806,860
133,110
6.78
Total interest-earning assets
12,863,561
$
168,465
5.21
%
Noninterest-earning assets
824,757
Total assets
$
13,688,318
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
8,523,405
$
49,139
2.29
%
Repurchase Agreements
63,350
271
1.70
Borrowings
39,709
265
2.65
Total interest-bearing liabilities
8,626,464
$
49,675
2.29
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,348,062
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
79,271
Shareholders' equity
1,634,521
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
13,688,318
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
118,790
3.67
%
Year Ended
Year Ended
Dec. 31, 2025
Dec. 31, 2024
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Average
Tax Equivalent
Yield /
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Interest-earning assets:
Federal funds sold
$
8,566
$
395
4.61
%
$
3,464
$
197
5.70
%
Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks
329,388
14,035
4.26
253,393
13,242
5.23
Taxable securities
3,555,356
106,046
2.98
3,289,683
81,626
2.48
Tax exempt securities
1,530,433
47,773
3.12
1,420,846
39,124
2.75
Loans
8,123,368
546,972
6.73
7,516,352
505,176
6.72
Total interest-earning assets
13,547,111
$
715,221
5.28
%
12,483,738
$
639,365
5.12
%
Noninterest-earning assets
845,451
840,674
Total assets
$
14,392,562
$
13,324,412
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits
$
9,085,018
$
199,496
2.20
%
$
8,166,855
$
194,801
2.39
%
Repurchase Agreements
53,752
860
1.60
173,068
5,468
3.16
Borrowings
44,751
1,236
2.76
54,943
1,909
3.47
Total interest-bearing liabilities
9,183,521
$
201,592
2.20
%
8,394,866
$
202,178
2.41
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
3,381,632
3,316,040
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
88,794
73,559
Shareholders' equity
1,738,615
1,539,947
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
14,392,562
$
13,324,412
Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)
$
513,629
3.79
%
$
437,187
3.50
%
SOURCE First Financial Bankshares, Inc.