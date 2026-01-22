First Financial Bankshares, Inc.: First Financial Bankshares Announces Fourth Quarter And Year Ended December 31, 2025 Earnings

ABILENE, Texas, Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (the "Company," "we," "us" or "our") (NASDAQ: FFIN) today reported earnings of $73.31 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to earnings of $52.27 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $62.32 million for the same quarter a year ago. Diluted earnings per share were $0.51 for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared with $0.36 for the third quarter of 2025 and $0.43 for the fourth quarter of 2024.

For the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company reported net income of $253.58 million, or $1.77 per diluted share, compared to $223.51 million, or $1.56 per diluted share, for the year ended December 31, 2024, reflecting an increase of $30.07 million, or 13.45 percent.

"We are pleased to report a strong finish to 2025, highlighted by record quarterly net income. We are especially happy with the strong deposit growth during the quarter, which will set us up well to grow both loans and securities in 2026," said F. Scott Dueser, Chairman and CEO of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. "We are encouraged by our organic balance sheet growth of almost $1.50 billion in the past year, increasing earning assets while continuing to grow net interest income. As we enter 2026, we will continue to remain focused on sound lending growth, managing the changing interest rate environment and the regulatory landscape. We appreciate the continued support of our customers, shareholders and associates and assure you that we will continue to put You First!"

Net interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $131.37 million compared to $127.00 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $116.12 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. The net interest margin, on a tax- equivalent basis, was 3.81 percent for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to 3.80 percent for the third quarter of 2025 and 3.67 percent in the fourth quarter of 2024. Average interest-earning assets were $14.08 billion for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $12.86 billion for the same quarter a year ago.

The Company recorded a credit provision reversal of $2.49 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to a provision for credit losses of $24.44 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $1.00 million in the fourth quarter 2024. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $28.61 million for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $13.82 million recorded in 2024.

The allowance for credit losses totaled $105.54 million or 1.29 percent of total loans held-for-investment ("loans hereafter") at December 31, 2025, compared to $98.33 million, at December 31, 2024, or 1.24 percent of loans. Additionally, the reserve for unfunded commitments totaled $6.39 million at December 31, 2025 compared to $8.68 million at December 31, 2024.

For the fourth quarter of 2025, net charge-offs totaled $391 thousand compared to net charge-offs of $22.34 million for the third quarter of 2025 and $1.94 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of loans and foreclosed assets totaled 0.69 percent on December 31, 2025, compared to 0.71 percent at September 30, 2025 and 0.80 percent at December 31, 2024. Classified loans totaled $255.61 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $252.96 million at September 30, 2025 and $233.85 million at December 31, 2024.

Noninterest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $33.35 million compared to $30.98 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Notable changes for the fourth quarter of 2025 when compared to the same quarter a year ago are as follows:

Mortgage income increased to $4.22 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $3.01 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 due to increased loan origination volumes and pricing margins.

Trust fee income increased to $13.51 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $12.66 million in the same quarter last year which represents an increase of $850 thousand or 6.71 percent. Trust revenue has increased primarily due to growth in market value of assets under management to $11.94 billion at December 31, 2025 compared to $10.83 billion at December 31, 2024.

Noninterest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 totaled $77.65 million compared to $70.10 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. Notable changes for the fourth quarter of 2025 when compared to the same quarter a year ago are as follows:

Salary, commissions, and employee benefit costs rose to $47.23 million for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $41.64 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The increase from the fourth quarter of 2024 is largely due to merit-based pay increases and market adjustments for front line staff over the prior year, an increase of $1.17 million in profit sharing expense and an increase of $384 thousand in officer bonus and incentive accruals related to the Company's growth in net income over the prior year and increased mortgage activity.

Noninterest expense, excluding salary related costs, increased $1.97 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024 largely due to increases in software amortization and expense and operational and other losses.

The Company's efficiency ratio was 46.10 percent for the fourth quarter of 2025 and 46.81 percent for the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease from the same period in the prior year is primarily due to the increase in net interest income in 2025.

As of December 31, 2025, consolidated total assets were $15.45 billion compared to $13.98 billion at December 31, 2024. Loans totaled $8.16 billion at December 31, 2025, compared with loans of $7.91 billion at December 31, 2024. Loans grew $245.18 million, or 3.10 percent, from December 31, 2024 balances. Deposits and Repurchase Agreements totaled $13.41 billion at December 31, 2025, compared to $12.90 billion at September 30, 2025 and $12.16 billion at December 31, 2024. During the fourth quarter of 2025, Deposits and Repurchase Agreements grew $511.59 million, or 15.74 percent annualized, when compared to September 30, 2025 balances and $1.25 billion from December 31, 2024, or 10.26 percent.

Shareholders' equity was $1.92 billion as of December 31, 2025, compared to $1.61 billion at December 31, 2024, resulting from growth in retained earnings and improvement in Other Comprehensive Income ("OCI") due to the decrease in unrealized losses in the bond portfolio related to lower longer-term interest rates. The unrealized loss on the securities portfolio, net of applicable tax, totaled $269.94 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $424.29 million at December 31, 2024.

About First Financial Bankshares, Inc.

Headquartered in Abilene, Texas, First Financial Bankshares is a financial holding company that through its wholly-owned subsidiary, First Financial Bank, operates multiple banking regions with 79 locations in Texas, including Abilene, Acton, Albany, Aledo, Alvarado, Beaumont, Boyd, Bridgeport, Brock, Bryan, Burleson, College Station, Cisco, Cleburne, Clyde, Conroe, Cut and Shoot, Decatur, Eastland, El Campo, Fort Worth, Franklin, Fulshear, Glen Rose, Granbury, Grapevine, Hereford, Huntsville, Lumberton, Keller, Kingwood, Magnolia, Mauriceville, Merkel, Midlothian, Mineral Wells, Montgomery, Moran, New Waverly, Newton, Odessa, Orange, Palacios, Port Arthur, Ranger, Rising Star, Roby, San Angelo, Southlake, Spring, Stephenville, Sweetwater, Tomball, Trent, Trophy Club, Vidor, Waxahachie, Weatherford, Willis, and Willow Park. The Company also operates First Financial Trust and Asset Management Company, with nine locations and First Technology Services, Inc., a technology operating company.

The Company is listed on The NASDAQ Global Select Market under the trading symbol FFIN. For more information about First Financial, please visit our website at https://www.ffin.com.

Certain statements contained herein may be considered "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements are based upon the belief of the Company's management, as well as assumptions made beyond information currently available to the Company's management, and may be, but not necessarily are, identified by such words as "expect," "plan," "anticipate," "target," "forecast," "project," and "goal." Because such "forward-looking statements" are subject to risks and uncertainties, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include competition from other financial institutions and financial holding companies; the effects of and changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including interest rate policies of the Federal Reserve Board; economic impact of oil and gas prices, changes in the demand for loans; fluctuations in value of collateral and loan reserves; inflation, interest rate, market and monetary fluctuations; changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; and acquisitions and integration of acquired businesses, and similar variables. Other key risks are described in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, which may be obtained under "Investor Relations-Documents and Filings" on the Company's Website or by writing or calling the Company at 325.627.7155. Except as otherwise stated in this news announcement, the Company does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements because of new information, future events or otherwise.













































FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.





CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL SUMMARY (UNAUDITED)





(In thousands, except share and per share data)



















































As of















2025



2024













ASSETS

Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,













Cash and due from banks $ 249,466

$ 237,466

$ 264,000

$ 232,943

$ 259,996













Interest-bearing demand deposits in banks

826,947



401,580



435,612



682,362



503,417













Federal funds sold

1,575



11,750



8,750



11,750



-













Investment securities

5,514,113



5,260,813



4,886,548



4,760,431



4,617,759













Loans, held-for-investment

8,158,276



8,243,625



8,074,944



7,945,611



7,913,098













Allowance for credit losses

(105,536)



(105,958)



(102,792)



(101,080)



(98,325)













Net loans, held-for-investment

8,052,740



8,137,667



7,972,152



7,844,531



7,814,773













Loans, held-for-sale

29,992



26,015



33,233



14,348



8,235













Premises and equipment, net

149,985



149,651



148,999



150,589



151,904













Goodwill

313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481



313,481













Other intangible assets

171



257



343



428



523













Other assets

308,006



302,848



313,723



301,251



309,330













Total assets $ 15,446,476

$ 14,841,528

$ 14,376,841

$ 14,312,114

$ 13,979,418

























































LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY









































Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 3,401,057

$ 3,446,262

$ 3,439,059

$ 3,356,553

$ 3,348,041













Interest-bearing deposits

9,944,472



9,399,986



9,009,357



9,110,218



8,751,133













Total deposits

13,345,529



12,846,248



12,448,416



12,466,771



12,099,174













Repurchase agreements

62,956



50,646



48,026



56,606



61,416













Borrowings

21,680



21,956



22,153



26,978



135,603













Trade date payable

-



-



24,965



-



-













Other liabilities

98,994



92,410



95,929



81,498



76,665













Shareholders' equity

1,917,317



1,830,268



1,737,352



1,680,261



1,606,560













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 15,446,476

$ 14,841,528

$ 14,376,841

$ 14,312,114

$ 13,979,418



























































Quarter Ended















2025



2024













INCOME STATEMENTS

Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,













Interest income $ 182,869

$ 179,692

$ 172,810

$ 167,110

$ 165,792













Interest expense

51,501



52,691



49,080



48,321



49,675













Net interest income

131,368



127,001



123,730



118,789



116,117













Provision for credit losses

(2,486)



24,435



3,132



3,528



1,003













Net interest income after provision for credit losses

133,854



102,566



120,598



115,261



115,114













Noninterest income

33,349



34,264



32,873



30,230



30,977













Noninterest expense

77,650



73,666



71,735



70,335



70,099













Net income before income taxes

89,553



63,164



81,736



75,156



75,992













Income tax expense

16,239



10,897



15,078



13,810



13,671













Net income $ 73,314

$ 52,267

$ 66,658

$ 61,346

$ 62,321

























































PER COMMON SHARE DATA









































Net income - basic $ 0.51

$ 0.37

$ 0.47

$ 0.43

$ 0.44













Net income - diluted

0.51



0.36



0.47



0.43



0.43













Cash dividends declared

0.19



0.19



0.19



0.18



0.18













Book value

13.39



12.78



12.14



11.75



11.24













Tangible book value

11.20



10.59



9.95



9.55



9.04













Market value

29.87



33.65



35.98



35.92



36.05













Shares outstanding - end of period

143,213,102



143,188,051



143,077,619



143,019,433



142,944,704













Average outstanding shares - basic

143,180,215



143,105,224



143,023,544



142,949,514



142,898,110













Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,542,801



143,474,169



143,378,505



143,355,148



143,352,067

























































PERFORMANCE RATIOS









































Return on average assets

1.94 %

1.44 %

1.89 %

1.78 %

1.81 %









Return on average equity

15.62



11.85



15.82



15.12



15.17













Return on average tangible equity

18.78



14.44



19.43



18.68



18.78













Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.81



3.80



3.81



3.74



3.67













Efficiency ratio

46.10



44.74



44.97



46.36



46.81



























































Year Ended































Dec. 31,





























INCOME STATEMENTS

2025



2024































Interest income $ 702,480

$ 628,918































Interest expense

201,593



202,177































Net interest income

500,887



426,741































Provision for credit losses

28,609



13,821































Net interest income after provisions for credit losses

472,278



412,920































Noninterest income

130,716



123,989































Noninterest expense

293,391



265,063































Net income before income taxes

309,603



271,846































Income tax expense

56,024



48,335































Net income $ 253,579

$ 223,511











































































PER COMMON SHARE DATA









































Net income - basic $ 1.77

$ 1.56































Net income - diluted

1.77



1.56































Cash dividends declared

0.75



0.72































Book value

13.39



11.24































Tangible book value

11.20



9.04































Market value $ 29.87

$ 36.05































Shares outstanding - end of period

143,213,102



142,944,704































Average outstanding shares - basic

143,065,368



142,822,880































Average outstanding shares - diluted

143,447,988



143,232,520











































































PERFORMANCE RATIOS









































Return on average assets

1.76 %

1.68 %





























Return on average equity

14.59



14.51































Return on average tangible equity

17.80



18.24































Net interest margin (tax equivalent)

3.79



3.50































Efficiency ratio

45.53



47.23











































































FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC.











SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED)











(In thousands)

























































Quarter Ended















2025



2024













ALLOWANCE FOR LOAN LOSSES

Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,













Balance at beginning of period $ 105,958

$ 102,792

$ 101,080

$ 98,325

$ 99,936













Loans charged-off

(3,387)



(22,612)



(1,189)



(946)



(2,184)













Loan recoveries

2,996



272



469



710



243













Net recoveries (charge-offs)

(391)



(22,340)



(720)



(236)



(1,941)













Provision for loan losses

(31)



25,506



2,432



2,991



330













Balance at end of period $ 105,536

$ 105,958

$ 102,792

$ 101,080

$ 98,325

























































ALLOWANCE FOR UNFUNDED COMMITMENTS









































Balance at beginning of period $ 8,842

$ 9,914

$ 9,214

$ 8,677

$ 8,004













Provision for unfunded commitments

(2,455)



(1,072)



700



537



673













Balance at end of period $ 6,387

$ 8,842

$ 9,914

$ 9,214

$ 8,677

























































Allowance for loan losses /









































period-end loans held-for-investment

1.29 %

1.29 %

1.27 %

1.27 %

1.24 %











Allowance for loan losses /









































nonperforming loans

188.41



187.39



162.60



164.16



158.02













Net charge-offs (recoveries) / average total loans









































(annualized)

0.02



1.07



0.04



0.01



0.10



























































As of















2025



2024













COMPOSITION OF LOANS HELD-FOR-INVESTMENT

Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,













Commercial:









































C&I $ 1,116,461

$ 1,174,770

$ 1,202,151

$ 1,144,429

$ 1,176,993













Municipal

342,501



347,559



306,140



338,303



369,246













Total Commercial

1,458,962



1,522,329



1,508,291



1,482,732



1,546,239













Agricultural

95,776



88,820



86,133



90,186



95,543













Real Estate:









































Construction & Development

1,157,865



1,214,649



1,172,834



1,098,069



1,054,603













Farm

327,625



322,710



302,969



331,464



339,665













Non-Owner Occupied CRE

832,816



802,675



746,341



753,898



805,566













Owner Occupied CRE

1,120,608



1,119,425



1,124,610



1,142,618



1,083,100













Residential

2,285,830



2,308,708



2,286,220



2,217,740



2,196,767













Total Real Estate

5,724,744



5,768,167



5,632,974



5,543,789



5,479,701













Consumer:









































Auto

732,351



718,501



698,897



679,189



638,560













Non-Auto

146,443



145,808



148,649



149,715



153,055













Total Consumer

878,794



864,309



847,546



828,904



791,615

























































Total loans held-for-investment $ 8,158,276

$ 8,243,625

$ 8,074,944

$ 7,945,611

$ 7,913,098

























































SUMMARY OF LOAN CLASSIFICATION









































Special Mention $ 66,058

$ 76,647

$ 62,774

$ 46,103

$ 42,563













Substandard

189,548



176,311



194,291



199,509



191,288













Doubtful

-



-



-



-



-













Total classified loans $ 255,606

$ 252,958

$ 257,065

$ 245,612

$ 233,851

























































NONPERFORMING ASSETS









































Nonaccrual loans $ 55,121

$ 56,394

$ 63,142

$ 60,430

$ 61,938













Accruing loans 90 days past due

892



151



77



1,143



287













Total nonperforming loans

56,013



56,545



63,219



61,573



62,225













Foreclosed assets

479



1,997



489



115



871













Total nonperforming assets $ 56,492

$ 58,542

$ 63,708

$ 61,688

$ 63,096

























































As a % of loans held-for-investment and foreclosed assets

0.69 %

0.71 %

0.79 %

0.78 %

0.80 %











As a % of end of period total assets

0.37



0.39



0.44



0.43



0.45



























































Quarter Ended















2025



2024













CAPITAL RATIOS

Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,













Common equity Tier 1 capital ratio

19.99 %

19.10 %

19.16 %

19.12 %

18.83 %









Tier 1 capital ratio

19.99



19.10



19.16



19.12



18.83













Total capital ratio

21.17



20.29



20.35



20.31



20.00













Tier 1 leverage ratio

12.55



12.34



12.61



12.46



12.49













Tangible common equity ratio

10.60



10.44



10.12



9.76



9.46













Equity/Assets ratio

12.41



12.33



12.08



11.74



11.49



























































Quarter Ended















2025



2024













NONINTEREST INCOME

Dec. 31,



Sept. 30,



June 30,



Mar. 31,



Dec. 31,













Trust fees $ 13,512

$ 12,950

$ 12,746

$ 12,653

$ 12,662













Service charges on deposits

6,140



6,447



6,126



6,177



6,306













Debit card fees

5,791



5,333



5,218



4,967



5,506













Credit card fees

678



699



707



577



617













Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

4,216



4,375



4,126



2,832



3,009













Net gain (loss) on sale of foreclosed assets

(12)



(122)



200



(35)



36













Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

-



-



6



-



214













Loan recoveries

546



1,664



810



574



433













Other noninterest income

2,478



2,918



2,934



2,485



2,194













Total noninterest income $ 33,349

$ 34,264

$ 32,873

$ 30,230

$ 30,977

























































NONINTEREST EXPENSE









































Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 42,409

$ 40,681

$ 39,834

$ 39,157

$ 37,996













Profit sharing expense

4,819



1,924



2,741



2,985



3,648













Net occupancy expense

3,458



3,545



3,600



3,720



3,753













Equipment expense

2,128



2,395



2,478



2,321



2,305













FDIC insurance premiums

1,695



1,635



1,585



1,575



1,511













Debit card expense

3,265



3,512



3,308



3,373



3,220













Legal, tax and professional fees

3,079



3,332



3,143



3,067



3,751













Audit fees

531



536



463



451



423













Printing, stationery and supplies

528



456



473



482



293













Amortization of intangible assets

86



86



86



95



147













Advertising, meals and public relations

1,923



1,714



1,653



1,677



1,642













Operational and other losses

1,583



1,957



720



540



863













Software amortization and expense

4,456



4,280



4,020



3,732



3,648













Other noninterest expense

7,690



7,613



7,631



7,160



6,899













Total noninterest expense $ 77,650

$ 73,666

$ 71,735

$ 70,335

$ 70,099

























































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 3,709

$ 3,406

$ 2,926

$ 2,700

$ 2,673



























































Year Ended































Dec. 31,































NONINTEREST INCOME

2025



2024































Trust fees $ 51,861

$ 47,449































Service charges on deposits

24,889



24,988































Debit card fees

21,310



21,070































Credit card fees

2,661



2,537































Gain on sale and fees on mortgage loans

15,550



13,183































Net gain on sale of foreclosed assets

31



(51)































Net gain (loss) on sale of assets

6



484































Loan recoveries

3,594



3,010































Other noninterest income

10,814



11,319































Total noninterest income $ 130,716

$ 123,989











































































NONINTEREST EXPENSE









































Salaries, commissions and employee benefits, excluding profit sharing $ 162,082

$ 143,830































Profit sharing expense

12,469



9,466































Net occupancy expense

14,323



14,579































Equipment expense

9,321



9,065































FDIC insurance premiums

6,490



6,498































Debit card expense

13,456



12,768































Legal, tax and professional fees

12,619



14,157































Audit fees

1,982



1,793































Printing, stationery and supplies

1,939



1,364































Amortization of intangible assets

352



618































Advertising, meals and public relations

6,966



6,028































Operational and other losses

4,800



3,741































Software amortization and expense

16,496



13,523































Other noninterest expense

30,096



27,633































Total noninterest expense $ 293,391

$ 265,063











































































TAX EQUIVALENT YIELD ADJUSTMENT $ 12,741

$ 10,446











































































FIRST FINANCIAL BANKSHARES, INC. SELECTED FINANCIAL DATA (UNAUDITED) (In thousands)













































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended

Dec. 31, 2025





Sept. 30, 2025



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 6,565

$ 62



3.75 %





$ 10,711

$ 130



4.82 % Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

434,445



4,284



3.91









216,739



2,387



4.37

Taxable securities

3,683,108



29,231



3.17









3,560,347



26,539



2.98

Tax-exempt securities

1,712,261



14,144



3.30









1,564,767



12,906



3.30

Loans

8,241,265



138,857



6.68









8,249,113



141,136



6.79

Total interest-earning assets

14,077,644

$ 186,578



5.26 %







13,601,677

$ 183,098



5.34 % Noninterest-earning assets

893,739





















826,660













Total assets $ 14,971,383



















$ 14,428,337













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 9,476,716

$ 51,207



2.14 %





$ 9,051,463

$ 52,010



2.28 % Repurchase Agreements

56,573



219



1.54









50,051



210



1.66

Borrowings

22,113



75



1.35









56,198



471



3.33

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,555,402

$ 51,501



2.14 %







9,157,712

$ 52,691



2.28 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,454,171





















3,419,378













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 99,623





















101,268













Shareholders' equity

1,862,187





















1,749,979













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,971,383



















$ 14,428,337

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 135,077



3.81 %











$ 130,407



3.80 %













































Three Months Ended





Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025





Mar. 31, 2025



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 9,397

$ 113



4.84 %





$ 7,596

$ 90



4.81 % Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

379,364



4,191



4.43









286,040



3,174



4.50

Taxable securities

3,470,028



25,242



2.91









3,506,035



25,034



2.86

Tax-exempt securities

1,433,498



10,811



3.02









1,407,440



9,912



2.82

Loans

8,045,340



135,378



6.75









7,952,946



131,600



6.71

Total interest-earning assets

13,337,627

$ 175,735



5.28 %







13,160,057

$ 169,810



5.23 % Noninterest-earning assets

826,635





















830,055













Total assets $ 14,164,262



















$ 13,990,112













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 8,923,737

$ 48,730



2.19 %





$ 8,882,040

$ 47,549



2.17 % Repurchase Agreements

54,482



221



1.63









53,920



209



1.57

Borrowings

26,557



128



1.93









74,561



563



3.06

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,004,776

$ 49,079



2.19 %







9,010,521

$ 48,321



2.17 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,383,851





















3,265,838













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 85,745





















68,218













Shareholders' equity

1,689,890





















1,645,535













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,164,262



















$ 13,990,112

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 126,656



3.81 %











$ 121,489



3.74 %













































Three Months Ended

























Dec. 31, 2024



























Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





























Balance



Interest



Rate

























Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 1,895

$ 23



4.90 %























Interest-bearing demand deposits in nonaffiliated banks

308,118



3,578



4.62

























Taxable securities

3,320,754



21,896



2.64

























Tax-exempt securities

1,425,934



9,858



2.77

























Loans

7,806,860



133,110



6.78

























Total interest-earning assets

12,863,561

$ 168,465



5.21 %























Noninterest-earning assets

824,757





































Total assets $ 13,688,318





































Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 8,523,405

$ 49,139



2.29 %























Repurchase Agreements

63,350



271



1.70

























Borrowings

39,709



265



2.65

























Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,626,464

$ 49,675



2.29 %























Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,348,062





































Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 79,271





































Shareholders' equity

1,634,521





































Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 13,688,318

















































































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 118,790



3.67 %





































































Year Ended





Year Ended

Dec. 31, 2025





Dec. 31, 2024



Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /









Average



Tax Equivalent



Yield /





Balance



Interest



Rate









Balance



Interest



Rate

Interest-earning assets:









































Federal funds sold $ 8,566

$ 395



4.61 %





$ 3,464

$ 197



5.70 % Interest-bearing deposits in nonaffiliated banks

329,388



14,035



4.26









253,393



13,242



5.23

Taxable securities

3,555,356



106,046



2.98









3,289,683



81,626



2.48

Tax exempt securities

1,530,433



47,773



3.12









1,420,846



39,124



2.75

Loans

8,123,368



546,972



6.73









7,516,352



505,176



6.72

Total interest-earning assets

13,547,111

$ 715,221



5.28 %







12,483,738

$ 639,365



5.12 % Noninterest-earning assets

845,451





















840,674













Total assets $ 14,392,562



















$ 13,324,412













Interest-bearing liabilities:









































Deposits $ 9,085,018

$ 199,496



2.20 %





$ 8,166,855

$ 194,801



2.39 % Repurchase Agreements

53,752



860



1.60









173,068



5,468



3.16

Borrowings

44,751



1,236



2.76









54,943



1,909



3.47

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,183,521

$ 201,592



2.20 %







8,394,866

$ 202,178



2.41 % Noninterest-bearing deposits

3,381,632





















3,316,040













Other noninterest-bearing liabilities 88,794





















73,559













Shareholders' equity

1,738,615





















1,539,947













Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 14,392,562



















$ 13,324,412

























































Net interest income and margin (tax equivalent)





$ 513,629



3.79 %











$ 437,187



3.50 %













































