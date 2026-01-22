SouthState Bank Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Results, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend and Authorizes New Stock Repurchase Plan

WINTER HAVEN, Fla., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SouthState Bank Corporation ("SouthState" or the "Company") (NYSE: SSB) today released its unaudited results of operations and other financial information for the three-month and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2025.
"The SouthState team finished the year with good momentum," said John C. Corbett, SouthState's Chief Executive Officer. "During the fourth quarter of 2025, loan and deposit growth accelerated to 8% annualized and earnings per share increased over 30% from the prior year. With peer-leading returns, we elected to repurchase 2 million shares of SouthState stock during the quarter and the board authorized a new share repurchase plan of 5.56 million shares. Headed into 2026, our pipelines are full and SouthState is poised to continue on our growth trajectory."
Highlights of the fourth quarter of 2025 include:
Returns
- Reported Diluted Earnings per Share ("EPS") of $2.46, an increase of 32% year over year; Adjusted Diluted EPS (Non-GAAP) of $2.47, an increase of 28% year over year
- Net Income of $247.7 million; Adjusted Net Income (Non-GAAP) of $248.2 million
- Return on Average Common Equity of 10.9%; Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) and Adjusted Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (Non-GAAP) of 19.1%*
- Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") of 1.47% and Adjusted ROAA (Non-GAAP) of 1.48%*
- Book Value per Share of $91.38
- Tangible Book Value ("TBV") per Share (Non-GAAP) of $56.27, an increase of 10% year over year, after closing the Independent Financial acquisition, raising the Company dividend by 11%, and repurchasing 2.4% of the Company's shares
Performance
- Net Interest Income of $581 million, a decrease of $19 million, or 3%, compared to the prior quarter
- Noninterest Income of $105.8 million, up $7 million compared to the prior quarter, primarily due to an increase in correspondent banking and capital markets income; Noninterest Income represented 0.63% of average assets for the fourth quarter of 2025*
- Net Interest Margin ("NIM"), non-tax equivalent and tax equivalent (Non-GAAP), of 3.85% and 3.86%, respectively
- Net charge-offs totaled $10.5 million, or 0.09%* of average loans, and the year-to-date net charge-offs of 0.11%â€ of average loans
- $6.6 million of Provision for Credit Losses ("PCL"); total Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") plus reserve for unfunded commitments of 1.35% of loans
- Efficiency Ratio and Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (Non-GAAP) of 50%
Balance Sheet
- Loans increased by $931 million, or 8%*, and deposits increased by $1.1 billion, or 8%*; ending loan to deposit ratio of 88%
- Total loan yield of 6.13%, down 0.35% from prior quarter
- Total deposit cost of 1.82%, down 0.09% from prior quarter
- Strong capital position with Tangible Common Equity, Total Risk-Based Capital, Tier 1 Leverage, and Tier 1 Common Equity ratios of 8.8%, 13.8%, 9.3%, and 11.4%, respectively?
Subsequent Events
- The Board of Directors of the Company declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $0.60 per share, payable on February 13, 2026 to shareholders of record as of February 6, 2026
- The Board of Directors approved a new stock repurchase plan authorizing the Company to repurchase up to 5,560,000 of the Company's common shares; this authorization replaces the pre-existing authorization, which had 560,000 shares remaining and was cancelled as part of the Board approval of the 2026 repurchase plan
* Annualized percentages
â€ Excluding acquisition date charge-offs during the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2025
? Preliminary
Financial Performance
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
INCOME STATEMENT
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Interest Income
Loans, including fees (1)
$
748,106
$
782,382
$
746,448
$
724,640
$
489,709
$
3,001,576
$
1,925,838
Investment securities, trading securities, federal funds sold and securities
purchased under agreements to resell
100,640
99,300
94,056
83,926
59,096
377,922
215,524
Total interest income
848,746
881,682
840,504
808,566
548,805
3,379,498
2,141,362
Interest Expense
Deposits
250,189
257,271
241,593
245,957
168,263
995,009
671,825
Federal funds purchased, securities sold under agreements
to repurchase, and other borrowings
17,442
24,714
20,963
18,062
10,763
81,182
54,083
Total interest expense
267,631
281,985
262,556
264,019
179,026
1,076,191
725,908
Net Interest Income
581,115
599,697
577,948
544,547
369,779
2,303,307
1,415,454
Provision for credit losses
6,605
5,085
7,505
100,562
6,371
119,757
15,975
Net Interest Income after Provision for Credit Losses
574,510
594,612
570,443
443,985
363,408
2,183,550
1,399,479
Noninterest Income
Operating income
105,753
99,086
86,817
85,620
80,595
377,276
302,312
Securities losses, net
-
-
-
(228,811)
(50)
(228,811)
(50)
Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs
-
-
-
229,279
-
229,279
-
Total noninterest income
105,753
99,086
86,817
86,088
80,545
377,744
302,262
Noninterest Expense
Operating expense
364,196
351,453
350,682
340,820
250,699
1,407,151
977,508
Merger, branch consolidation, severance related, and other expense (8)
4,494
20,889
24,379
68,006
6,531
117,768
20,133
FDIC special assessment
(3,835)
-
-
-
(621)
(3,835)
3,852
Total noninterest expense
364,855
372,342
375,061
408,826
256,609
1,521,084
1,001,493
Income before Income Tax Provision
315,408
321,356
282,199
121,247
187,344
1,040,210
700,248
Income tax provision
67,686
74,715
66,975
32,167
43,166
241,543
165,465
Net Income
$
247,722
$
246,641
$
215,224
$
89,080
$
144,178
$
798,667
$
534,783
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)
Net Income (GAAP)
$
247,722
$
246,641
$
215,224
$
89,080
$
144,178
$
798,667
$
534,783
Securities losses, net of tax
-
-
-
178,639
38
178,639
38
Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax
-
-
-
(179,004)
-
(179,004)
-
Initial provision for credit losses - Non-PCD loans and UFC from Independent, net of tax
-
-
-
71,892
-
71,892
-
Merger, branch consolidation, severance related, and other expense, net of tax (8)
3,529
16,032
18,593
53,094
5,026
91,248
15,374
Deferred tax asset remeasurement
-
-
-
5,581
-
5,581
-
FDIC special assessment, net of tax
(3,012)
-
-
-
(478)
(3,012)
2,884
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP)
$
248,239
$
262,673
$
233,817
$
219,282
$
148,764
$
964,011
$
553,079
Basic earnings per common share
$
2.48
$
2.44
$
2.12
$
0.88
$
1.89
$
7.90
$
7.01
Diluted earnings per common share
$
2.46
$
2.42
$
2.11
$
0.87
$
1.87
$
7.87
$
6.97
Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)
$
2.48
$
2.60
$
2.30
$
2.16
$
1.95
$
9.54
$
7.25
Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)
$
2.47
$
2.58
$
2.30
$
2.15
$
1.93
$
9.50
$
7.21
Dividends per common share
$
0.60
$
0.60
$
0.54
$
0.54
$
0.54
$
2.28
$
2.12
Basic weighted-average common shares outstanding
100,063,315
101,218,431
101,495,456
101,409,624
76,360,935
101,043,488
76,303,351
Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding
100,618,796
101,735,095
101,845,360
101,828,600
76,957,882
101,499,247
76,762,354
Effective tax rate
21.46 %
23.25 %
23.73 %
26.53 %
23.04 %
23.22 %
23.63 %
Adjusted effective tax rate
21.46 %
23.25 %
23.73 %
21.93 %
23.04 %
22.68 %
23.63 %
Performance and Capital Ratios
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
PERFORMANCE RATIOS
Return on average assets (annualized)
1.47
%
1.49
%
1.34
%
0.56
%
1.23
%
1.22
%
1.17
%
Adjusted return on average assets (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)
1.48
%
1.59
%
1.45
%
1.38
%
1.27
%
1.48
%
1.21
%
Return on average common equity (annualized)
10.90
%
11.04
%
9.93
%
4.29
%
9.72
%
9.13
%
9.41
%
Adjusted return on average common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2)
10.92
%
11.75
%
10.79
%
10.56
%
10.03
%
11.02
%
9.73
%
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (3)
19.10
%
19.62
%
18.17
%
8.99
%
15.09
%
16.68
%
14.98
%
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (annualized) (non-GAAP) (2) (3)
19.14
%
20.81
%
19.61
%
19.85
%
15.56
%
19.85
%
15.47
%
Efficiency ratio (tax equivalent)
49.65
%
49.88
%
52.75
%
60.97
%
55.73
%
53.14
%
56.93
%
Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (4)
49.56
%
46.89
%
49.09
%
50.24
%
54.42
%
48.91
%
55.53
%
Dividend payout ratio (5)
24.23
%
24.59
%
25.47
%
61.45
%
28.58
%
28.82
%
30.22
%
Book value per common share
$
91.38
$
89.14
$
86.71
$
84.99
$
77.18
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (3)
$
56.27
$
54.48
$
51.96
$
50.07
$
51.11
CAPITAL RATIOS
Equity-to-assets
13.5
%
13.6
%
13.4
%
13.2
%
12.7
%
Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP) (3)
8.8
%
8.8
%
8.5
%
8.2
%
8.8
%
Tier 1 leverage (6)
9.3
%
9.4
%
9.2
%
8.9
%
10.0
%
Tier 1 common equity (6)
11.4
%
11.5
%
11.2
%
11.0
%
12.6
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital (6)
11.4
%
11.5
%
11.2
%
11.0
%
12.6
%
Total risk-based capital (6)
13.8
%
14.0
%
14.5
%
13.7
%
15.0
%
Balance Sheet
Ending Balance
(Dollars in thousands, except per share and share data)
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
BALANCE SHEET
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
583,375
$
582,792
$
755,798
$
688,153
$
525,506
Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks
2,589,108
2,561,663
2,708,308
2,611,537
866,561
Cash and cash equivalents
3,172,483
3,144,455
3,464,106
3,299,690
1,392,067
Trading securities, at fair value
110,183
107,519
95,306
107,401
102,932
Investment securities:
Securities held to maturity
2,048,030
2,096,727
2,145,991
2,195,980
2,254,670
Securities available for sale, at fair value
6,313,756
6,042,800
5,927,867
5,853,369
4,320,593
Other investments
353,428
366,218
357,487
345,695
223,613
Total investment securities
8,715,214
8,505,745
8,431,345
8,395,044
6,798,876
Loans held for sale
345,343
346,673
318,985
357,918
279,426
Loans:
Purchased credit deteriorated
2,977,499
3,160,359
3,409,186
3,634,490
862,155
Purchased non-credit deteriorated
11,232,414
11,877,828
12,492,553
13,084,853
3,635,782
Non-acquired
34,388,614
32,629,724
31,365,508
30,047,389
29,404,990
Less allowance for credit losses
(585,197)
(590,133)
(621,046)
(623,690)
(465,280)
Loans, net
48,013,330
47,077,778
46,646,201
46,143,042
33,437,647
Premises and equipment, net
994,176
961,510
964,878
946,334
502,559
Bank owned life insurance
1,293,574
1,285,532
1,280,632
1,273,472
1,013,209
Mortgage servicing rights
84,032
84,491
85,836
87,742
89,795
Core deposit and other intangibles
386,326
409,890
433,458
455,443
66,458
Goodwill
3,094,059
3,094,059
3,094,059
3,088,059
1,923,106
Other assets
988,692
1,030,558
1,078,516
981,309
775,129
Total assets
$
67,197,412
$
66,048,210
$
65,893,322
$
65,135,454
$
46,381,204
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing
$
13,375,697
$
13,430,459
$
13,719,030
$
13,757,255
$
10,192,117
Interest-bearing
41,770,100
40,642,810
39,977,931
39,580,360
27,868,749
Total deposits
55,145,797
54,073,269
53,696,961
53,337,615
38,060,866
Federal funds purchased and securities
sold under agreements to repurchase
618,215
594,092
630,558
679,337
514,912
Other borrowings
696,536
696,429
1,099,705
752,798
391,534
Reserve for unfunded commitments
69,619
68,538
64,693
62,253
45,327
Other liabilities
1,608,137
1,604,756
1,600,271
1,679,090
1,478,150
Total liabilities
58,138,304
57,037,084
57,092,188
56,511,093
40,490,789
Shareholders' equity:
Common stock - $2.50 par value; authorized 160,000,000 shares
247,845
252,723
253,745
253,698
190,805
Surplus
6,480,471
6,647,952
6,679,028
6,667,277
4,259,722
Retained earnings
2,614,173
2,426,463
2,240,470
2,080,053
2,046,809
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(283,381)
(316,012)
(372,109)
(376,667)
(606,921)
Total shareholders' equity
9,059,108
9,011,126
8,801,134
8,624,361
5,890,415
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
67,197,412
$
66,048,210
$
65,893,322
$
65,135,454
$
46,381,204
Common shares issued and outstanding
99,138,204
101,089,231
101,498,000
101,479,065
76,322,206
Net Interest Income and Margin
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31, 2025
Sep. 30, 2025
Dec. 31, 2024
(Dollars in thousands)
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
Average
Income/
Yield/
YIELD ANALYSIS
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Interest-Earning Assets:
Federal funds sold and interest-earning deposits with banks
$
2,703,627
$
25,580
3.75 %
$
2,212,239
$
23,271
4.17 %
$
1,308,313
$
14,162
4.31 %
Investment securities
8,760,360
75,060
3.40 %
8,624,670
76,029
3.50 %
7,144,438
44,934
2.50 %
Loans held for sale
298,600
5,201
6.91 %
289,884
5,067
6.93 %
179,803
2,304
5.10 %
Total loans held for investment
48,109,526
742,905
6.13 %
47,600,317
777,315
6.48 %
33,662,822
487,405
5.76 %
Total interest-earning assets
59,872,113
848,746
5.62 %
58,727,110
881,682
5.96 %
42,295,376
548,805
5.16 %
Noninterest-earning assets
6,767,257
6,762,434
4,214,390
Total Assets
$
66,639,370
$
65,489,544
$
46,509,766
Interest-Bearing Liabilities ("IBL"):
Transaction and money market accounts
$
30,598,366
$
178,129
2.31 %
$
29,623,457
$
187,627
2.51 %
$
20,823,079
$
121,239
2.32 %
Savings deposits
2,834,358
1,827
0.26 %
2,879,488
1,940
0.27 %
2,427,760
1,741
0.29 %
Certificates and other time deposits
7,560,350
70,233
3.69 %
7,310,133
67,704
3.67 %
4,517,047
45,283
3.99 %
Federal funds purchased
334,401
3,297
3.91 %
331,707
3,640
4.35 %
292,626
3,479
4.73 %
Repurchase agreements
294,259
1,462
1.97 %
281,395
1,527
2.15 %
261,373
1,382
2.10 %
Other borrowings
696,485
12,683
7.22 %
974,992
19,547
7.95 %
394,853
5,902
5.95 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities
42,318,219
267,631
2.51 %
41,401,172
281,985
2.70 %
28,716,738
179,026
2.48 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits
13,644,784
13,541,840
10,561,382
Other noninterest-bearing liabilities
1,656,851
1,679,124
1,330,020
Shareholders' equity
9,019,516
8,867,408
5,901,626
Total Non-IBL and shareholders' equity
24,321,151
24,088,372
17,793,028
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
66,639,370
$
65,489,544
$
46,509,766
Net Interest Income and Margin (Non-Tax Equivalent)
$
581,115
3.85 %
$
599,697
4.05 %
$
369,779
3.48 %
Net Interest Margin (Tax Equivalent) (non-GAAP)
3.86 %
4.06 %
3.48 %
Total Deposit Cost (without Debt and Other Borrowings)
1.82 %
1.91 %
1.75 %
Overall Cost of Funds (including Demand Deposits)
1.90 %
2.04 %
1.81 %
Total Accretion on Acquired Loans (1)
$
50,327
$
82,976
$
2,887
Tax Equivalent ("TE") Adjustment
$
800
$
718
$
547
â€¢ The remaining loan discount on acquired loans to be accreted into loan interest income totals $259.5 million as of December 31, 2025.
Noninterest Income and Expense
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Noninterest Income:
Fees on deposit accounts
$
41,950
$
42,572
$
37,869
$
35,933
$
35,121
$
158,324
$
136,094
Mortgage banking income
5,158
5,462
5,936
7,737
4,777
24,293
20,047
Trust and investment services income
14,684
14,157
14,419
14,932
12,414
58,192
45,474
Correspondent banking and capital markets income
30,638
25,522
19,161
16,715
20,905
92,036
69,144
Expense on centrally-cleared variation margin
(3,167)
(4,318)
(5,394)
(7,170)
(7,350)
(20,049)
(36,525)
Total correspondent banking and capital markets income
27,471
21,204
13,767
9,545
13,555
71,987
32,619
Bank owned life insurance income
9,633
10,597
9,153
10,199
7,944
39,582
30,484
Other
6,857
5,094
5,673
7,275
6,784
24,898
37,594
Securities losses, net
-
-
-
(228,811)
(50)
(228,811)
(50)
Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs
-
-
-
229,279
-
229,279
-
Total Noninterest Income
$
105,753
$
99,086
$
86,817
$
86,088
$
80,545
$
377,744
$
302,262
Noninterest Expense:
Salaries and employee benefits
$
202,714
$
199,148
$
200,162
$
195,811
$
154,116
$
797,835
$
606,869
Occupancy expense
42,567
40,874
41,507
35,493
22,831
160,441
90,103
Information services expense
30,443
28,988
30,155
31,362
23,416
120,948
92,193
OREO and loan related expense
867
5,427
2,295
1,784
1,416
10,373
4,687
Business development and staff related
13,485
8,907
7,182
6,510
6,777
36,085
23,783
Amortization of intangibles
23,417
23,426
24,048
23,831
5,326
94,722
22,395
Professional fees
7,410
4,994
4,658
4,709
5,366
21,771
16,404
Supplies and printing expense
3,594
3,278
3,970
3,128
2,729
13,969
10,558
FDIC assessment and other regulatory charges
9,884
8,374
11,469
11,258
7,365
40,985
31,152
Advertising and marketing
4,710
2,980
3,010
2,290
2,269
12,990
9,143
Other operating expenses
25,105
25,057
22,226
24,644
19,088
97,032
70,221
Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)
4,494
20,889
24,379
68,006
6,531
117,768
20,133
FDIC special assessment
(3,835)
-
-
-
(621)
(3,835)
3,852
Total Noninterest Expense
$
364,855
$
372,342
$
375,061
$
408,826
$
256,609
$
1,521,084
$
1,001,493
Loans and Deposits
The following table presents a summary of the loan portfolio by type:
Ending Balance
(Dollars in thousands)
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
LOAN PORTFOLIO (7)
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Construction and land development * â€
$
2,548,360
$
2,678,971
$
3,323,923
$
3,497,909
$
2,184,327
Investor commercial real estate*
17,883,913
17,603,205
16,953,410
16,822,119
9,991,482
Commercial owner occupied real estate
7,576,991
7,529,075
7,497,906
7,417,116
5,716,376
Commercial and industrial
9,181,408
8,644,636
8,445,878
8,106,484
6,222,876
Consumer real estate *
10,450,223
10,202,026
10,038,369
9,838,952
8,714,969
Consumer/other
957,632
1,009,998
1,007,761
1,084,152
1,072,897
Total Loans
$
48,598,527
$
47,667,911
$
47,267,247
$
46,766,732
$
33,902,927
*
Single family home construction-to-permanent loans originated by the Company's mortgage banking division are included in construction and land development category until completion. Investor commercial real estate loans include commercial non-owner occupied real estate and other income producing property. Consumer real estate includes consumer owner occupied real estate and home equity loans.
â€
Includes single family home construction-to-permanent loans of $342.8 million, $350.2 million, $371.1 million, $343.5 million, and $386.2 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively.
Ending Balance
(Dollars in thousands)
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
DEPOSITS
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
Noninterest-bearing checking
$
13,375,697
$
13,430,459
$
13,719,030
$
13,757,255
$
10,192,116
Interest-bearing checking
13,838,558
12,906,408
12,607,205
12,034,973
8,232,322
Savings
2,820,621
2,853,410
2,889,670
2,939,407
2,414,172
Money market
17,751,688
17,251,469
16,772,597
17,447,738
13,056,534
Time deposits
7,359,233
7,631,523
7,708,459
7,158,242
4,165,722
Total Deposits
$
55,145,797
$
54,073,269
$
53,696,961
$
53,337,615
$
38,060,866
Core Deposits (excludes Time Deposits)
$
47,786,564
$
46,441,746
$
45,988,502
$
46,179,373
$
33,895,144
Asset Quality
Ending Balance
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
(Dollars in thousands)
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
NONPERFORMING ASSETS:
Non-acquired
Non-acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual
$
161,975
$
146,751
$
141,910
$
151,673
$
141,982
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
2,997
4,352
3,687
3,273
3,293
Non-acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets
5,273
11,969
17,288
2,290
1,182
Total non-acquired nonperforming assets
170,245
163,072
162,885
157,236
146,457
Acquired
Acquired nonaccrual loans and restructured loans on nonaccrual
135,179
149,695
151,466
116,691
65,314
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more
1,944
891
707
537
-
Acquired OREO and other nonperforming assets
3,901
7,147
8,783
5,976
1,583
Total acquired nonperforming assets
141,024
157,733
160,956
123,204
66,897
Total nonperforming assets
$
311,269
$
320,805
$
323,841
$
280,440
$
213,354
Three Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS (7):
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans
1.20 %
1.24 %
1.31 %
1.33 %
1.37 %
Allowance for credit losses, including reserve for unfunded commitments,
as a percentage of loans
1.35 %
1.38 %
1.45 %
1.47 %
1.51 %
Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonperforming loans
193.71 %
195.61 %
208.57 %
229.15 %
220.94 %
Net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans (annualized)
0.09 %
0.27 %
0.21 %
0.38 %
0.06 %
Net charge-offs, excluding acquisition date charge-offs, as a percentage
of average loans (annualized) *
0.09 %
0.27 %
0.06 %
0.04 %
0.06 %
Total nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets
0.46 %
0.49 %
0.49 %
0.43 %
0.46 %
Nonperforming loans as a percentage of period end loans
0.62 %
0.63 %
0.63 %
0.58 %
0.62 %
* Excluding acquisition date charge-offs recorded in connection with the Independent merger.
Current Expected Credit Losses ("CECL")
Below is a table showing the roll forward of the ACL and UFC for the fourth quarter of 2025:
Allowance for Credit Losses ("ACL") and Unfunded Commitments ("UFC")
(Dollars in thousands)
Non-PCD ACL
PCD ACL
Total ACL
UFC
Ending balance 9/30/2025
$
511,578
$
78,555
$
590,133
$
68,538
Charge offs
(9,329)
-
(9,329)
-
Acquired charge offs
(1,506)
(3,515)
(5,021)
-
Recoveries
2,289
-
2,289
-
Acquired recoveries
212
1,389
1,601
-
Provision for credit losses
12,797
(7,273)
5,524
1,081
Ending balance 12/31/2025
$
516,041
$
69,156
$
585,197
$
69,619
Period end loans
$
45,621,028
$
2,977,499
$
48,598,527
N/A
Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans
1.13 %
2.32 %
1.20 %
N/A
Unfunded commitments (off balance sheet) â€
$
11,486,892
Reserve to unfunded commitments (off balance sheet)
0.61 %
â€ Unfunded commitments exclude unconditionally cancelable commitments and letters of credit.
Conference Call
The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter results at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 23, 2026. Callers wishing to participate may call toll-free by dialing (888) 350-3899 within the US and (646) 960-0343 for all other locations. The numbers for international participants are listed at https://events.q4irportal.com/custom/access/2324/. The conference ID number is 4200408. Alternatively, individuals may listen to the live webcast of the presentation by visiting SouthStateBank.com. An audio replay of the live webcast is expected to be available by the evening of January 23, 2026 on the Investor Relations section of SouthStateBank.com.
SouthState is a financial services company headquartered in Winter Haven, Florida. SouthState Bank, N.A., the company's nationally chartered bank subsidiary, provides consumer, commercial, mortgage and wealth management solutions to more than 1.5 million customers throughout Florida, Texas, the Carolinas, Georgia, Colorado, Alabama, Virginia and Tennessee. The bank also serves clients nationwide through its correspondent banking division. Additional information is available at SouthStateBank.com.
Non-GAAP Measures
Statements included in this press release include non-GAAP measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables that provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to GAAP measures. Although other companies may use calculation methods that differ from those used by SouthState for non-GAAP measures, management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide additional useful information, which allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
PRE-PROVISION NET REVENUE ("PPNR") (NON-GAAP)
Dec. 31, 2025
Sep. 30, 2025
Jun. 30, 2025
Mar. 31, 2025
Dec. 31, 2024
Net income (GAAP)
$
247,722
$
246,641
$
215,224
$
89,080
$
144,178
Provision (recovery) for credit losses
6,605
5,085
7,505
100,562
6,371
Income tax provision
67,686
74,715
66,975
26,586
43,166
Income tax provision - deferred tax asset remeasurement
-
-
-
5,581
-
Securities losses, net
-
-
-
228,811
50
Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs
-
-
-
(229,279)
-
Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)
4,494
20,889
24,379
68,006
6,531
FDIC special assessment
(3,835)
-
-
-
(621)
Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (Non-GAAP)
$
322,672
$
347,330
$
314,083
$
289,347
$
199,675
(Dollars in thousands)
Three Months Ended
NET INTEREST MARGIN ("NIM"), TE (NON-GAAP)
Dec. 31, 2025
Sep. 30, 2025
Jun. 30, 2025
Mar. 31, 2025
Dec. 31, 2024
Net interest income (GAAP)
$
581,115
$
599,697
$
577,948
$
544,547
$
369,779
Total average interest-earning assets
59,872,113
58,727,110
57,710,001
57,497,453
42,295,376
NIM, non-tax equivalent
3.85
%
4.05
%
4.02
%
3.84
%
3.48
%
Tax equivalent adjustment (included in NIM, TE)
800
718
672
784
547
Net interest income, tax equivalent (Non-GAAP)
$
581,915
$
600,415
$
578,620
$
545,331
$
370,326
NIM, TE (Non-GAAP)
3.86
%
4.06
%
4.02
%
3.85
%
3.48
%
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Adjusted Net Income (non-GAAP) (2)
Net income (GAAP)
$
247,722
$
246,641
$
215,224
$
89,080
$
144,178
$
798,667
$
534,783
Securities losses, net of tax
-
-
-
178,639
38
178,639
38
Gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax
-
-
-
(179,004)
-
(179,004)
-
PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax
-
-
-
71,892
-
71,892
-
Merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)
3,529
16,032
18,593
53,094
5,026
91,248
15,374
Deferred tax asset remeasurement
-
-
-
5,581
-
5,581
-
FDIC special assessment, net of tax
(3,012)
-
-
-
(478)
(3,012)
2,884
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)
$
248,239
$
262,673
$
233,817
$
219,282
$
148,764
$
964,011
$
553,079
Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Basic (non-GAAP) (2)
Earnings per common share - Basic (GAAP)
$
2.48
$
2.44
$
2.12
$
0.88
$
1.89
$
7.90
$
7.01
Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax
-
-
-
1.76
0.00
1.77
0.00
Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax
-
-
-
(1.77)
-
(1.77)
-
Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax
-
-
-
0.71
-
0.71
-
Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)
0.03
0.16
0.18
0.52
0.07
0.90
0.20
Effect to adjust for deferred tax asset remeasurement
-
-
-
0.06
-
0.06
-
Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax
(0.03)
-
-
-
(0.01)
(0.03)
0.04
Adjusted net income per common share - Basic (non-GAAP)
$
2.48
$
2.60
$
2.30
$
2.16
$
1.95
$
9.54
$
|
7.25
Adjusted Net Income per Common Share - Diluted (non-GAAP) (2)
Earnings per common share - Diluted (GAAP)
$
2.46
$
2.42
$
2.11
$
0.87
$
1.87
$
7.87
$
6.97
Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax
-
-
-
1.76
0.00
1.76
0.00
Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax
-
-
-
(1.76)
-
(1.78)
-
Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax
-
-
-
0.71
-
0.71
-
Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)
0.04
0.16
0.19
0.52
0.07
0.91
0.21
Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement
-
-
-
0.05
-
0.06
-
Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax
(0.03)
-
-
-
(0.01)
(0.03)
0.04
Adjusted net income per common share - Diluted (non-GAAP)
$
2.47
$
2.58
$
2.30
$
2.15
$
1.93
$
9.50
$
7.21
Adjusted Return on Average Assets (non-GAAP) (2)
Return on average assets (GAAP)
1.47
%
1.49
%
1.34
%
0.56
%
1.23
%
1.22
%
1.17
%
Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax
-
%
-
%
-
%
1.13
%
0.00
%
0.27
%
0.00
%
Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax
-
%
-
%
-
%
(1.13)
%
-
%
(0.27)
%
-
%
Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax
-
%
-
%
-
%
0.45
%
-
%
0.11
%
-
%
Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)
0.03
%
0.10
%
0.11
%
0.33
%
0.04
%
0.14
%
0.03
%
Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement
-
%
-
%
-
%
0.04
%
-
%
0.01
%
-
%
Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax
(0.02)
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
(0.00)
%
0.00
%
0.01
%
Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP)
1.48
%
1.59
%
1.45
%
1.38
%
1.27
%
1.48
%
1.21
%
Adjusted Return on Average Common Equity (non-GAAP) (2)
Return on average common equity (GAAP)
10.90
%
11.04
%
9.93
%
4.29
%
9.72
%
9.13
%
9.41
%
Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax
-
%
-
%
-
%
8.61
%
0.00
%
2.04
%
0.00
%
Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax
-
%
-
%
-
%
(8.63)
%
-
%
(2.05)
%
-
%
Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax
-
%
-
%
-
%
3.46
%
-
%
0.82
%
-
%
Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)
0.15
%
0.71
%
0.86
%
2.56
%
0.34
%
1.05
%
0.27
%
Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement
-
%
-
%
-
%
0.27
%
-
%
0.06
%
-
%
Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax
(0.13)
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
(0.03)
%
(0.03)
%
0.05
%
Adjusted return on average common equity (non-GAAP)
10.92
%
11.75
%
10.79
%
10.56
%
10.03
%
11.02
%
9.73
%
Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (3)
Return on average common equity (GAAP)
10.90
%
11.04
%
9.93
%
4.29
%
9.72
%
9.13
%
9.41
%
Effect to adjust for intangible assets
8.20
%
8.58
%
8.24
%
4.70
%
5.37
%
7.55
%
5.57
%
Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP)
19.10
%
19.62
%
18.17
%
8.99
%
15.09
%
16.68
%
14.98
%
Adjusted Return on Average Common Tangible Equity (non-GAAP) (2) (3)
Return on average common equity (GAAP)
10.90
%
11.04
%
9.93
%
4.29
%
9.72
%
9.13
%
9.41
%
Effect to adjust for securities losses, net of tax
-
%
-
%
-
%
8.61
%
0.00
%
2.04
%
0.00
%
Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs and tax
-
%
-
%
-
%
(8.63)
%
-
%
(2.05)
%
-
%
Effect to adjust for PCL - Non-PCD loans and UFC, net of tax
-
%
-
%
-
%
3.46
%
-
%
0.82
%
-
%
Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, net of tax (8)
0.15
%
0.71
%
0.86
%
2.56
%
0.34
%
1.05
%
0.27
%
Effect to adjust for deferred tax remeasurement
-
%
-
%
-
%
0.27
%
-
%
0.06
%
-
%
Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment, net of tax
(0.13)
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
(0.03)
%
(0.03)
%
0.05
%
Effect to adjust for intangible assets, net of tax
8.22
%
9.06
%
8.82
%
9.29
%
5.53
%
8.83
%
5.74
%
Adjusted return on average common tangible equity (non-GAAP)
19.14
%
20.81
%
19.61
%
19.85
%
15.56
%
19.85
%
15.47
%
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
Dec. 31,
Sep. 30,
Jun. 30,
Mar. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
Dec. 31,
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP
2025
2025
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Adjusted Efficiency Ratio (non-GAAP) (4)
Efficiency ratio
49.65
%
49.88
%
52.75
%
60.97
%
55.73
%
53.14
%
56.93
%
Effect to adjust for securities losses
-
%
-
%
-
%
(13.35)
%
0.00
%
(3.84)
%
(0.00)
%
Effect to adjust for gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs
-
%
-
%
-
%
13.39
%
-
%
3.85
%
-
%
Effect to adjust for merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense (8)
(0.65)
%
(2.99)
%
(3.66)
%
(10.77)
%
(1.45)
%
(4.39)
%
(1.14)
%
Effect to adjust for FDIC special assessment
0.56
%
-
%
-
%
-
%
0.14
%
0.15
%
(0.26)
%
Adjusted efficiency ratio
49.56
%
46.89
%
49.09
%
50.24
%
54.42
%
48.91
%
55.53
%
Tangible Book Value Per Common Share (non-GAAP) (3)
Book value per common share (GAAP)
$
91.38
$
89.14
$
86.71
$
84.99
$
77.18
Effect to adjust for intangible assets
(35.11)
(34.66)
(34.75)
(34.92)
(26.07)
Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)
$
56.27
$
54.48
$
51.96
$
50.07
$
51.11
Tangible Equity-to-Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) (3)
Equity-to-assets (GAAP)
13.48
%
13.64
%
13.36
%
13.24
%
12.70
%
Effect to adjust for intangible assets
(4.72)
%
(4.83)
%
(4.90)
%
(4.99)
%
(3.91)
%
Tangible equity-to-tangible assets (non-GAAP)
8.76
%
8.81
%
8.46
%
8.25
%
8.79
%
Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation, and these reclassifications have no impact on net income or equity as previously reported.
Footnotes to tables:
(1)
Includes loan accretion (interest) income related to the discount on acquired loans of $50.3 million, $83.0 million, $63.5 million, $61.8 million, and $2.9 million, during the quarters ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively, and $258.6 million and $14.4 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(2)
Adjusted earnings, adjusted return on average assets, adjusted EPS, and adjusted return on average equity are non-GAAP measures and exclude the gains or losses on sales of securities, gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs, PCL on non-PCD loans and unfunded commitments, deferred tax asset remeasurement, merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense, and FDIC special assessments. Management believes that non-GAAP adjusted measures provide additional useful information that allows readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. Adjusted earnings and the related adjusted return measures (non-GAAP) exclude the following from net income (GAAP) on an after-tax basis: (a) pre-tax merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expense of $4.5 million, $20.9 million, $24.4 million, $68.0 million, and $6.5 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively, and $117.8 million and $20.1 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively; (b) pre-tax net securities losses of $(228,811) and $(50,000) for the quarters ended March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively; (c) pre-tax gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs of $229,279 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025; (d) pre-tax FDIC special assessment of $(3.8) million and $(621,000) for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively, and $(3.8) million and $3.9 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively; and (e) deferred tax asset remeasurement of $5.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025 and for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025.
(3)
The tangible measures are non-GAAP measures and exclude the effect of period end or average balance of intangible assets. The tangible returns on equity and common equity measures also add back the after-tax amortization of intangibles to GAAP basis net income. Management believes that these non-GAAP tangible measures provide additional useful information, particularly since these measures are widely used by industry analysts for companies with prior merger and acquisition activities. Non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider the Company's performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the Company. Non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the Company's results or financial condition as reported under GAAP. The sections titled "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP" provide tables that reconcile GAAP measures to non-GAAP.
(4)
Adjusted efficiency ratio is calculated by taking the noninterest expense excluding transaction costs on sale leaseback, merger, branch consolidation, severance related and other expenses, FDIC special assessment, and amortization of intangible assets, divided by net interest income and noninterest income excluding gains (losses) on sales of securities, net and gain on sale leaseback, net of transaction costs. The pre-tax amortization expenses of intangible assets were $23.4 million, $23.4 million, $24.0 million, $23.8 million, and $5.3 million for the quarters ended December 31, 2025, September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively and $94.7 million and $22.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
(5)
The dividend payout ratio is calculated by dividing total dividends paid during the period by the total net income for the same period.
(6)
December 31, 2025 ratios are estimated and may be subject to change pending the final filing of the FR Y-9C; all other periods are presented as filed.
(7)
Loan data excludes loans held for sale.
(8)
Includes pre-tax cyber incident (net reimbursement)/costs of $3,000, $(3.6) million, $111,000, and $329,000 for the quarters ended September 30, 2025, June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and December 31, 2024, respectively, and $(3.5) million, and $8.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, respectively.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements
Statements included in this communication, which are not historical in nature are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements are based on, among other things, management's beliefs, assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the financial services industry, the economy and SouthState. Words and phrases such as "may," "approximately," "continue," "should," "expects," "projects," "anticipates," "is likely," "look ahead," "look forward," "believes," "will," "intends," "estimates," "strategy," "plan," "could," "potential," "possible" and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements.
SouthState cautions readers that forward looking statements are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict with regard to, among other things, timing, extent, likelihood and degree of occurrence, which could cause actual results to differ materially from anticipated results. Such risks, uncertainties and assumptions, include, among others, the following: (1) economic volatility risk, including as a result of monetary, fiscal, and trade law policies, such as tariffs, and inflation, potentially resulting in higher rates, deterioration in the credit markets, greater than expected noninterest expenses, excessive loan losses, or on the other hand lower rates, which also may have other negative consequences, which risks could be exacerbated by potential negative economic developments resulting from federal spending cuts and/or one or more federal budget-related impasses or actions; (2) risks related to the ability of the Company to pursue its strategic plans which depend upon certain growth goals in our lines of business; (3) risks related to the merger and integration of SouthState and Independent including, among others, (i) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (ii) the risk that the integration of Independent's operations into SouthState's operations will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected or that the parties are otherwise unable to successfully integrate Independent's businesses into SouthState's businesses, (iii) the amount of the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger, and (iv) reputational risk and the reaction of each company's customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger; (4) risks relating to the ability to retain our culture and attract and retain qualified people as we grow and are located in new markets, and being able to offer competitive salaries and benefits, including flexibility of working remotely or in the office; (5) deposit attrition, client loss or revenue loss following completed mergers or acquisitions that may be greater than anticipated; (6) credit risks associated with an obligor's failure to meet the terms of any contract with the Bank or otherwise fail to perform as agreed under the terms of any loan-related document; (7) interest rate risk primarily resulting from our inability to effectively manage the risk, and their impact on the Bank's earnings, including from the correspondent and mortgage divisions, housing demand, the market value of the Bank's loan and securities portfolios, and the market value of SouthState's equity; (8) inflationary risks negatively impacting our business and profitability, earnings and budgetary projections, or demand for our products and services; (9) a decrease in our net interest income due to the interest rate environment; (10) liquidity risk affecting the Bank's ability to meet its obligations when they come due; (11) unexpected outflows of uninsured deposits may require us to sell investment securities at a loss; (12) potential deterioration in real estate values; (13) the loss of value of our investment portfolio could negatively impact market perceptions of us and could lead to deposit withdrawals; (14) price risk focusing on changes in market factors that may affect the value of traded instruments in "mark-to-market" portfolios; (15) transaction risk arising from problems with service or product delivery; (16) the impact of increasing digitization of the banking industry and movement of customers to on-line platforms, and the possible impact on the Bank's results of operations, customer base, expenses, suppliers and operations; (17) controls and procedures risk, including the potential failure or circumvention of our controls and procedures or failure to comply with regulations related to controls and procedures; (18) volatility in the financial services industry (including failures or rumors of failures of other depository institutions), along with actions taken by governmental agencies to address such turmoil, could affect the ability of depository institutions, including us, to attract and retain depositors and to borrow or raise capital; (19) the impact of competition with other financial institutions, including deposit and loan pricing pressures and the resulting impact, including as a result of compression to net interest margin; (20) compliance risk involving risk to earnings or capital resulting from violations of or nonconformance with laws, rules, regulations, prescribed practices, or ethical standards, and contractual obligations regarding data privacy and cybersecurity; (21) regulatory change risk resulting from new laws, rules, regulations, accounting principles, proscribed practices or ethical standards, including, without limitation, the possibility that regulatory agencies may require higher levels of capital above the current regulatory-mandated minimums and including the impact of special FDIC assessments, the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau regulations or other guidance, and the possibility of changes in accounting standards, policies, principles and practices; (22) risks related to the legal, regulatory, and supervisory environment, including changes in financial services legislation, regulation, policies, or government officials or other personnel; (23) strategic risk resulting from adverse business decisions or improper implementation of business decisions; (24) reputation risk that adversely affects earnings or capital arising from negative public opinion including the effects of social media on market perceptions of us and banks generally; (25) cybersecurity risk related to the dependence of SouthState on internal computer systems and the technology of outside service providers, as well as the potential impacts of internal or external security breaches, which may subject the Company to potential business disruptions or financial losses resulting from deliberate attacks or unintentional events; (26) reputational and operational risks associated with environment, social and governance (ESG) matters, including the impact of changes in federal and state laws, regulations and guidance relating to climate change; (27) excessive loan losses; (28) reputational risk and possible higher than estimated reduced revenue from previously announced or proposed regulatory changes in the Bank's consumer programs and products; (29) operational, technological, cultural, regulatory, legal, credit and other risks associated with the exploration, consummation and integration of potential future acquisitions, whether involving stock or cash consideration; (30) catastrophic events such as hurricanes, tornados, earthquakes, floods or other natural or human disasters, including public health crises and infectious disease outbreaks, as well as any government actions in response to such events, and the related disruption to local, regional and global economic activity and financial markets, and the impact that any of the foregoing may have on SouthState and its customers and other constituencies; (31) geopolitical risk from terrorist activities and armed conflicts that may result in economic and supply disruptions, and loss of market and consumer confidence; (32) the risks of fluctuations in market prices for SouthState common stock that may or may not reflect economic condition or performance of SouthState; (33) the payment of dividends on SouthState common stock, which is subject to legal and regulatory limitations as well as the discretion of the board of directors of SouthState, SouthState's performance and other factors; (34) ownership dilution risk associated with potential acquisitions in which SouthState's stock may be issued as consideration for an acquired company; and (35) other factors that may affect future results of SouthState, as disclosed in SouthState's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed by SouthState with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") and available on the SEC's website at http://www.sec.gov, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, implied or otherwise anticipated by such forward-looking statements.
All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and are based on information available at that time. SouthState does not undertake any obligation to update or otherwise revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by federal securities laws. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance on such statements.
