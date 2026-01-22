Anzeige
Gold vor 5.000-USD-Marke: Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 63 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings

Highlights:




Net Income:

$11.1 million for Q4 2025, increased 4.3% from Q3 2025

Revenue:

$38.2 million for Q4 2025, increased 2.3% over Q3 2025

Total Assets:

$2.25 billion, increased 5.0% from December 31, 2024

Total Loans:

$2.04 billion, increased 8.9% from December 31, 2024

Total Deposits:

$1.76 billion, increased 7.8% from December 31, 2024

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Parke Bancorp, Inc. ("Parke Bancorp" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: "PKBK"), the parent company of Parke Bank (the "Bank"), announced its operating results for the quarter and fiscal year ended December 31, 2025.

Highlights for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025:

  • Net income available to common shareholders was $11.1 million, or $0.94 per basic common share and $0.93 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2025, an increase of $3.7 million, or 49.9%, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $7.4 million, or $0.62 per basic common share and $0.61 per diluted common share, for the three months ended December 31, 2024. The increase is primarily driven by a $6.2 million increase in net interest income, partially offset by a $0.4 million increase in provision for credit losses, and a $0.7 million increase in non-interest expense.
  • Net interest income increased 39.7% to $21.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $15.6 million for the same period in 2024.
  • The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $0.5 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses of $0.2 million for the same period in 2024.
  • Non-interest income decreased $0.2 million, or 19.2%, to $0.9 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $1.1 million for the same period in 2024.
  • Non-interest expense increased $0.7 million, or 10.8%, to $7.6 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to $6.9 million for the same period in 2024.
  • Net income available to common shareholders was $37.8 million, or $3.20 per basic common share and $3.16 per diluted common share, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, an increase of $10.3 million, or 37.3%, compared to net income available to common shareholders of $27.5 million, or $2.30 per basic common share and $2.27 per diluted common share, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The increase was primarily due to a $17.8 million increase in net interest income, partially offset by a $1.8 million increase in the provision for credit losses, a $0.9 million decrease in non-interest income, and a $2.0 million increase in non-interest expense.
  • Net interest income increased 30.2% to $76.5 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $58.7 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
  • Provision for credit losses increased $1.8 million to $2.5 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, compared to a provision for credit losses of $0.7 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
  • Non-interest income decreased $0.9 million, or 20.8%, to $3.4 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $4.3 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.
  • Non-interest expense increased $2.0 million, or 7.7%, to $28.0 million, for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $26.0 million for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

The following is a recap of the significant items that impacted the fourth quarter of 2025 and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025:

Interest income increased $4.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, primarily due to an increase in interest and fees on loans of $5.2 million to $36.0 million, due to higher average outstanding loan balances and higher interest rates. The increase in interest income during the fourth quarter of 2025 was partially offset by a decrease in interest earned on average deposits held at the Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") of $1.1 million, to $1.1 million, from $2.2 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. The decrease was due to lower cash balances held at the FRB and lower interest rates earned on those balances. For the year ended December 31, 2025, interest income increased $17.6 million, or 14.0%, from the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, primarily driven by an increase in interest and fees on loans of $17.4 million, due to higher average outstanding loan balances and higher interest rates, as well as an increase in interest earned on average deposits held at the FRB of $0.3 million.

Interest expense decreased $2.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, primarily due to lower market interest rates, as well as a change in the deposit mix with a reduction in higher cost money market deposits and an increase in interest checking deposits. For the year ended December 31, 2025, interest expense decreased $0.2 million compared to the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, primarily due to lower market interest rates, as well as a change in the deposit and debt mix.

The provision for credit losses increased $0.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025, compared to the same period in 2024, as a result of an increase in outstanding loan balances, partially offset by a decrease in vintage and qualitative loss rates. For the year ended December 31, 2025, the provision for credit losses increased $1.8 million from the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 due to an increase in outstanding loan balances, partially offset by a decrease in vintage and qualitative loss rates.

Non-interest income decreased $0.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, primarily as a result of a decrease in other income of $0.2 million. For the year ended December 31, 2025, non-interest income decreased $0.9 million compared to the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, primarily driven by a decrease in other income of $0.6 million, a decrease in loan fees of $0.2 million, and a decrease in service fees on deposit accounts of $0.2 million. The decrease in other income during the year ended December 31, 2025, was primarily attributable to a decrease in one-time insurance payments and settlements received in 2024.

Non-interest expense increased $0.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024, primarily driven by an increase in other operating expense of $0.3 million, OREO expense of $0.3 million, and compensation and benefits expense of $0.1 million. For the fiscal year ended December 31, 2025, non-interest expense increased $2.0 million, primarily due to an increase in professional services of $0.7 million, an increase in compensation and benefits expense of $0.5 million, and an increase in other operating expense of $0.5 million, partially offset by a decrease in OREO expense of $0.2 million. The increase in professional services during the year ended December 31, 2025, was primarily due to a $0.6 million increase in legal fees. The increase in compensation and benefits expense was primarily due to an increase in salaries of $0.4 million, and a $0.1 million decrease in deferred loan origination costs attributable to a reduction in the number of loans originated.

Income tax expense increased $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. For the year ended December 31, 2025, income tax expense increased $2.8 million compared to the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024. The effective tax rate for the fourth quarter of 2025 and the year ended December 31, 2025 was 24.1% and 23.5%, respectively, compared to 23.9% and 24.2% for the same periods in 2024.

December 31, 2025 discussion of financial condition

  • Total assets increased to $2.25 billion at December 31, 2025, from $2.14 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $107.2 million, or 5.0%.
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $156.9 million at December 31, 2025, as compared to $221.5 million at December 31, 2024.
  • The investment securities portfolio decreased to $13.5 million at December 31, 2025, from $14.8 million at December 31, 2024, a decrease of $1.2 million, or 8.4%, primarily due to pay downs of securities.
  • Gross loans increased to $2.04 billion at December 31, 2025, from $1.87 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $167.1 million or 8.9%. The increase in loans was primarily due to an increase in the CRE non-owner occupied loan portfolio of $112.9 million, an increase in the construction portfolio loan balance of $64.4 million, and an increase in the CRE owner occupied loan portfolio balance of $22.7 million, partially offset by a decrease in the residential 1 - 4 family investment portfolio balance of $29.6 million.
  • Nonperforming loans at December 31, 2025 decreased to $10.8 million, representing 0.53% of total loans, a decrease of $1.0 million, from $11.8 million of nonperforming loans at December 31, 2024. The decrease was primarily driven by a $1.5 million decrease in the CRE non-owner occupied loan portfolio, partially offset by a $0.3 million increase in the residential - 1 - 4 family portfolio, and a $0.1 million increase in the consumer portfolio. OREO at December 31, 2025 was $2.9 million, an increase of $1.3 million, from $1.6 million at December 31, 2024. Nonperforming assets (consisting of nonperforming loans and OREO) represented 0.61% and 0.62% of total assets at December 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively. Loans past due 30 to 89 days were $3.5 million at December 31, 2025, an increase of $2.0 million from December 31, 2024.
  • The allowance for credit losses was $34.6 million at December 31, 2025, as compared to $32.6 million at December 31, 2024. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans was 1.70% and 1.74% at December 31, 2025 and at December 31, 2024, respectively. The ratio of allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans was 321.0% at December 31, 2025, compared to 276.5%, at December 31, 2024.
  • Total deposits were $1.80 billion at December 31, 2025, up from $1.63 billion at December 31, 2024, an increase of $127.6 million or 7.8% compared to December 31, 2024. The increase in deposits was attributed to an increase in money market deposits of $130.5 million, interest checking deposits of $49.4 million, and non-interest checking of $12.5 million, partially offset by a decrease in brokered time deposits of $41.9 million, time deposits of $11.4 million, and savings deposits of $11.4 million. Brokered interest checking deposits, included in the above balances, increased $45.0 million at December 31, 2025, from zero at December 31, 2024. Deposits from our cannabis related businesses decreased $90.0 million to $61.9 million at December 31, 2025, compared to $151.9 million at December 31, 2024.
  • Total borrowings decreased $44.9 million during the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, to $143.4 million at December 31, 2025 from $188.3 million at December 31, 2024, primarily due to the repayment of $30.0 million of subordinated debt, and a decrease of $15.0 million in Federal Home Loan Bank of New York ("FHLBNY") advances.
  • Total equity increased to $324.5 million at December 31, 2025, up from $300.1 million at December 31, 2024, an increase of $24.4 million, or 8.1%, primarily due to the retention of earnings, partially offset by the payment of $8.5 million of cash dividends, and the repurchase of Company common stock of $6.5 million.

CEO outlook and commentary

Vito S. Pantilione, President and Chief Executive Officer of Parke Bancorp, Inc. and Parke Bank, provided the following statement:

"2025 was a challenging year, an outcome that is not unusual when a new President takes office. Donald Trump was sworn in for his second term as President of the United States and immediately set an aggressive pace. Significant policy shifts were enacted early, including new tariffs, expanded gas drilling, strengthened border protection measures, and renewed efforts to address illegal immigration. Tensions also emerged between the Administration and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell, with the Administration pushing for faster rate cuts while the Fed adopted a more cautious 'wait-and-see' approach."

"The geopolitical landscape shifted quickly as well. Major diplomatic efforts were launched to advance peace in the Middle East, and repeated, though ultimately unsuccessful, attempts were made to bring an end to the Russia-Ukraine war. These and other factors contributed to the heightened volatility that defined 2025."

"Despite this environment, 2025 was a good year for Parke Bank. Net income available to common shareholders rose 37.3% over 2024, reaching $37.8 million, or $3.16 per diluted common share. This performance was driven by increased net interest income and continued disciplined expense management, resulting in an improved Cost Efficiency Ratio of 35.03%. Return on Average Assets strengthened to 1.77%, while Return on Average Common Equity increased to 12.07% at December 31, 2025."

"Total loans grew 8.9% over 2024, ending the year at $2.04 billion. This growth was supported by a $2.1 million increase in the allowance for credit losses. Asset quality remains a primary focus: nonperforming loans decreased by $1 million year-over-year as of December 31, 2025, and the allowance for credit losses stood at 1.7% of total loans."

"Looking ahead, uncertainty surrounding interest rates is expected to continue into 2026, with unusually diverse viewpoints emerging among Federal Reserve Board members regarding the future direction of rates. Our balance sheet is structured to remain nimble and responsive to changes in the interest rate environment. Strong earnings, robust shareholder equity, and disciplined expense control, position the Company to monitor market conditions carefully and act quickly to capitalize on emerging opportunities, while continuing to operate a safe, sound, and resilient financial institution."

Forward Looking Statement Disclaimer

This release may contain forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which may cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors; our ability to maintain strong capital, strong asset quality and strong reserves; our ability to remain nimble and responsive to changes in the rate environment; our ability to generate strong earnings with increased interest income and net interest income; our ability to continue the financial strength and growth of our Company and Parke Bank; our ability to continue to increase shareholders' equity, maintain good credit quality; our ability to be well structured to face challenging economic conditions; our ability to ensure that our loan loss provision is well positioned for the future; our ability to continue to reduce our nonperforming loans and delinquencies and the expenses associated with them; our ability to realize a high recovery rate on disposition of troubled assets; our ability to continue to pay a dividend in the future; our ability to enhance shareholder value in the future; our ability to continue growing our Company, our earnings and shareholders' equity; and our ability to continue to grow our loan portfolio; the possibility of additional corrective actions or limitations on the operations of Parke Bancorp, Inc. and Parke Bank being imposed by banking regulators, therefore, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. Parke Bancorp, Inc. does not undertake, and specifically disclaims, any obligations to publicly release the results of any revisions that may be made to any forward-looking statements to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances after the date of such circumstance.

(PKBK-ER)

Financial Supplement:

Table 1: Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)


Parke Bancorp, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets




December 31,



December 31,



2025



2024



(Dollars in thousands)

Assets








Cash and cash equivalents


$

156,863



$

221,527

Investment securities



13,523




14,760

Loans, net of unearned income



2,035,227




1,868,153

Less: Allowance for credit losses



(34,649)




(32,573)

Net loans



2,000,578




1,835,580

Premises and equipment, net



5,506




5,316

Bank owned life insurance (BOLI)



35,320




29,070

Other assets



37,646




35,983

Total assets


$

2,249,436



$

2,142,236









Liabilities and Equity
















Non-interest bearing deposits


$

196,506



$

184,037

Interest bearing deposits



1,562,163




1,447,013

FHLBNY borrowings



130,000




145,000

Subordinated debentures



13,403




43,300

Other liabilities



22,846




22,813

Total liabilities



1,924,918




1,842,163









Total shareholders' equity



324,518




300,073









Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

2,249,436



$

2,142,236

Table 2: Consolidated Income Statements (Unaudited)




For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2025



For the Twelve Months
Ended December 31,



2025



2024



2025



2024



(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Interest income:
















Interest and fees on loans


$

36,047



$

30,857



$

135,189



$

117,834

Interest and dividends on investments



183




281




921




1,042

Interest on deposits with banks



1,068




2,188




6,567




6,237

Total interest income



37,298




33,326




142,677




125,113

Interest expense:
















Interest on deposits



14,151




15,189




59,848




57,312

Interest on borrowings



1,331




2,518




6,371




9,093

Total interest expense



15,482




17,707




66,219




66,405

Net interest income



21,816




15,619




76,458




58,708

Provision for credit losses



546




182




2,484




728

Net interest income after provision for credit losses



21,270




15,437




73,974




57,980

Non-interest income
















Service fees on deposit accounts



308




328




1,232




1,387

Other loan fees



166




231




676




849

Bank owned life insurance income



233




167




740




655

Other



212




412




759




1,410

Total non-interest income



919




1,138




3,407




4,301

Non-interest expense
















Compensation and benefits



3,441




3,302




13,314




12,768

Professional services



1,173




1,089




3,428




2,730

Occupancy and equipment



708




655




2,760




2,598

Data processing



270




389




1,544




1,366

FDIC insurance and other assessments



359




333




1,449




1,306

OREO expense



330




59




649




835

Other operating expense



1,310




1,023




4,830




4,381

Total non-interest expense



7,591




6,850




27,974




25,984

Income before income tax expense



14,598




9,725




49,407




36,297

Income tax expense



3,514




2,327




11,632




8,785

Net income attributable to Company



11,084




7,398




37,775




27,512

Less: Preferred stock dividend



(5)




(5)




(20)




(20)

Net income available to common shareholders


$

11,079



$

7,393



$

37,755



$

27,492

Earnings per common share
















Basic


$

0.94



$

0.62



$

3.20



$

2.30

Diluted


$

0.93



$

0.61



$

3.16



$

2.27

Weighted average common shares outstanding
















Basic



11,728,393




11,937,412




11,794,531




11,954,483

Diluted



11,918,246




12,153,318




11,972,022




12,139,451

Table 3: Operating Ratios






Three months ended



Twelve Months Ended
December 31,




December 31,



December 31,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Return on average assets



2.04

%



1.41

%



1.77

%



1.38

%

Return on average common equity



13.69

%



9.82

%



12.07

%



9.36

%

Interest rate spread



3.21

%



2.01

%



2.70

%



1.94

%

Net interest margin



4.09

%



3.02

%



3.64

%



3.00

%

Efficiency ratio*



33.39

%



40.88

%



35.03

%



41.24

%


* Efficiency ratio is calculated using non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income.

Table 4: Asset Quality Data





December 31,


December 31,



2025


2024



(Amounts in thousands except ratio data)


Allowance for credit losses

$

34,649


$

32,573


Allowance for credit losses to total loans


1.70

%


1.74

%

Allowance for credit losses to non-accrual loans


321.00

%


276.46

%

Non-accrual loans

$

10,793


$

11,782


OREO

$

2,862


$

1,562


SOURCE Parke Bancorp, Inc.

© 2026 PR Newswire
