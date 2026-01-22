Anzeige
WKN: A3ENXX | ISIN: US63945M1071 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
22.01.26 | 22:00
20,660 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NB BANCORP INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NB BANCORP INC 5-Tage-Chart
PR Newswire
22.01.2026 22:20 Uhr
50 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Announces Share Repurchase Plan

NEEDHAM, Mass., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq Capital Market: NBBK), the holding company of Needham Bank (the "Bank"), today announced its fourth quarter 2025 financial results. The Company reported net income of $7.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $15.4 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share, for the prior quarter. Operating net income(1), excluding one-time charges, amounted to $21.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, compared to operating net income(1) of $16.0 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share for the prior quarter. The primary difference between net income and operating net income(1) for the fourth quarter of 2025 was merger and acquisition costs of $15.7 million (pre-tax) related to the Company's completed acquisition of Provident Bancorp, Inc. ("Provident") and its subsidiary, BankProv, on November 15, 2025, and $2.1 million of tax expense and modified endowment contract penalty related to the surrender of bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") policies acquired from BankProv.

"The fourth quarter was a monumental quarter for Needham Bank as a result of the merger with Provident. During the same weekend that the merger closed, we converted BankProv customers onto our core system. The team, comprised of both Needham Bank and BankProv employees, worked diligently to prepare us to successfully execute on the conversion. Our actual results were better than our pro-forma estimates, with tangible book value dilution of 5.3%, compared to our estimated 6.1% and merger-related expenses were $2.4 million (pre-tax) lower than our projections. We look forward to beginning 2026 as one team with all of the merger activities behind us. In addition to completing and converting BankProv, we continued to execute on our strategic plan, growing loans (excluding those transferred to loans held for sale) and core deposits organically during the quarter, on an annualized basis, by 9.4% and 12.1%, respectively. Our operating results for the quarter were strong, with operating earnings per share of $0.51 and operating return on average assets and average equity of 1.35% and 10.51%, respectively. Net interest margin expanded by 14 basis points for the quarter and expanded by 40 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024," commented Joseph Campanelli, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited for what 2026 has to offer us and are optimistic about our opportunities as we move forward," Campanelli continued.

Share Repurchase Plan
The Company announced today that it has adopted a stock repurchase program for up to 2,288,509 shares of the Company's common stock, which equals approximately 5.0% of the shares currently outstanding.

Declaration of Dividend
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share, payable on February 19, 2026, to shareholders of record as of February 5, 2026.

MERGER WITH PROVIDENT BANCORP, INC. AND BANKPROV
On November 15, 2025, the Company completed its acquisition of Provident for $111.8 million in cash consideration and the issuance of 5,943,682 shares of common stock valued at $114.7 million.

The acquisition extends Needham Bank's presence in the southern New Hampshire market with the addition of approximately $1.42 billion of total assets, $1.23 billion of total loans and $1.13 billion in total deposits, each at fair value. See the Organic Loan Growth, Organic Deposit Growth and Merger & Acquisition Expenses tables for more information on the impact of the Provident acquisition. Fourth quarter results for 2025 reflect the inclusion of Provident since November 15, 2025.

SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2025

  • Net income of $7.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $15.4 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share, for the prior quarter. Operating net income(1), excluding one-time charges, amounted to $21.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, compared to operating net income(1) of $16.0 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share, for the prior quarter.

One-time charges during the current quarter include:

    • Pre-tax merger and acquisition costs of $15.7 million ($11.4 million net of tax) related to the Company's completed acquisition of Provident; and
    • Tax expense and a modified endowment contract penalty of $2.1 million related to the surrender of BOLI policies from policies acquired from BankProv.

One-time pre-tax amounts during the prior quarter include:

    • Merger and acquisition costs of $994 thousand ($766 thousand net of tax) related to the Company's pending acquisition of Provident; and
    • State voluntary disclosure agreement tax expenses of $561 thousand for new state income tax expenses; partially offset by
    • Defined benefit pension termination refund of $739 thousand.

  • Net interest margin expanded by 14 basis points to 3.92% during the current quarter from 3.78% in the prior quarter.
  • Acquisition and conversion of Provident was completed, resulting in loans acquired at fair value amounting to $1.23 billion and deposits assumed at fair value of $1.13 billion.
  • Gross loans increased $1.27 billion, or 26.9%, to $5.99 billion, from $4.72 billion the prior quarter.
  • Total deposits increased $1.29 billion, or 28.2%, from the prior quarter. Core deposits, which the Company considers to be all non-brokered deposits, increased $1.14 billion, or 27.3%, during the current quarter. Brokered deposits increased $147.0 million, or 37.8%, from the prior quarter.
  • Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) were $18.77 and $17.98, respectively, compared to $18.51 and $18.48, respectively, in the prior quarter. The decrease in tangible book value per share(1) was a result of the establishment of $16.8 million in goodwill and $18.3 million in core deposit intangible from the Provident acquisition, along with $2.7 million in dividends paid during the quarter, partially offset by $7.7 million in net income for the quarter.

BALANCE SHEET
Total assets amounted to $7.01 billion as of December 31, 2025, representing an increase of $1.56 billion, or 28.7%, from September 30, 2025.

  • Cash and cash equivalents increased $112.2 million, or 38.0%, to $407.6 million from $295.4 million in the prior quarter, as a result of the organic increase in deposits of $199.3 million and cash acquired from Provident of $70.8 million, partially offset by the cash consideration for the acquisition of Provident of $111.8 million and organic loan growth of $43.6 million.
  • Net loans increased $1.23 billion, or 26.3%, to $5.90 billion, from the prior quarter primarily from the $1.23 billion acquisition of Provident's loan portfolio at fair value. The current quarter increase was primarily seen in commercial real estate loans, which increased $474.4 million, or 32.7%, commercial and industrial loans, which increased $355.9 million, or 54.6%, mortgage warehouse loans, which increased $280.9 million, or 100.0%, multi-family residential loans, which increased $87.1 million, or 20.2%, construction and land development loans, which increased $75.6 million, or 11.5%, and residential real estate loans, which increased $56.9 million, or 4.5%, partially offset by a decline in consumer loans as $66.4 million in consumer loans were marked to fair value and transferred to loans held for sale during the quarter.
  • Deposits increased $1.29 billion, or 28.2%, to $5.85 billion from $4.57 billion in the prior quarter, primarily from the $1.13 billion assumption of Provident's deposit portfolio at fair value. The increase in deposits was the result of increases in money market accounts of $437.3 million, or 36.0%, NOW accounts of $187.2 million, or 39.2%, certificates of deposit of $211.2 million, or 12.0%, brokered deposits of $147.0 million, or 37.8%, savings accounts of $88.2 million, or 73.2% and noninterest bearing demand deposits of $216.9 million, or 35.7%.
  • FHLB borrowings increased $154.8 million, or 373.4%, to $196.2 million from $41.5 million in the prior quarter as a result of liquidity needs.
  • Shareholders' equity increased $121.9 million, or 16.5%, to $858.9 million from the prior quarter, primarily as a result of the issuance of 5,943,682 shares of common stock for the acquisition of Provident, which increased shareholders' equity by $114.7 million, and net income of $7.7 million, partially offset by the payment of $2.7 million in dividends. Shareholders' equity to total assets and tangible shareholders' equity(1) to tangible assets were 12.3% and 11.8% respectively, at the end of the current quarter, compared to 13.5% for both ratios at the end of the prior quarter.

NET INTEREST INCOME
Net interest income was $58.8 million for the current quarter, compared to $48.2 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $10.6 million, or 22.0%. Net interest margin expanded 14 basis points to 3.92% for the quarter from 3.78% in the prior quarter. Accretion from loan purchase accounting provided an 11 basis point increase in net interest margin for the current quarter.

  • The increase in interest income during the current quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in the average balance of loans.
  • The increase in interest expense for the current quarter was primarily driven by increases in the average balances of money market and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of FHLB borrowings.

PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
Provision for credit losses decreased $2.5 million, or 176.1%, to a release of credit losses of $1.1 million for the current quarter, compared to a provision for credit losses of $1.4 million for the prior quarter.

  • The release of credit losses on loans amounted to $1.6 million for the current quarter, compared to a provision of $1.0 million for the prior quarter, representing a decrease of $2.6 million, or 249.4%, primarily driven by a $66.4 million portfolio of consumer loans transferred to loans held for sale.
  • The provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $493 thousand for the current quarter, compared to $355 thousand for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $138 thousand, or 38.9%, primarily driven by an increase in the balance of unfunded commitments during the current quarter.

NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income was $4.4 million for the current quarter, compared to $3.7 million for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $720 thousand, or 19.6%.

  • Swap contract income was $677 thousand for the current quarter, compared to $208 thousand in the prior quarter, representing an increase of $469 thousand, or 225.5%, due to increased swap contract demand.
  • Customer service fees were $2.9 million for the current quarter, compared to $2.5 million in the prior quarter, representing an increase of $398 thousand, or 15.9%, due to increased customer transactional volume.
  • The increase in the cash surrender value of BOLI was $844 thousand for the current quarter, compared to $631 thousand for the prior quarter, representing a larger increase in the cash surrender value of BOLI of $213 thousand, or 33.8%, driven by the acquisition of BOLI policies from Provident during the current quarter.
  • Other income was $442 thousand, compared to $152 thousand in the prior quarter, resulting in an increase of $290 thousand, or 190.8%, from the recognition of preferred dividends from solar tax credit investments during the current quarter.
  • The above increases were offset by a $564 thousand increase in the loss on sale of loans, net, resulting from the adjustment to record a $66.4 million consumer loan portfolio at fair value, which transferred to loans held for sale during the quarter.

NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense for the current quarter was $49.3 million, representing an increase of $18.8 million, or 61.8%, from the prior quarter.

  • Merger and acquisition expenses were $15.7 million for the current quarter, compared to $994 thousand for the prior quarter, representing a $14.7 million, or 1,483.5%, increase due to the completion of the Provident acquisition. See the Merger & Acquisition Expense table for a breakout of expenses.
  • Salaries and employee benefits expenses were $21.1 million for the current quarter, compared to $18.6 million for the prior quarter, representing a $2.5 million, or 13.4%, increase resulting from increased headcount from the Provident acquisition and related incentives.
  • General and administrative expenses were $2.8 million for the current quarter, compared to $1.6 million for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $1.2 million, or 76.8%, mainly a result of the amortization of the acquired Provident core deposit intangible and amortization of tax credits.

INCOME TAXES
Income tax expense for the current quarter was $7.2 million, representing a $2.6 million, or 56.0%, increase from the prior quarter. The increase was primarily driven by the BOLI surrender tax and modified endowment contract penalty of $2.1 million, as well as non-deductible acquisition expenses of $871 thousand. The effective tax rate and the operating effective tax rate(1) were 48.2% and 30.8%, respectively, for the current quarter, compared to 23.0% and 20.8%, respectively, for the prior quarter. The primary drivers of the increase in the effective tax rate were the BOLI surrender tax and modified endowment contract penalty of $2.1 million, as well as non-deductible acquisition expenses and related compensation of $871 thousand.

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO
Commercial real estate loans increased $561.5 million, or 29.9%, to $2.44 billion, during the current quarter.

  • Cannabis facility commercial real estate loans decreased $48.9 million, or 18.5%, to $215.0 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The Company's cannabis facility commercial real estate portfolio is secured entirely by the underlying commercial real estate of the borrower operation, in addition to, in most cases, a lien on all business assets. The vast majority of the cannabis facility loan portfolio balances have a loan-to-value ratio of 65% or lower, with appraisal reports taking a blended approach (using both cannabis and non-cannabis use comparable real estate sales, which we believe are generally more conservative).
  • The cannabis facility portfolio has geographic dispersion, with lower dollar exposure loans remaining local and larger dollar exposure loans generally tied to multi-state operators with a more national footprint. All cannabis facility loan relationships were current at the end of the current quarter.
  • The Company's multi-family real estate loan portfolio increased $87.1 million, or 20.2%, during the current quarter to $517.5 million, as a result of construction and land development loans transitioning to permanent financing and continued originations. The Company's multi-family real estate loan portfolio consists of properties primarily located in the Greater Boston area, primarily all of which are adjustable-rate loans and all of which were performing at September 30, 2025.
  • The Company's $286.3 million office portfolio consists principally of suburban Class A and B office space used as medical and traditional offices. The portfolio does not consist of high-rise towers located in Boston.
  • As a result of the Provident acquisition, self-storage facilities and recreation vehicle parks are new commercial real estate segments of $64.3 million and $89.3 million, respectively.

ASSET QUALITY

  • The increase in the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") for the current quarter was the result of the Provident acquisition, including $39.9 million in reserves for purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans and a purchase accounting adjustment of $8.0 million for the acquired non-PCD loan portfolio, both of which were recorded to Goodwill. These increases were partially offset by the movement of a $66.4 million consumer loan portfolio to loans held for sale and a charge-off on a previously reserved for commercial and industrial loan of $3.8 million.
  • The ACL amounted to $85.0 million as of December 31, 2025, or 1.42% of total loans, compared to $43.1 million, or 0.91% of total loans at September 30, 2025. The Company recorded a release of credit losses of $1.1 million during the current quarter, which included a release of $1.6 million for loans and a provision of $493 thousand for unfunded commitments, compared to provisions for credit losses of $1.4 million during the prior quarter, which included a provision of $1.0 million for loans and a provision of $355 thousand for unfunded commitments.
  • Non-performing loans totaled $43.4 million as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $32.0 million, or 281.9%, from $11.4 million at the end of the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to the increase in commercial and industrial loans on non-accrual of $31.6 million as a result of the Provident acquisition.
  • During the current quarter, the Company recorded total net charge-offs of $4.4 million, or 0.32% of average total loans on an annualized basis, compared to net charge-offs of $590 thousand, or 0.05% of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the prior quarter. The increase in net charge-offs during the current quarter was primarily a result of a $3.8 million charge-off on a previously reserved for commercial and industrial loan.
  • As part of its ongoing credit risk management framework and prudent oversight, the Company periodically reviews lending relationships across all portfolios to ensure alignment with its risk appetite, regulatory expectations, and evolving market conditions. During 2025, the Bank exited two large cannabis-related lending relationships following a comprehensive credit assessment and risk review process. The exits were executed in an orderly manner and did not result in any principal loss and resulted in either default interest or fees paid as part of the exit. Management believes these actions demonstrate the Bank's continued commitment to proactive risk mitigation, disciplined underwriting standards, and sound credit administration practices.
  • The Company's loan portfolio consists primarily of commercial real estate and multi-family loans, one-to-four-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans and consumer loans. These loans are primarily made to individuals and businesses located in our primary lending market area, which is the Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire, eastern Connecticut and Rhode Island.

(1)

Represents a non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP reconciliation of the corresponding GAAP measures on page 13.

ABOUT NB BANCORP, INC.
NB Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market: NBBK) is the registered bank holding company of Needham Bank. Needham Bank is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, which is approximately 17 miles southwest of Boston's financial district. Known as the "Builder's Bank," Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892. Needham Bank offers an array of tech-forward products and services that businesses and consumers use to manage their financial needs. Needham Bank also provides services to companies in the cannabis industry by providing loans and deposits, along with supporting payment platforms in this industry, such as Mosaic and Corduro.

We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. For more information, please visit https://NeedhamBank.com. Needham Bank is a member of FDIC.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including pre-provision net revenue, operating net income, operating pre-tax income, operating noninterest expense, operating noninterest income, operating effective tax rate, operating earnings per share, basic, operating earnings per share, diluted, operating return on average assets, operating return on average shareholders' equity, operating efficiency ratio, tangible shareholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value per share. The Company's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a Company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in our annual reports to our stockholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers' ability to service and repay loans; changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balances and mix of loans and deposits; changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in loan collectability and increases in defaults and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of credit loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; risks related to the Company's acquisitions generally, including disruption to current plans and operations; difficulties in customer and employee retention; fees, expenses and charges related to these transactions being significantly higher than anticipated; unforeseen integration issues or impairment of other intangibles; and the Company's inability to achieve expected revenues, cost savings, synergies, and other benefits at levels or within the timeframes originally anticipated; changing government regulation; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Company's financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's Form 10-K and updated by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NB BANCORP, INC.









SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS









(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)










As of and for the three months ended


December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025


December 31, 2024










Earnings data









Net interest income

$

58,752


$

48,175


$

42,521

Noninterest income


4,402



3,682



4,246

Total pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)


63,154



51,857



46,767

(Release of) provision for credit losses


(1,062)



1,396



1,404

Noninterest expense


49,334



30,499



26,088

Pre-tax income


14,882



19,962



19,275

Net income


7,707



15,362



15,611

Operating net income (non-GAAP)


21,200



16,002



13,261

Operating noninterest expense (non-GAAP)


33,594



30,244



26,088










Per share data









Earnings per share, basic

$

0.19


$

0.43


$

0.40

Earnings per share, diluted


0.19



0.43



0.40

Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP)


0.52



0.45



0.34

Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP)


0.51



0.45



0.34

Book value per share


18.77



18.51



17.92

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)


17.98



18.48



17.89










Profitability









Return on average assets


0.49 %



1.16 %



1.23 %

Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP)


1.35 %



1.20 %



1.04 %

Return on average shareholders' equity


3.82 %



8.35 %



8.22 %

Operating return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)


10.51 %



8.70 %



6.98 %

Net interest margin


3.92 %



3.78 %



3.52 %

Cost of deposits


2.86 %



2.92 %



3.24 %

Efficiency ratio


78.12 %



58.81 %



55.78 %

Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)


53.19 %



58.32 %



55.78 %










Balance sheet, end of period









Total assets

$

7,006,130


$

5,442,390


$

5,157,737

Total loans


5,986,140



4,715,923



4,332,929

Total deposits


5,853,534



4,565,664



4,177,652

Total shareholders' equity


858,932



737,034



765,167










Asset quality









Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$

85,009


$

43,052


$

38,744

ACL / Total non-performing loans (NPLs)


196.0 %



379.1 %



279.6 %

Total NPLs / Total loans


0.72 %



0.24 %



0.32 %

Annualized net charge-offs / Average total loans


(0.32) %



(0.05) %



(0.04) %










Capital ratios









Shareholders' equity / Total assets


12.26 %



13.54 %



14.84 %

Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)


11.81 %



13.53 %



14.82 %

NB BANCORP, INC.

















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















(Unaudited)

















(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



































As of


December 31, 2025 change from


December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025


December 31, 2024


September 30, 2025


December 31, 2024

Assets

















Cash and due from banks

$

325,711


$

197,548


$

211,166


$

128,163

64.9 %


$

114,545

54.2 %

Federal funds sold


81,885



97,829



152,689



(15,944)

(16.3) %



(70,804)

(46.4) %

Total cash and cash equivalents


407,596



295,377



363,855



112,219

38.0 %



43,741

12.0 %


















Available-for-sale securities, at fair value


268,959



231,023



228,205



37,936

16.4 %



40,754

17.9 %


















Loans held for sale


66,447



-



-



66,447

100.0 %



66,447

100.0 %


















Loans receivable, net of deferred fees


5,986,140



4,715,923



4,332,929



1,270,217

26.9 %



1,653,211

38.2 %

Allowance for credit losses


(85,009)



(43,052)



(38,744)



(41,957)

97.5 %



(46,265)

119.4 %

Net loans


5,901,131



4,672,871



4,294,185



1,228,260

26.3 %



1,606,946

37.4 %


















Accrued interest receivable


25,390



21,074



19,685



4,316

20.5 %



5,705

29.0 %

Banking premises and equipment, net


46,209



33,842



34,654



12,367

36.5 %



11,555

33.3 %

Non-public investments


33,740



44,531



24,364



(10,791)

(24.2) %



9,376

38.5 %

Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI")


104,335



56,342



102,785



47,993

85.2 %



1,550

1.5 %

Prepaid expenses and other assets


68,078



57,720



58,626



10,358

17.9 %



9,452

16.1 %

Goodwill


16,786



-



-



16,786

0.0 %



16,786

0.0 %

Core deposit intangible


19,303



967



1,079



18,336

1896.2 %



18,224

1689.0 %

Deferred income tax asset


48,156



28,643



30,299



19,513

68.1 %



17,857

58.9 %

Total assets

$

7,006,130


$

5,442,390


$

5,157,737


$

1,563,740

28.7 %


$

1,848,393

35.8 %


















Liabilities and shareholders' equity

















Deposits

















Core deposits

$

5,317,853


$

4,176,991


$

3,867,846


$

1,140,862

27.3 %


$

1,450,007

37.5 %

Brokered deposits


535,681



388,673



309,806



147,008

37.8 %



225,875

72.9 %

Total deposits


5,853,534



4,565,664



4,177,652



1,287,870

28.2 %



1,675,882

40.1 %

Mortgagors' escrow accounts


5,193



4,543



4,549



650

14.3 %



644

14.2 %

FHLB borrowings


196,235



41,453



120,835



154,782

373.4 %



75,400

62.4 %

Accrued expenses and other liabilities


70,716



73,139



65,708



(2,423)

(3.3) %



5,008

7.6 %

Accrued retirement liabilities


21,520



20,557



23,826



963

4.7 %



(2,306)

(9.7) %

Total liabilities


6,147,198



4,705,356



4,392,570



1,441,842

30.6 %



1,754,628

39.9 %


















Shareholders' equity:

















Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares

















issued and outstanding


-



-



-



-

0.0 %



-

0.0 %

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 120,000,000 shares authorized; 45,770,128 shares issued and

















outstanding at December 31, 2025, 39,826,446 shares issued and outstanding at

















September 30, 2025 and 42,705,729 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024


458



398



427



60

15.1 %



31

7.3 %

Additional paid-in capital


458,864



342,526



417,247



116,338

34.0 %



41,617

10.0 %

Unallocated common shares held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP")


(42,454)



(43,049)



(44,813)



595

(1.4) %



2,359

(5.3) %

Retained earnings


445,200



440,281



400,473



4,919

1.1 %



44,727

11.2 %

Accumulated other comprehensive loss


(3,136)



(3,122)



(8,167)



(14)

0.4 %



5,031

(61.6) %

Total shareholders' equity


858,932



737,034



765,167



121,898

16.5 %



93,765

12.3 %


















Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

7,006,130


$

5,442,390


$

5,157,737


$

1,563,740

28.7 %


$

1,848,393

35.8 %

NB BANCORP, INC.

















CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

















(Unaudited)

















(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



































For the Three Months Ended


Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Change
From Three Months Ended


December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025


December 31, 2024


September 30, 2025


December 31, 2024

INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME

















Interest and fees on loans

$

91,485


$

77,365


$

70,977


$

14,120

18.3 %


$

20,508

28.9 %

Interest on securities


2,658



2,253



2,116



405

18.0 %



542

25.6 %

Interest and dividends on cash equivalents and other


3,219



2,070



4,107



1,149

55.5 %



(888)

(21.6) %

Total interest and dividend income


97,362



81,688



77,200



15,674

19.2 %



20,162

26.1 %


















INTEREST EXPENSE

















Interest on deposits


37,677



31,273



33,514



6,404

20.5 %



4,163

12.4 %

Interest on borrowings


933



2,240



1,165



(1,307)

(58.3) %



(232)

(19.9) %

Total interest expense


38,610



33,513



34,679



5,097

15.2 %



3,931

11.3 %


















NET INTEREST INCOME


58,752



48,175



42,521



10,577

22.0 %



16,231

38.2 %


















PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES

















(Release of) provision for credit losses - loans


(1,555)



1,041



1,618



(2,596)

(249.4) %



(3,173)

(196.1) %

Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments


493



355



(214)



138

38.9 %



707

(330.4) %

Total (release of) provision for credit losses


(1,062)



1,396



1,404



(2,458)

(176.1) %



(2,466)

(175.6) %


















NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES


59,814



46,779



41,117



13,035

27.9 %



18,697

45.5 %


















NONINTEREST INCOME

















Customer service fees


2,896



2,498



2,068



398

15.9 %



828

40.0 %

Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI


844



631



1,049



213

33.8 %



(205)

(19.5) %

Mortgage banking income


62



148



107



(86)

(58.1) %



(45)

(42.1) %

Swap contract income


677



208



531



469

225.5 %



146

27.5 %

(Loss) gain on sale of loans, net


(519)



45



11



(564)

(1253.3) %



(530)

(4818.2) %

Other income


442



152



480



290

190.8 %



(38)

(7.9) %

Total noninterest income


4,402



3,682



4,246



720

19.6 %



156

3.7 %


















NONINTEREST EXPENSE

















Salaries and employee benefits


21,134



18,641



15,747



2,493

13.4 %



5,387

34.2 %

Director and professional service fees


2,500



2,920



2,428



(420)

(14.4) %



72

3.0 %

Occupancy and equipment expenses


1,954



1,559



1,388



395

25.3 %



566

40.8 %

Data processing expenses


3,344



2,911



2,478



433

14.9 %



866

34.9 %

Marketing and charitable contribution expenses


1,087



949



779



138

14.5 %



308

39.5 %

FDIC and state insurance assessments


751



928



1,041



(177)

(19.1) %



(290)

(27.9) %

Merger and acquisition expenses


15,740



994



-



14,746

1483.5 %



15,740

0.0 %

General and administrative expenses


2,824



1,597



2,227



1,227

76.8 %



597

26.8 %

Total noninterest expense


49,334



30,499



26,088



18,835

61.8 %



23,246

89.1 %


















INCOME BEFORE TAXES


14,882



19,962



19,275



(5,080)

(25.4) %



(4,393)

(22.8) %


















INCOME TAX EXPENSE


7,175



4,600



3,664



2,575

56.0 %



3,511

95.8 %


















NET INCOME

$

7,707


$

15,362


$

15,611


$

(7,655)

(49.8) %


$

(7,904)

(50.6) %


















Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic


40,870,969



35,372,205



39,291,088



5,498,764

15.5 %



1,579,881

4.0 %

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted


41,172,645



35,579,456



39,291,088



5,593,189

15.7 %



1,881,557

4.8 %

Earnings per share, basic

$

0.19


$

0.43


$

0.40


$

(0.24)

(55.8) %


$

(0.21)

(52.5) %

Earnings per share, diluted

$

0.19


$

0.43


$

0.40


$

(0.24)

(55.8) %


$

(0.21)

(52.5) %

NB BANCORP, INC.

AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST EARNED/PAID & AVERAGE YIELDS

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)




For the Three Months Ended




December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025


December 31, 2024




Average







Average







Average









Outstanding





Average


Outstanding





Average


Outstanding





Average




Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate (4)


Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate (4)


Balance


Interest


Yield/Rate (4)


Interest-earning assets:


























Loans


$

5,409,681


$

91,485


6.71

%

$

4,612,837


$

77,365


6.65

%

$

4,278,952


$

70,977


6.60

%

Securities



250,435



2,658


4.21

%


236,187



2,253


3.78

%


215,268



2,116


3.91

%

Other investments (5)



25,531



627


9.74

%


32,510



223


2.72

%


27,217



586


8.57

%

Short-term investments (5)



265,239



2,592


3.88

%


176,884



1,847


4.14

%


283,540



3,521


4.94

%

Total interest-earning assets



5,950,886



97,362


6.49

%


5,058,418



81,688


6.41

%


4,804,977



77,200


6.39

%

Noninterest-earning assets



345,244








256,763








285,715







Allowance for credit losses



(68,337)








(42,746)








(38,231)







Total assets


$

6,227,793







$

5,272,435







$

5,052,461

































Interest-bearing liabilities:


























Savings accounts


$

164,423



217


0.52

%

$

121,704



181


0.59

%

$

108,594



14


0.05

%

NOW accounts



557,988



1,415


1.01

%


467,761



1,365


1.16

%


456,460



1,144


1.00

%

Money market accounts



1,435,761



11,265


3.11

%


1,119,539



9,363


3.32

%


965,031



8,342


3.44

%

Certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts



2,351,324



24,780


4.18

%


1,933,665



20,364


4.18

%


1,990,735



24,014


4.80

%

Total interest-bearing deposits



4,509,496



37,677


3.31

%


3,642,669



31,273


3.41

%


3,520,820



33,514


3.79

%

FHLB borrowings



92,927



933


3.98

%


199,852



2,240


4.45

%


95,873



1,165


4.83

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities



4,602,423



38,610


3.33

%


3,842,521



33,513


3.46

%


3,616,693



34,679


3.81

%

Noninterest-bearing deposits



720,273








604,631








595,296







Other non-interest-bearing liabilities



105,107








95,304








84,964







Total liabilities



5,427,803








4,542,456








4,296,953







Shareholders' equity



799,990








729,979








755,508







Total liabilities and shareholders' equity


$

6,227,793







$

5,272,435







$

5,052,461







Net interest income





$

58,752







$

48,175







$

42,521




Net interest rate spread (1)








3.16

%







2.95

%







2.58

%

Net interest-earning assets (2)


$

1,348,463







$

1,215,897







$

1,188,284







Net interest margin (3)








3.92

%







3.78

%







3.52

%



























Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing
liabilities



129.30

%







131.64

%







132.86

%








(1)

Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.

(2)

Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.

(3)

Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.

(4)

Annualized.

(5)

Other investments are comprised of FRB stock, FHLB stock and swap collateral accounts. Short-term investments are comprised of cash and cash equivalents.

NB BANCORP, INC.

COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BY COLLATERAL TYPE

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



December 31, 2025


Owner-Occupied


Non-Owner-Occupied


Balance


Percentage

Multi-Family

$

-


$

517,527


$

517,527



21 %

Industrial


152,469



151,172



303,641



12 %

Office


39,718



246,571



286,289



12 %

Hospitality


36,995



246,313



283,308



12 %

Mixed-Use


23,174



196,701



219,875



9 %

Cannabis Facility


205,923



9,085



215,008



9 %

Special Purpose


84,563



62,211



146,774



6 %

Retail


44,687



103,846



148,533



6 %

Self Storage Facilities


-



64,315



64,315



3 %

Recreational Vehicle Parks


15,013



74,290



89,303



4 %

Other


62,157



104,840



166,997



7 %

Total commercial real estate

$

664,699


$

1,776,871


$

2,441,570



100 %


Change From September 30, 2025


Change From December 31, 2024


Owner-Occupied


Non-Owner-
Occupied


Balance


Percentage


Owner-Occupied


Non-Owner-
Occupied


Balance


Percentage

Multi-Family

$

-


$

87,099


$

87,099



20 %


$

-


$

184,480


$

184,480



55 %

Industrial


74,981



38,508



113,489



60 %



29,278



71,265



100,543



50 %

Office


14,461



74,940



89,401



45 %



8,643



94,842



103,485



57 %

Hospitality


822



34,971



35,793



14 %



36,995



81,793



118,788



72 %

Mixed-Use


15,159



36,250



51,409



31 %



14,151



92,199



106,350



94 %

Cannabis Facility


(48,812)



(83)



(48,895)



(19) %



(104,850)



(322)



(105,172)



(33) %

Special Purpose


3,653



5,445



9,098



7 %



4,507



7,856



12,363



9 %

Retail


6,066



17,507



23,573



19 %



869



13,129



13,998



10 %

Self Storage Facilities


-



64,315



64,315



100 %



-



64,315



64,315



100 %

Recreational Vehicle Parks


15,013



74,290



89,303



100 %



15,013



74,290



89,303



100 %

Other


23,552



23,330



46,882



39 %



20,685



35,991



56,676



51 %

Total commercial real estate

$

104,895


$

456,572


$

561,467



30 %


$

25,291


$

719,838


$

745,129



44 %


September 30, 2025


December 31, 2024


Owner-Occupied


Non-Owner-
Occupied


Balance


Percentage


Owner-Occupied


Non-Owner-
Occupied


Balance


Percentage

Multi-Family

$

-


$

430,428


$

430,428



23 %


$

-



333,047


$

333,047



20 %

Industrial


77,488



112,664



190,152



10 %



123,191



79,907



203,098



12 %

Office


25,257



171,631



196,888



11 %



31,075



151,729



182,804



11 %

Hospitality


36,173



211,342



247,515



13 %



-



164,520



164,520



10 %

Mixed-Use


8,015



160,451



168,466



9 %



9,023



104,502



113,525



7 %

Cannabis Facility


254,735



9,168



263,903



14 %



310,773


$

9,407



320,180



19 %

Special Purpose


80,910



56,766



137,676



7 %



80,056



54,355



134,411



8 %

Retail


38,621



86,339



124,960



7 %



43,818



90,717



134,535



8 %

Self Storage Facilities


-



-



-



0 %



-



-



-



0 %

Recreational Vehicle Parks


-



-



-



0 %



-



-



-



0 %

Other


38,605



81,510



120,115



6 %



41,472



68,849



110,321



7 %

Total commercial real estate

$

559,804


$

1,320,299


$

1,880,103



100 %


$

639,408


$

1,057,033


$

1,696,441



100 %

NB BANCORP, INC.









NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION









(Unaudited)









(Dollars in thousands)










For the Three Months Ended


December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025


December 31, 2024










Net income (GAAP)

$

7,707


$

15,362


$

15,611










Add (Subtract):









Adjustments to net income:









Defined benefit pension termination refund


-



(739)



-

State tax expense - voluntary disclosure agreements


-



561



-

Income tax expense on solar tax credit investment basis reduction


-



-



(2,503)

BOLI surrender tax and modified endowment contract penalty


2,092



-



153

Merger and acquisition expenses


15,740



994



-

Total adjustments to net income

$

17,832


$

816


$

(2,350)

Less net tax benefit associated with pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments to net income


4,339



176



-

Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax


13,493



640



(2,350)

Operating net income (non-GAAP)

$

21,200


$

16,002


$

13,261

Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic


40,870,969



35,372,205



39,291,088

Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted


41,172,645



35,579,456



39,291,088

Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP)

$

0.52


$

0.45


$

0.34

Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP)

$

0.51


$

0.45


$

0.34










Pre-tax income (GAAP)

$

14,882


$

19,962


$

19,275










Add (Subtract):









Defined benefit pension termination refund


-



(739)



-

Merger and acquisition expenses


15,740



994



-

Operating pre-tax income (non-GAAP)

$

30,622


$

20,217


$

19,275










Noninterest expense (GAAP)

$

49,334


$

30,499


$

26,088










Subtract (Add):









Noninterest expense components:









Defined benefit pension termination refund

$

-


$

(739)


$

-

Merger and acquisition expenses


15,740



994



-

Total impact of non-GAAP noninterest expense adjustments

$

15,740


$

255


$

-

Noninterest expense on an operating basis (non-GAAP)

$

33,594


$

30,244


$

26,088










Operating net income (non-GAAP)

$

21,200


$

16,002


$

13,261

Average assets


6,227,793



5,272,435



5,052,461

Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP)


1.35 %



1.20 %



1.04 %

Average shareholders' equity

$

799,990


$

729,979


$

755,508

Operating return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)


10.51 %



8.70 %



6.98 %










Noninterest expense on an operating basis (non-GAAP)

$

33,594


$

30,244


$

26,088

Total pre-provision net revenue (net interest income plus total noninterest income)


63,154



51,857



46,767

Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)


53.19 %



58.32 %



55.78 %










Income tax expense (GAAP)

$

7,175


$

4,600


$

3,664










Add (Subtract):









State tax expense - voluntary disclosure agreements


-



(561)



-

Income tax expense on solar tax credit investment basis reduction


-



-



2,503

Net tax benefit associated with pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments to net income


4,339



176



-

BOLI surrender tax and modified endowment contract penalty


(2,092)



-



(153)

Total impact of non-GAAP income tax expense adjustments

$

2,247


$

(385)


$

2,350

Income tax expense on an operating basis (non-GAAP)

$

9,422


$

4,215


$

6,014










Operating effective tax rate (non-GAAP)


30.8 %



20.8 %



31.2 %











As of


December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025


December 31, 2024










Total shareholders' equity (GAAP)

$

858,932


$

737,034


$

765,167

Subtract:









Intangible assets (core deposit intangible and goodwill)


36,089



967



1,079

Total tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)


822,843



736,067



764,088










Total assets (GAAP)


7,006,130



5,442,390



5,157,737

Subtract:









Intangible assets (core deposit intangible and goodwill)


36,089



967



1,079

Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)

$

6,970,041


$

5,441,423


$

5,156,658

Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)


11.81 %



13.53 %



14.82 %

Total common shares outstanding


45,770,128



39,826,446



42,705,729

Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

$

17.98


$

18.48


$

17.89

NB BANCORP, INC.

ASSET QUALITY - NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (1)

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)




December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025


December 31, 2024

Real estate loans:










One-to-four-family residential


$

2,712


$

2,771


$

2,930

Home equity



1,359



1,001



958

Commercial real estate



855



809



3,005

Construction and land development



10



10



10

Commercial and industrial



36,251



4,686



4,558

Consumer



2,184



2,080



2,395

Total


$

43,371


$

11,357


$

13,856











Total non-performing loans to total loans



0.72 %



0.24 %



0.32 %

Total non-performing assets to total assets



0.62 %



0.21 %



0.27 %



(1)

Non-performing loans and assets are comprised of non-accrual loans

NB BANCORP, INC.

ASSET QUALITY - PROVISION, ALLOWANCE, AND NET (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



For the Three Months Ended


December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025


December 31, 2024

Allowance for credit losses at beginning of the period

$

43,052


$

42,601


$

37,605










Adjustment to allowance for Provident acquisition


47,869



-



-










(Release of) provision for credit losses


(1,555)



1,041



1,618










Charge-offs:









Consumer


1,325



693



843

Commercial & Industrial


3,763



-



-

Commercial real estate


17



-



-

Total charge-offs


5,105



693



843










Recoveries of loans previously charged off:









Commercial and industrial


562



12



202

Consumer


186



91



162

Total recoveries


748



103



364










Net (charge-offs) recoveries


(4,357)



(590)



(479)










Allowance for credit losses at end of the period

$

85,009


$

43,052


$

38,744










Allowance to non-performing loans


196 %



379 %



279.6 %

Allowance to total loans outstanding at the end of the period


1.42 %



0.91 %



0.89 %

Annualized net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans outstanding during the period


(0.32) %



(0.05) %



(0.04) %

NB BANCORP, INC.

ORGANIC LOAN GROWTH

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)




December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025


BP Acquisition (1)


Organic $ Change


Organic % Change

One-to four-family residential


$

1,177,156


$

1,133,856


$

27,315


$

15,985



1.4 %

Home equity



152,602



138,979



4,110



9,513



6.8 %

Residential real estate



1,329,758



1,272,835



31,425



25,498



2.0 %

















Commercial real estate



1,924,043



1,449,675



483,548



(9,180)



0.6 %

Multi-family residential



517,527



430,428



73,035



14,064



3.3 %

Commercial real estate



2,441,570



1,880,103



556,583



4,884



0.3 %

Construction and land development



730,573



655,023



19,962



55,588



8.5 %

Commercial and industrial



1,007,669



651,731



354,017



1,921



0.3 %

Commercial



4,179,812



3,186,857



930,562



62,393



2.0 %

















Consumer, net of premium/discount



203,497



263,259



-



(59,762)



22.7 %

















Warehouse, net of premium/discount



280,949



-



264,614



16,335



6.2 %

















Total loans



5,994,016



4,722,951



1,226,601



44,464



0.9 %

Deferred fees, net



(7,876)



(7,028)



-



(848)



12.1 %

Loans receivable, net of deferred fees


$

5,986,140


$

4,715,923


$

1,226,601


$

43,616



0.9 %



(1)

Loans acquired at fair value

NB BANCORP, INC.

ORGANIC DEPOSIT GROWTH

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)




December 31, 2025


September 30, 2025


BP Acquisition (1)


Organic $ Change


Organic % Change



(In thousands)










Transactional accounts:
















Noninterest-bearing demand deposits


$

824,403


$

607,470


$

216,370


$

563



0.1 %

Savings accounts



208,672



120,449



78,723



9,500



7.9 %

NOW accounts



664,719



477,538



134,075



53,106



11.1 %

Money market accounts



1,650,849



1,213,550



427,725



9,574



0.8 %

Total transactional accounts



3,348,643



2,419,007



856,893



72,743



3.0 %

















Customer CD's



1,969,210



1,757,984



157,403



53,823



3.1 %

Total core deposits



5,317,853



4,176,991



1,014,296



126,566



3.0 %

















Total brokered deposits



535,681



388,673



120,000



27,008



6.9 %

















Total deposits


$

5,853,534


$

4,565,664


$

1,134,296


$

199,309



4.4 %



(1)

Deposits acquired at fair value

NB BANCORP, INC.

MERGER & ACQUISITION EXPENSE

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)



Three months ended


Twelve months ended


December 31, 2025



Salaries and employee benefits

$

9,986


$

10,168

Director and professional service fees


2,749



3,864

Occupancy and equipment expenses


571



571

Data processing expenses


1,048



1,149

Marketing and charitable contribution expenses


337



464

General and administrative expenses


1,049



1,049

Total

$

15,740


$

17,265

SOURCE Needham Bank

© 2026 PR Newswire
