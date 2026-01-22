NB Bancorp, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results, Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend, Announces Share Repurchase Plan

NEEDHAM, Mass., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NB Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq Capital Market: NBBK), the holding company of Needham Bank (the "Bank"), today announced its fourth quarter 2025 financial results. The Company reported net income of $7.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $15.4 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share, for the prior quarter. Operating net income(1), excluding one-time charges, amounted to $21.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, compared to operating net income(1) of $16.0 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share for the prior quarter. The primary difference between net income and operating net income(1) for the fourth quarter of 2025 was merger and acquisition costs of $15.7 million (pre-tax) related to the Company's completed acquisition of Provident Bancorp, Inc. ("Provident") and its subsidiary, BankProv, on November 15, 2025, and $2.1 million of tax expense and modified endowment contract penalty related to the surrender of bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI") policies acquired from BankProv.
"The fourth quarter was a monumental quarter for Needham Bank as a result of the merger with Provident. During the same weekend that the merger closed, we converted BankProv customers onto our core system. The team, comprised of both Needham Bank and BankProv employees, worked diligently to prepare us to successfully execute on the conversion. Our actual results were better than our pro-forma estimates, with tangible book value dilution of 5.3%, compared to our estimated 6.1% and merger-related expenses were $2.4 million (pre-tax) lower than our projections. We look forward to beginning 2026 as one team with all of the merger activities behind us. In addition to completing and converting BankProv, we continued to execute on our strategic plan, growing loans (excluding those transferred to loans held for sale) and core deposits organically during the quarter, on an annualized basis, by 9.4% and 12.1%, respectively. Our operating results for the quarter were strong, with operating earnings per share of $0.51 and operating return on average assets and average equity of 1.35% and 10.51%, respectively. Net interest margin expanded by 14 basis points for the quarter and expanded by 40 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024," commented Joseph Campanelli, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are excited for what 2026 has to offer us and are optimistic about our opportunities as we move forward," Campanelli continued.
Share Repurchase Plan
The Company announced today that it has adopted a stock repurchase program for up to 2,288,509 shares of the Company's common stock, which equals approximately 5.0% of the shares currently outstanding.
Declaration of Dividend
The Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.07 per share, payable on February 19, 2026, to shareholders of record as of February 5, 2026.
MERGER WITH PROVIDENT BANCORP, INC. AND BANKPROV
On November 15, 2025, the Company completed its acquisition of Provident for $111.8 million in cash consideration and the issuance of 5,943,682 shares of common stock valued at $114.7 million.
The acquisition extends Needham Bank's presence in the southern New Hampshire market with the addition of approximately $1.42 billion of total assets, $1.23 billion of total loans and $1.13 billion in total deposits, each at fair value. See the Organic Loan Growth, Organic Deposit Growth and Merger & Acquisition Expenses tables for more information on the impact of the Provident acquisition. Fourth quarter results for 2025 reflect the inclusion of Provident since November 15, 2025.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2025
- Net income of $7.7 million, or $0.19 per diluted common share, compared to net income of $15.4 million, or $0.43 per diluted common share, for the prior quarter. Operating net income(1), excluding one-time charges, amounted to $21.2 million, or $0.51 per diluted common share, compared to operating net income(1) of $16.0 million, or $0.45 per diluted common share, for the prior quarter.
One-time charges during the current quarter include:
- Pre-tax merger and acquisition costs of $15.7 million ($11.4 million net of tax) related to the Company's completed acquisition of Provident; and
- Tax expense and a modified endowment contract penalty of $2.1 million related to the surrender of BOLI policies from policies acquired from BankProv.
One-time pre-tax amounts during the prior quarter include:
- Merger and acquisition costs of $994 thousand ($766 thousand net of tax) related to the Company's pending acquisition of Provident; and
- State voluntary disclosure agreement tax expenses of $561 thousand for new state income tax expenses; partially offset by
- Defined benefit pension termination refund of $739 thousand.
- Net interest margin expanded by 14 basis points to 3.92% during the current quarter from 3.78% in the prior quarter.
- Acquisition and conversion of Provident was completed, resulting in loans acquired at fair value amounting to $1.23 billion and deposits assumed at fair value of $1.13 billion.
- Gross loans increased $1.27 billion, or 26.9%, to $5.99 billion, from $4.72 billion the prior quarter.
- Total deposits increased $1.29 billion, or 28.2%, from the prior quarter. Core deposits, which the Company considers to be all non-brokered deposits, increased $1.14 billion, or 27.3%, during the current quarter. Brokered deposits increased $147.0 million, or 37.8%, from the prior quarter.
- Book value per share and tangible book value per share(1) were $18.77 and $17.98, respectively, compared to $18.51 and $18.48, respectively, in the prior quarter. The decrease in tangible book value per share(1) was a result of the establishment of $16.8 million in goodwill and $18.3 million in core deposit intangible from the Provident acquisition, along with $2.7 million in dividends paid during the quarter, partially offset by $7.7 million in net income for the quarter.
BALANCE SHEET
Total assets amounted to $7.01 billion as of December 31, 2025, representing an increase of $1.56 billion, or 28.7%, from September 30, 2025.
- Cash and cash equivalents increased $112.2 million, or 38.0%, to $407.6 million from $295.4 million in the prior quarter, as a result of the organic increase in deposits of $199.3 million and cash acquired from Provident of $70.8 million, partially offset by the cash consideration for the acquisition of Provident of $111.8 million and organic loan growth of $43.6 million.
- Net loans increased $1.23 billion, or 26.3%, to $5.90 billion, from the prior quarter primarily from the $1.23 billion acquisition of Provident's loan portfolio at fair value. The current quarter increase was primarily seen in commercial real estate loans, which increased $474.4 million, or 32.7%, commercial and industrial loans, which increased $355.9 million, or 54.6%, mortgage warehouse loans, which increased $280.9 million, or 100.0%, multi-family residential loans, which increased $87.1 million, or 20.2%, construction and land development loans, which increased $75.6 million, or 11.5%, and residential real estate loans, which increased $56.9 million, or 4.5%, partially offset by a decline in consumer loans as $66.4 million in consumer loans were marked to fair value and transferred to loans held for sale during the quarter.
- Deposits increased $1.29 billion, or 28.2%, to $5.85 billion from $4.57 billion in the prior quarter, primarily from the $1.13 billion assumption of Provident's deposit portfolio at fair value. The increase in deposits was the result of increases in money market accounts of $437.3 million, or 36.0%, NOW accounts of $187.2 million, or 39.2%, certificates of deposit of $211.2 million, or 12.0%, brokered deposits of $147.0 million, or 37.8%, savings accounts of $88.2 million, or 73.2% and noninterest bearing demand deposits of $216.9 million, or 35.7%.
- FHLB borrowings increased $154.8 million, or 373.4%, to $196.2 million from $41.5 million in the prior quarter as a result of liquidity needs.
- Shareholders' equity increased $121.9 million, or 16.5%, to $858.9 million from the prior quarter, primarily as a result of the issuance of 5,943,682 shares of common stock for the acquisition of Provident, which increased shareholders' equity by $114.7 million, and net income of $7.7 million, partially offset by the payment of $2.7 million in dividends. Shareholders' equity to total assets and tangible shareholders' equity(1) to tangible assets were 12.3% and 11.8% respectively, at the end of the current quarter, compared to 13.5% for both ratios at the end of the prior quarter.
NET INTEREST INCOME
Net interest income was $58.8 million for the current quarter, compared to $48.2 million for the prior quarter, an increase of $10.6 million, or 22.0%. Net interest margin expanded 14 basis points to 3.92% for the quarter from 3.78% in the prior quarter. Accretion from loan purchase accounting provided an 11 basis point increase in net interest margin for the current quarter.
- The increase in interest income during the current quarter was primarily attributable to an increase in the average balance of loans.
- The increase in interest expense for the current quarter was primarily driven by increases in the average balances of money market and certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts, partially offset by a decrease in the average balance of FHLB borrowings.
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
Provision for credit losses decreased $2.5 million, or 176.1%, to a release of credit losses of $1.1 million for the current quarter, compared to a provision for credit losses of $1.4 million for the prior quarter.
- The release of credit losses on loans amounted to $1.6 million for the current quarter, compared to a provision of $1.0 million for the prior quarter, representing a decrease of $2.6 million, or 249.4%, primarily driven by a $66.4 million portfolio of consumer loans transferred to loans held for sale.
- The provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments was $493 thousand for the current quarter, compared to $355 thousand for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $138 thousand, or 38.9%, primarily driven by an increase in the balance of unfunded commitments during the current quarter.
NONINTEREST INCOME
Noninterest income was $4.4 million for the current quarter, compared to $3.7 million for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $720 thousand, or 19.6%.
- Swap contract income was $677 thousand for the current quarter, compared to $208 thousand in the prior quarter, representing an increase of $469 thousand, or 225.5%, due to increased swap contract demand.
- Customer service fees were $2.9 million for the current quarter, compared to $2.5 million in the prior quarter, representing an increase of $398 thousand, or 15.9%, due to increased customer transactional volume.
- The increase in the cash surrender value of BOLI was $844 thousand for the current quarter, compared to $631 thousand for the prior quarter, representing a larger increase in the cash surrender value of BOLI of $213 thousand, or 33.8%, driven by the acquisition of BOLI policies from Provident during the current quarter.
- Other income was $442 thousand, compared to $152 thousand in the prior quarter, resulting in an increase of $290 thousand, or 190.8%, from the recognition of preferred dividends from solar tax credit investments during the current quarter.
- The above increases were offset by a $564 thousand increase in the loss on sale of loans, net, resulting from the adjustment to record a $66.4 million consumer loan portfolio at fair value, which transferred to loans held for sale during the quarter.
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Noninterest expense for the current quarter was $49.3 million, representing an increase of $18.8 million, or 61.8%, from the prior quarter.
- Merger and acquisition expenses were $15.7 million for the current quarter, compared to $994 thousand for the prior quarter, representing a $14.7 million, or 1,483.5%, increase due to the completion of the Provident acquisition. See the Merger & Acquisition Expense table for a breakout of expenses.
- Salaries and employee benefits expenses were $21.1 million for the current quarter, compared to $18.6 million for the prior quarter, representing a $2.5 million, or 13.4%, increase resulting from increased headcount from the Provident acquisition and related incentives.
- General and administrative expenses were $2.8 million for the current quarter, compared to $1.6 million for the prior quarter, representing an increase of $1.2 million, or 76.8%, mainly a result of the amortization of the acquired Provident core deposit intangible and amortization of tax credits.
INCOME TAXES
Income tax expense for the current quarter was $7.2 million, representing a $2.6 million, or 56.0%, increase from the prior quarter. The increase was primarily driven by the BOLI surrender tax and modified endowment contract penalty of $2.1 million, as well as non-deductible acquisition expenses of $871 thousand. The effective tax rate and the operating effective tax rate(1) were 48.2% and 30.8%, respectively, for the current quarter, compared to 23.0% and 20.8%, respectively, for the prior quarter. The primary drivers of the increase in the effective tax rate were the BOLI surrender tax and modified endowment contract penalty of $2.1 million, as well as non-deductible acquisition expenses and related compensation of $871 thousand.
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO
Commercial real estate loans increased $561.5 million, or 29.9%, to $2.44 billion, during the current quarter.
- Cannabis facility commercial real estate loans decreased $48.9 million, or 18.5%, to $215.0 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2025. The Company's cannabis facility commercial real estate portfolio is secured entirely by the underlying commercial real estate of the borrower operation, in addition to, in most cases, a lien on all business assets. The vast majority of the cannabis facility loan portfolio balances have a loan-to-value ratio of 65% or lower, with appraisal reports taking a blended approach (using both cannabis and non-cannabis use comparable real estate sales, which we believe are generally more conservative).
- The cannabis facility portfolio has geographic dispersion, with lower dollar exposure loans remaining local and larger dollar exposure loans generally tied to multi-state operators with a more national footprint. All cannabis facility loan relationships were current at the end of the current quarter.
- The Company's multi-family real estate loan portfolio increased $87.1 million, or 20.2%, during the current quarter to $517.5 million, as a result of construction and land development loans transitioning to permanent financing and continued originations. The Company's multi-family real estate loan portfolio consists of properties primarily located in the Greater Boston area, primarily all of which are adjustable-rate loans and all of which were performing at September 30, 2025.
- The Company's $286.3 million office portfolio consists principally of suburban Class A and B office space used as medical and traditional offices. The portfolio does not consist of high-rise towers located in Boston.
- As a result of the Provident acquisition, self-storage facilities and recreation vehicle parks are new commercial real estate segments of $64.3 million and $89.3 million, respectively.
ASSET QUALITY
- The increase in the allowance for credit losses ("ACL") for the current quarter was the result of the Provident acquisition, including $39.9 million in reserves for purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans and a purchase accounting adjustment of $8.0 million for the acquired non-PCD loan portfolio, both of which were recorded to Goodwill. These increases were partially offset by the movement of a $66.4 million consumer loan portfolio to loans held for sale and a charge-off on a previously reserved for commercial and industrial loan of $3.8 million.
- The ACL amounted to $85.0 million as of December 31, 2025, or 1.42% of total loans, compared to $43.1 million, or 0.91% of total loans at September 30, 2025. The Company recorded a release of credit losses of $1.1 million during the current quarter, which included a release of $1.6 million for loans and a provision of $493 thousand for unfunded commitments, compared to provisions for credit losses of $1.4 million during the prior quarter, which included a provision of $1.0 million for loans and a provision of $355 thousand for unfunded commitments.
- Non-performing loans totaled $43.4 million as of December 31, 2025, an increase of $32.0 million, or 281.9%, from $11.4 million at the end of the prior quarter. The increase was primarily due to the increase in commercial and industrial loans on non-accrual of $31.6 million as a result of the Provident acquisition.
- During the current quarter, the Company recorded total net charge-offs of $4.4 million, or 0.32% of average total loans on an annualized basis, compared to net charge-offs of $590 thousand, or 0.05% of average total loans on an annualized basis, in the prior quarter. The increase in net charge-offs during the current quarter was primarily a result of a $3.8 million charge-off on a previously reserved for commercial and industrial loan.
- As part of its ongoing credit risk management framework and prudent oversight, the Company periodically reviews lending relationships across all portfolios to ensure alignment with its risk appetite, regulatory expectations, and evolving market conditions. During 2025, the Bank exited two large cannabis-related lending relationships following a comprehensive credit assessment and risk review process. The exits were executed in an orderly manner and did not result in any principal loss and resulted in either default interest or fees paid as part of the exit. Management believes these actions demonstrate the Bank's continued commitment to proactive risk mitigation, disciplined underwriting standards, and sound credit administration practices.
- The Company's loan portfolio consists primarily of commercial real estate and multi-family loans, one-to-four-family residential real estate loans, construction and land development loans, commercial and industrial loans, mortgage warehouse loans and consumer loans. These loans are primarily made to individuals and businesses located in our primary lending market area, which is the Greater Boston metropolitan area and surrounding communities in Massachusetts, southern New Hampshire, eastern Connecticut and Rhode Island.
(1)
Represents a non-GAAP measure. See Non-GAAP reconciliation of the corresponding GAAP measures on page 13.
ABOUT NB BANCORP, INC.
NB Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq Capital Market: NBBK) is the registered bank holding company of Needham Bank. Needham Bank is headquartered in Needham, Massachusetts, which is approximately 17 miles southwest of Boston's financial district. Known as the "Builder's Bank," Needham Bank has been helping individuals, businesses and non-profits build for their futures since 1892. Needham Bank offers an array of tech-forward products and services that businesses and consumers use to manage their financial needs. Needham Bank also provides services to companies in the cannabis industry by providing loans and deposits, along with supporting payment platforms in this industry, such as Mosaic and Corduro.
We have the financial expertise typically found at much larger institutions and the local knowledge and commitment you can only find at a community bank. For more information, please visit https://NeedhamBank.com. Needham Bank is a member of FDIC.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP"), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including pre-provision net revenue, operating net income, operating pre-tax income, operating noninterest expense, operating noninterest income, operating effective tax rate, operating earnings per share, basic, operating earnings per share, diluted, operating return on average assets, operating return on average shareholders' equity, operating efficiency ratio, tangible shareholders' equity, tangible assets and tangible book value per share. The Company's management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a Company's financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.
Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.
We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in our annual reports to our stockholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "assume," "outlook," "will," "should," and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Company believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Company operates, including changes which adversely affect borrowers' ability to service and repay loans; changes in customer behavior due to political, business and economic conditions, including inflation and concerns about liquidity; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; reductions in net interest income resulting from interest rate volatility as well as changes in the balances and mix of loans and deposits; changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in loan collectability and increases in defaults and charge-off rates; decreases in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of credit loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; risks related to the Company's acquisitions generally, including disruption to current plans and operations; difficulties in customer and employee retention; fees, expenses and charges related to these transactions being significantly higher than anticipated; unforeseen integration issues or impairment of other intangibles; and the Company's inability to achieve expected revenues, cost savings, synergies, and other benefits at levels or within the timeframes originally anticipated; changing government regulation; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in legislation or regulation and accounting principles, policies and guidelines; cybersecurity incidents, fraud, natural disasters, and future pandemics; the risk that the Company may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Company's financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Company's Form 10-K and updated by our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the SEC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
NB BANCORP, INC.
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
As of and for the three months ended
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Earnings data
Net interest income
$
58,752
$
48,175
$
42,521
Noninterest income
4,402
3,682
4,246
Total pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)
63,154
51,857
46,767
(Release of) provision for credit losses
(1,062)
1,396
1,404
Noninterest expense
49,334
30,499
26,088
Pre-tax income
14,882
19,962
19,275
Net income
7,707
15,362
15,611
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
21,200
16,002
13,261
Operating noninterest expense (non-GAAP)
33,594
30,244
26,088
Per share data
Earnings per share, basic
$
0.19
$
0.43
$
0.40
Earnings per share, diluted
0.19
0.43
0.40
Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP)
0.52
0.45
0.34
Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP)
0.51
0.45
0.34
Book value per share
18.77
18.51
17.92
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
17.98
18.48
17.89
Profitability
Return on average assets
0.49 %
1.16 %
1.23 %
Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP)
1.35 %
1.20 %
1.04 %
Return on average shareholders' equity
3.82 %
8.35 %
8.22 %
Operating return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
10.51 %
8.70 %
6.98 %
Net interest margin
3.92 %
3.78 %
3.52 %
Cost of deposits
2.86 %
2.92 %
3.24 %
Efficiency ratio
78.12 %
58.81 %
55.78 %
Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
53.19 %
58.32 %
55.78 %
Balance sheet, end of period
Total assets
$
7,006,130
$
5,442,390
$
5,157,737
Total loans
5,986,140
4,715,923
4,332,929
Total deposits
5,853,534
4,565,664
4,177,652
Total shareholders' equity
858,932
737,034
765,167
Asset quality
Allowance for credit losses (ACL)
$
85,009
$
43,052
$
38,744
ACL / Total non-performing loans (NPLs)
196.0 %
379.1 %
279.6 %
Total NPLs / Total loans
0.72 %
0.24 %
0.32 %
Annualized net charge-offs / Average total loans
(0.32) %
(0.05) %
(0.04) %
Capital ratios
Shareholders' equity / Total assets
12.26 %
13.54 %
14.84 %
Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)
11.81 %
13.53 %
14.82 %
NB BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
As of
December 31, 2025 change from
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
325,711
$
197,548
$
211,166
$
128,163
64.9 %
$
114,545
54.2 %
Federal funds sold
81,885
97,829
152,689
(15,944)
(16.3) %
(70,804)
(46.4) %
Total cash and cash equivalents
407,596
295,377
363,855
112,219
38.0 %
43,741
12.0 %
Available-for-sale securities, at fair value
268,959
231,023
228,205
37,936
16.4 %
40,754
17.9 %
Loans held for sale
66,447
-
-
66,447
100.0 %
66,447
100.0 %
Loans receivable, net of deferred fees
5,986,140
4,715,923
4,332,929
1,270,217
26.9 %
1,653,211
38.2 %
Allowance for credit losses
(85,009)
(43,052)
(38,744)
(41,957)
97.5 %
(46,265)
119.4 %
Net loans
5,901,131
4,672,871
4,294,185
1,228,260
26.3 %
1,606,946
37.4 %
Accrued interest receivable
25,390
21,074
19,685
4,316
20.5 %
5,705
29.0 %
Banking premises and equipment, net
46,209
33,842
34,654
12,367
36.5 %
11,555
33.3 %
Non-public investments
33,740
44,531
24,364
(10,791)
(24.2) %
9,376
38.5 %
Bank-owned life insurance ("BOLI")
104,335
56,342
102,785
47,993
85.2 %
1,550
1.5 %
Prepaid expenses and other assets
68,078
57,720
58,626
10,358
17.9 %
9,452
16.1 %
Goodwill
16,786
-
-
16,786
0.0 %
16,786
0.0 %
Core deposit intangible
19,303
967
1,079
18,336
1896.2 %
18,224
1689.0 %
Deferred income tax asset
48,156
28,643
30,299
19,513
68.1 %
17,857
58.9 %
Total assets
$
7,006,130
$
5,442,390
$
5,157,737
$
1,563,740
28.7 %
$
1,848,393
35.8 %
Liabilities and shareholders' equity
Deposits
Core deposits
$
5,317,853
$
4,176,991
$
3,867,846
$
1,140,862
27.3 %
$
1,450,007
37.5 %
Brokered deposits
535,681
388,673
309,806
147,008
37.8 %
225,875
72.9 %
Total deposits
5,853,534
4,565,664
4,177,652
1,287,870
28.2 %
1,675,882
40.1 %
Mortgagors' escrow accounts
5,193
4,543
4,549
650
14.3 %
644
14.2 %
FHLB borrowings
196,235
41,453
120,835
154,782
373.4 %
75,400
62.4 %
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
70,716
73,139
65,708
(2,423)
(3.3) %
5,008
7.6 %
Accrued retirement liabilities
21,520
20,557
23,826
963
4.7 %
(2,306)
(9.7) %
Total liabilities
6,147,198
4,705,356
4,392,570
1,441,842
30.6 %
1,754,628
39.9 %
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized; no shares
issued and outstanding
-
-
-
-
0.0 %
-
0.0 %
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 120,000,000 shares authorized; 45,770,128 shares issued and
outstanding at December 31, 2025, 39,826,446 shares issued and outstanding at
September 30, 2025 and 42,705,729 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024
458
398
427
60
15.1 %
31
7.3 %
Additional paid-in capital
458,864
342,526
417,247
116,338
34.0 %
41,617
10.0 %
Unallocated common shares held by the Employee Stock Ownership Plan ("ESOP")
(42,454)
(43,049)
(44,813)
595
(1.4) %
2,359
(5.3) %
Retained earnings
445,200
440,281
400,473
4,919
1.1 %
44,727
11.2 %
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(3,136)
(3,122)
(8,167)
(14)
0.4 %
5,031
(61.6) %
Total shareholders' equity
858,932
737,034
765,167
121,898
16.5 %
93,765
12.3 %
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
7,006,130
$
5,442,390
$
5,157,737
$
1,563,740
28.7 %
$
1,848,393
35.8 %
NB BANCORP, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
For the Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended December 31, 2025 Change
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
September 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
INTEREST AND DIVIDEND INCOME
Interest and fees on loans
$
91,485
$
77,365
$
70,977
$
14,120
18.3 %
$
20,508
28.9 %
Interest on securities
2,658
2,253
2,116
405
18.0 %
542
25.6 %
Interest and dividends on cash equivalents and other
3,219
2,070
4,107
1,149
55.5 %
(888)
(21.6) %
Total interest and dividend income
97,362
81,688
77,200
15,674
19.2 %
20,162
26.1 %
INTEREST EXPENSE
Interest on deposits
37,677
31,273
33,514
6,404
20.5 %
4,163
12.4 %
Interest on borrowings
933
2,240
1,165
(1,307)
(58.3) %
(232)
(19.9) %
Total interest expense
38,610
33,513
34,679
5,097
15.2 %
3,931
11.3 %
NET INTEREST INCOME
58,752
48,175
42,521
10,577
22.0 %
16,231
38.2 %
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
(Release of) provision for credit losses - loans
(1,555)
1,041
1,618
(2,596)
(249.4) %
(3,173)
(196.1) %
Provision for credit losses - unfunded commitments
493
355
(214)
138
38.9 %
707
(330.4) %
Total (release of) provision for credit losses
(1,062)
1,396
1,404
(2,458)
(176.1) %
(2,466)
(175.6) %
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
59,814
46,779
41,117
13,035
27.9 %
18,697
45.5 %
NONINTEREST INCOME
Customer service fees
2,896
2,498
2,068
398
15.9 %
828
40.0 %
Increase in cash surrender value of BOLI
844
631
1,049
213
33.8 %
(205)
(19.5) %
Mortgage banking income
62
148
107
(86)
(58.1) %
(45)
(42.1) %
Swap contract income
677
208
531
469
225.5 %
146
27.5 %
(Loss) gain on sale of loans, net
(519)
45
11
(564)
(1253.3) %
(530)
(4818.2) %
Other income
442
152
480
290
190.8 %
(38)
(7.9) %
Total noninterest income
4,402
3,682
4,246
720
19.6 %
156
3.7 %
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
Salaries and employee benefits
21,134
18,641
15,747
2,493
13.4 %
5,387
34.2 %
Director and professional service fees
2,500
2,920
2,428
(420)
(14.4) %
72
3.0 %
Occupancy and equipment expenses
1,954
1,559
1,388
395
25.3 %
566
40.8 %
Data processing expenses
3,344
2,911
2,478
433
14.9 %
866
34.9 %
Marketing and charitable contribution expenses
1,087
949
779
138
14.5 %
308
39.5 %
FDIC and state insurance assessments
751
928
1,041
(177)
(19.1) %
(290)
(27.9) %
Merger and acquisition expenses
15,740
994
-
14,746
1483.5 %
15,740
0.0 %
General and administrative expenses
2,824
1,597
2,227
1,227
76.8 %
597
26.8 %
Total noninterest expense
49,334
30,499
26,088
18,835
61.8 %
23,246
89.1 %
INCOME BEFORE TAXES
14,882
19,962
19,275
(5,080)
(25.4) %
(4,393)
(22.8) %
INCOME TAX EXPENSE
7,175
4,600
3,664
2,575
56.0 %
3,511
95.8 %
NET INCOME
$
7,707
$
15,362
$
15,611
$
(7,655)
(49.8) %
$
(7,904)
(50.6) %
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
40,870,969
35,372,205
39,291,088
5,498,764
15.5 %
1,579,881
4.0 %
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
41,172,645
35,579,456
39,291,088
5,593,189
15.7 %
1,881,557
4.8 %
Earnings per share, basic
$
0.19
$
0.43
$
0.40
$
(0.24)
(55.8) %
$
(0.21)
(52.5) %
Earnings per share, diluted
$
0.19
$
0.43
$
0.40
$
(0.24)
(55.8) %
$
(0.21)
(52.5) %
NB BANCORP, INC.
AVERAGE BALANCES, INTEREST EARNED/PAID & AVERAGE YIELDS
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Average
Average
Average
Outstanding
Average
Outstanding
Average
Outstanding
Average
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate (4)
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate (4)
Balance
Interest
Yield/Rate (4)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans
$
5,409,681
$
91,485
6.71
%
$
4,612,837
$
77,365
6.65
%
$
4,278,952
$
70,977
6.60
%
Securities
250,435
2,658
4.21
%
236,187
2,253
3.78
%
215,268
2,116
3.91
%
Other investments (5)
25,531
627
9.74
%
32,510
223
2.72
%
27,217
586
8.57
%
Short-term investments (5)
265,239
2,592
3.88
%
176,884
1,847
4.14
%
283,540
3,521
4.94
%
Total interest-earning assets
5,950,886
97,362
6.49
%
5,058,418
81,688
6.41
%
4,804,977
77,200
6.39
%
Noninterest-earning assets
345,244
256,763
285,715
Allowance for credit losses
(68,337)
(42,746)
(38,231)
Total assets
$
6,227,793
$
5,272,435
$
5,052,461
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Savings accounts
$
164,423
217
0.52
%
$
121,704
181
0.59
%
$
108,594
14
0.05
%
NOW accounts
557,988
1,415
1.01
%
467,761
1,365
1.16
%
456,460
1,144
1.00
%
Money market accounts
1,435,761
11,265
3.11
%
1,119,539
9,363
3.32
%
965,031
8,342
3.44
%
Certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts
2,351,324
24,780
4.18
%
1,933,665
20,364
4.18
%
1,990,735
24,014
4.80
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
4,509,496
37,677
3.31
%
3,642,669
31,273
3.41
%
3,520,820
33,514
3.79
%
FHLB borrowings
92,927
933
3.98
%
199,852
2,240
4.45
%
95,873
1,165
4.83
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
4,602,423
38,610
3.33
%
3,842,521
33,513
3.46
%
3,616,693
34,679
3.81
%
Noninterest-bearing deposits
720,273
604,631
595,296
Other non-interest-bearing liabilities
105,107
95,304
84,964
Total liabilities
5,427,803
4,542,456
4,296,953
Shareholders' equity
799,990
729,979
755,508
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
6,227,793
$
5,272,435
$
5,052,461
Net interest income
$
58,752
$
48,175
$
42,521
Net interest rate spread (1)
3.16
%
2.95
%
2.58
%
Net interest-earning assets (2)
$
1,348,463
$
1,215,897
$
1,188,284
Net interest margin (3)
3.92
%
3.78
%
3.52
%
Average interest-earning assets to interest-bearing
129.30
%
131.64
%
132.86
%
(1)
Net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted average rate of interest-bearing liabilities.
(2)
Net interest-earning assets represent total interest-earning assets less total interest-bearing liabilities.
(3)
Net interest margin represents net interest income divided by average total interest-earning assets.
(4)
Annualized.
(5)
Other investments are comprised of FRB stock, FHLB stock and swap collateral accounts. Short-term investments are comprised of cash and cash equivalents.
NB BANCORP, INC.
COMMERCIAL REAL ESTATE BY COLLATERAL TYPE
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31, 2025
Owner-Occupied
Non-Owner-Occupied
Balance
Percentage
Multi-Family
$
-
$
517,527
$
517,527
21 %
Industrial
152,469
151,172
303,641
12 %
Office
39,718
246,571
286,289
12 %
Hospitality
36,995
246,313
283,308
12 %
Mixed-Use
23,174
196,701
219,875
9 %
Cannabis Facility
205,923
9,085
215,008
9 %
Special Purpose
84,563
62,211
146,774
6 %
Retail
44,687
103,846
148,533
6 %
Self Storage Facilities
-
64,315
64,315
3 %
Recreational Vehicle Parks
15,013
74,290
89,303
4 %
Other
62,157
104,840
166,997
7 %
Total commercial real estate
$
664,699
$
1,776,871
$
2,441,570
100 %
Change From September 30, 2025
Change From December 31, 2024
Owner-Occupied
Non-Owner-
Balance
Percentage
Owner-Occupied
Non-Owner-
Balance
Percentage
Multi-Family
$
-
$
87,099
$
87,099
20 %
$
-
$
184,480
$
184,480
55 %
Industrial
74,981
38,508
113,489
60 %
29,278
71,265
100,543
50 %
Office
14,461
74,940
89,401
45 %
8,643
94,842
103,485
57 %
Hospitality
822
34,971
35,793
14 %
36,995
81,793
118,788
72 %
Mixed-Use
15,159
36,250
51,409
31 %
14,151
92,199
106,350
94 %
Cannabis Facility
(48,812)
(83)
(48,895)
(19) %
(104,850)
(322)
(105,172)
(33) %
Special Purpose
3,653
5,445
9,098
7 %
4,507
7,856
12,363
9 %
Retail
6,066
17,507
23,573
19 %
869
13,129
13,998
10 %
Self Storage Facilities
-
64,315
64,315
100 %
-
64,315
64,315
100 %
Recreational Vehicle Parks
15,013
74,290
89,303
100 %
15,013
74,290
89,303
100 %
Other
23,552
23,330
46,882
39 %
20,685
35,991
56,676
51 %
Total commercial real estate
$
104,895
$
456,572
$
561,467
30 %
$
25,291
$
719,838
$
745,129
44 %
September 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Owner-Occupied
Non-Owner-
Balance
Percentage
Owner-Occupied
Non-Owner-
Balance
Percentage
Multi-Family
$
-
$
430,428
$
430,428
23 %
$
-
333,047
$
333,047
20 %
Industrial
77,488
112,664
190,152
10 %
123,191
79,907
203,098
12 %
Office
25,257
171,631
196,888
11 %
31,075
151,729
182,804
11 %
Hospitality
36,173
211,342
247,515
13 %
-
164,520
164,520
10 %
Mixed-Use
8,015
160,451
168,466
9 %
9,023
104,502
113,525
7 %
Cannabis Facility
254,735
9,168
263,903
14 %
310,773
$
9,407
320,180
19 %
Special Purpose
80,910
56,766
137,676
7 %
80,056
54,355
134,411
8 %
Retail
38,621
86,339
124,960
7 %
43,818
90,717
134,535
8 %
Self Storage Facilities
-
-
-
0 %
-
-
-
0 %
Recreational Vehicle Parks
-
-
-
0 %
-
-
-
0 %
Other
38,605
81,510
120,115
6 %
41,472
68,849
110,321
7 %
Total commercial real estate
$
559,804
$
1,320,299
$
1,880,103
100 %
$
639,408
$
1,057,033
$
1,696,441
100 %
NB BANCORP, INC.
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATION
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Net income (GAAP)
$
7,707
$
15,362
$
15,611
Add (Subtract):
Adjustments to net income:
Defined benefit pension termination refund
-
(739)
-
State tax expense - voluntary disclosure agreements
-
561
-
Income tax expense on solar tax credit investment basis reduction
-
-
(2,503)
BOLI surrender tax and modified endowment contract penalty
2,092
-
153
Merger and acquisition expenses
15,740
994
-
Total adjustments to net income
$
17,832
$
816
$
(2,350)
Less net tax benefit associated with pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments to net income
4,339
176
-
Non-GAAP adjustments, net of tax
13,493
640
(2,350)
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
$
21,200
$
16,002
$
13,261
Weighted average common shares outstanding, basic
40,870,969
35,372,205
39,291,088
Weighted average common shares outstanding, diluted
41,172,645
35,579,456
39,291,088
Operating earnings per share, basic (non-GAAP)
$
0.52
$
0.45
$
0.34
Operating earnings per share, diluted (non-GAAP)
$
0.51
$
0.45
$
0.34
Pre-tax income (GAAP)
$
14,882
$
19,962
$
19,275
Add (Subtract):
Defined benefit pension termination refund
-
(739)
-
Merger and acquisition expenses
15,740
994
-
Operating pre-tax income (non-GAAP)
$
30,622
$
20,217
$
19,275
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
$
49,334
$
30,499
$
26,088
Subtract (Add):
Noninterest expense components:
Defined benefit pension termination refund
$
-
$
(739)
$
-
Merger and acquisition expenses
15,740
994
-
Total impact of non-GAAP noninterest expense adjustments
$
15,740
$
255
$
-
Noninterest expense on an operating basis (non-GAAP)
$
33,594
$
30,244
$
26,088
Operating net income (non-GAAP)
$
21,200
$
16,002
$
13,261
Average assets
6,227,793
5,272,435
5,052,461
Operating return on average assets (non-GAAP)
1.35 %
1.20 %
1.04 %
Average shareholders' equity
$
799,990
$
729,979
$
755,508
Operating return on average shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
10.51 %
8.70 %
6.98 %
Noninterest expense on an operating basis (non-GAAP)
$
33,594
$
30,244
$
26,088
Total pre-provision net revenue (net interest income plus total noninterest income)
63,154
51,857
46,767
Operating efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)
53.19 %
58.32 %
55.78 %
Income tax expense (GAAP)
$
7,175
$
4,600
$
3,664
Add (Subtract):
State tax expense - voluntary disclosure agreements
-
(561)
-
Income tax expense on solar tax credit investment basis reduction
-
-
2,503
Net tax benefit associated with pre-tax non-GAAP adjustments to net income
4,339
176
-
BOLI surrender tax and modified endowment contract penalty
(2,092)
-
(153)
Total impact of non-GAAP income tax expense adjustments
$
2,247
$
(385)
$
2,350
Income tax expense on an operating basis (non-GAAP)
$
9,422
$
4,215
$
6,014
Operating effective tax rate (non-GAAP)
30.8 %
20.8 %
31.2 %
As of
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Total shareholders' equity (GAAP)
$
858,932
$
737,034
$
765,167
Subtract:
Intangible assets (core deposit intangible and goodwill)
36,089
967
1,079
Total tangible shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)
822,843
736,067
764,088
Total assets (GAAP)
7,006,130
5,442,390
5,157,737
Subtract:
Intangible assets (core deposit intangible and goodwill)
36,089
967
1,079
Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)
$
6,970,041
$
5,441,423
$
5,156,658
Tangible shareholders' equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)
11.81 %
13.53 %
14.82 %
Total common shares outstanding
45,770,128
39,826,446
42,705,729
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)
$
17.98
$
18.48
$
17.89
NB BANCORP, INC.
ASSET QUALITY - NON-PERFORMING ASSETS (1)
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Real estate loans:
One-to-four-family residential
$
2,712
$
2,771
$
2,930
Home equity
1,359
1,001
958
Commercial real estate
855
809
3,005
Construction and land development
10
10
10
Commercial and industrial
36,251
4,686
4,558
Consumer
2,184
2,080
2,395
Total
$
43,371
$
11,357
$
13,856
Total non-performing loans to total loans
0.72 %
0.24 %
0.32 %
Total non-performing assets to total assets
0.62 %
0.21 %
0.27 %
(1)
Non-performing loans and assets are comprised of non-accrual loans
NB BANCORP, INC.
ASSET QUALITY - PROVISION, ALLOWANCE, AND NET (CHARGE-OFFS) RECOVERIES
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
For the Three Months Ended
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
December 31, 2024
Allowance for credit losses at beginning of the period
$
43,052
$
42,601
$
37,605
Adjustment to allowance for Provident acquisition
47,869
-
-
(Release of) provision for credit losses
(1,555)
1,041
1,618
Charge-offs:
Consumer
1,325
693
843
Commercial & Industrial
3,763
-
-
Commercial real estate
17
-
-
Total charge-offs
5,105
693
843
Recoveries of loans previously charged off:
Commercial and industrial
562
12
202
Consumer
186
91
162
Total recoveries
748
103
364
Net (charge-offs) recoveries
(4,357)
(590)
(479)
Allowance for credit losses at end of the period
$
85,009
$
43,052
$
38,744
Allowance to non-performing loans
196 %
379 %
279.6 %
Allowance to total loans outstanding at the end of the period
1.42 %
0.91 %
0.89 %
Annualized net (charge-offs) recoveries to average loans outstanding during the period
(0.32) %
(0.05) %
(0.04) %
NB BANCORP, INC.
ORGANIC LOAN GROWTH
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
BP Acquisition (1)
Organic $ Change
Organic % Change
One-to four-family residential
$
1,177,156
$
1,133,856
$
27,315
$
15,985
1.4 %
Home equity
152,602
138,979
4,110
9,513
6.8 %
Residential real estate
1,329,758
1,272,835
31,425
25,498
2.0 %
Commercial real estate
1,924,043
1,449,675
483,548
(9,180)
0.6 %
Multi-family residential
517,527
430,428
73,035
14,064
3.3 %
Commercial real estate
2,441,570
1,880,103
556,583
4,884
0.3 %
Construction and land development
730,573
655,023
19,962
55,588
8.5 %
Commercial and industrial
1,007,669
651,731
354,017
1,921
0.3 %
Commercial
4,179,812
3,186,857
930,562
62,393
2.0 %
Consumer, net of premium/discount
203,497
263,259
-
(59,762)
22.7 %
Warehouse, net of premium/discount
280,949
-
264,614
16,335
6.2 %
Total loans
5,994,016
4,722,951
1,226,601
44,464
0.9 %
Deferred fees, net
(7,876)
(7,028)
-
(848)
12.1 %
Loans receivable, net of deferred fees
$
5,986,140
$
4,715,923
$
1,226,601
$
43,616
0.9 %
(1)
Loans acquired at fair value
NB BANCORP, INC.
ORGANIC DEPOSIT GROWTH
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
December 31, 2025
September 30, 2025
BP Acquisition (1)
Organic $ Change
Organic % Change
(In thousands)
Transactional accounts:
Noninterest-bearing demand deposits
$
824,403
$
607,470
$
216,370
$
563
0.1 %
Savings accounts
208,672
120,449
78,723
9,500
7.9 %
NOW accounts
664,719
477,538
134,075
53,106
11.1 %
Money market accounts
1,650,849
1,213,550
427,725
9,574
0.8 %
Total transactional accounts
3,348,643
2,419,007
856,893
72,743
3.0 %
Customer CD's
1,969,210
1,757,984
157,403
53,823
3.1 %
Total core deposits
5,317,853
4,176,991
1,014,296
126,566
3.0 %
Total brokered deposits
535,681
388,673
120,000
27,008
6.9 %
Total deposits
$
5,853,534
$
4,565,664
$
1,134,296
$
199,309
4.4 %
(1)
Deposits acquired at fair value
NB BANCORP, INC.
MERGER & ACQUISITION EXPENSE
(Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
Three months ended
Twelve months ended
December 31, 2025
Salaries and employee benefits
$
9,986
$
10,168
Director and professional service fees
2,749
3,864
Occupancy and equipment expenses
571
571
Data processing expenses
1,048
1,149
Marketing and charitable contribution expenses
337
464
General and administrative expenses
1,049
1,049
Total
$
15,740
$
17,265
SOURCE Needham Bank