Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. Announces Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results and Declares Common Stock Dividend

ALEXANDRIA, Va., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. (the "Company" or "Burke & Herbert") (Nasdaq: BHRB) reported financial results for the quarter and the year ended December 31, 2025. In addition, at its meeting on January 22, 2026, the board of directors declared a $0.55 per share regular cash dividend to be paid on March 2, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on February 13, 2026.

From David P. Boyle, Company Chair and Chief Executive Officer

"Our fourth quarter 2025 results are a fitting cap to a year marked by disciplined execution. Our balance sheet remains strong and well-positioned, asset quality metrics improved, and we once again delivered top quartile returns compared to our peers. At the beginning of the year, we set goals to achieve a more granular, diverse and relationship-based loan portfolio, to grow our core deposits and non-interest income by delivering our full suite of products and services, and to continue our expansion into new and existing markets. We accomplished those goals and I am incredibly proud of the teamwork demonstrated across the Company to deliver what we said we would. By staying true to our core values of serving & leading, delivering more, elevating everyone, and always being invested in the long-term success of those around us, the foundation as we enter 2026 is solid. I'm grateful for the support of our shareholders and look forward to delivering increased value for them, our customers, our employees, and our communities."

Q4 2025 Highlights

For the quarter, net income applicable to common shares totaled $30.0 million, and diluted earnings per common share ("EPS") was $1.98.

For the quarter, the annualized return on average assets was 1.49% and the annualized return on average equity was 14.14%.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, net income applicable to common shares totaled $116.4 million, and diluted earnings per common share was $7.72.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2025, the return on average assets was 1.48% and the return on average equity was 14.76%.

Ending total gross loans were $5.4 billion and ending total deposits were $6.4 billion; ending loan-to-deposit ratio was 84.1%. The net interest margin (non-GAAP 1 ) was 4.11% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 4.14% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

) was 4.11% for the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 4.14% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2025. The balance sheet remains strong with ample liquidity. Total liquidity, including all available borrowing capacity with cash and cash equivalents, totaled $4.8 billion at the end of the fourth quarter.

Asset quality metrics remain within the Company's moderate risk profile with adequate reserve coverage.

The Company continues to be well-capitalized, ending the quarter with 13.2% 2 Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets, 15.9% 2 Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets, and a leverage ratio of 10.9%. 2

Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted assets, 15.9% Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted assets, and a leverage ratio of 10.9%. Donations made by the Burke & Herbert Bank Foundation in support of communities across our footprint surpassed $1 million.

On December 18, 2025, the Company and LINKBANCORP, Inc. ("LINK") (Nasdaq: LNKB) announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement under which LINK will merge with and into the Company in an all-stock transaction (the "transaction"). When and if the proposed transaction is completed, the combined organization will create a financial holding company with approximately $11 billion in assets and more than 100 locations across Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, and West Virginia, with more than 1,000 employees serving our communities. Completion of the proposed transaction is subject to receiving the requisite approvals of the Company's and LINK's shareholders, receipt of all required regulatory approvals, and fulfillment of other customary closing conditions.

Results of Operations

Fourth Quarter 2025 compared to Third Quarter 2025

The Company reported fourth quarter 2025 net income applicable to common shares of $30.0 million, or $1.98 per diluted common share, compared to third quarter 2025 net income applicable to common shares of $29.7 million, or $1.97 per diluted common share.

Period-end total gross loans were $5.4 billion at December 31, 2025, a decrease of $171.8 million from September 30, 2025, as the Company exited approximately $201.5 million of non-strategic loans while originating $383.3 million of new, relationship-based loan commitments.

Period-end total deposits were $6.4 billion at December 31, 2025, a decrease of $8.1 million from September 30, 2025. Excluding a $60.0 million decrease in brokered deposits, core deposits increased $51.9 million.

Net interest income for the quarter was $74.9 million compared to $73.8 million in the prior quarter due to a decrease in interest expense of $1.2 million. The decrease in total interest expense was primarily driven by lower deposit costs from a decrease in the balance of brokered time deposits and lower rates on certain deposit products.

Net interest margin on a fully taxable equivalent basis (non-GAAP 1 ) increased to 4.11% versus 4.08% in the third quarter of 2025, mainly attributable to a decrease in yield on interest-bearing liabilities compared to the third quarter of 2025.

) increased to 4.11% versus 4.08% in the third quarter of 2025, mainly attributable to a decrease in yield on interest-bearing liabilities compared to the third quarter of 2025. Accretion income on loans during the quarter was $8.7 million, and the amortization expense impact on interest expense was $1.4 million, or 39.3 bps of net interest margin on an annualized basis in the fourth quarter of 2025. In the prior quarter, accretion income on loans during the quarter was $8.2 million, and the amortization expense impact on interest expense was $1.4 million, or 36.7 bps of net interest margin on an annualized basis.

The cost of total deposits, including non-interest bearing deposits, was 1.80% in the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to 1.87% in the third quarter of 2025. The decrease in the cost of deposits was mostly due to a decrease in the rate paid on interest-bearing deposits compared to the third quarter of 2025.

The Company recorded credit provision expense in the fourth quarter of 2025 of $136 thousand and the Company's allowance for credit losses at December 31, 2025, was $67.8 million, or 1.3% of total loans.

Total non-interest income for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $11.6 million compared to $11.6 million in the prior quarter. While collection of death proceeds from company-owned life insurance increased non-interest income by $1.7 million in the fourth quarter, this increase was offset by decreases in other categories of non-interest income including service charges and fees, net gains (losses) on securities and other non-interest income in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to the third quarter of 2025.

Non-interest expense for the fourth quarter of 2025 was $48.5 million compared to $48.1 million in the third quarter of 2025, with all categories remaining relatively flat quarter over quarter.



Regulatory capital ratios 2

The Company continues to be well-capitalized with capital ratios that are above regulatory requirements. As of December 31, 2025, our Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted asset and Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 13.2%2 and 15.9%2, respectively, and significantly above the well-capitalized requirements of 6.5% and 10%, respectively. The leverage ratio was 10.9%2 compared to a 5% level to be considered well-capitalized.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company ("the Bank"), the Company's wholly-owned bank subsidiary, also continues to be well-capitalized with capital ratios that are above regulatory requirements. As of December 31, 2025, the Bank's Common Equity Tier 1 capital to risk-weighted asset and Total risk-based capital to risk-weighted asset ratios were 14.8%2 and 15.9%,2 respectively, and significantly above the well-capitalized requirements. In addition, the Bank's leverage ratio of 11.6%2 is considered to be well-capitalized.

For more information about the Company's financial condition, including additional disclosures pertinent to recent events in the banking industry, please see our financial statements and supplemental information attached to this release.

About Burke & Herbert

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. is the financial holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company is the oldest continuously operating bank under its original name headquartered in the greater Washington, D.C. metropolitan area. With over 75 branches across Delaware, Kentucky, Maryland, Virginia, and West Virginia, Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company offers a full range of business and personal financial solutions designed to meet customers' banking, borrowing, and investment needs. Learn more at investor.burkeandherbertbank.com.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, September 30, December 31, 2025 2024 2025 2025 2024 Interest income Taxable loans, including fees - 93,828 - 97,903 - 95,132 - 382,794 - 311,303 Tax-exempt loans, including fees 44 37 47 180 118 Taxable securities 8,955 9,868 9,062 36,807 39,817 Tax-exempt securities 5,295 3,191 4,863 17,364 10,243 Other interest income 3,018 1,794 2,105 7,848 4,680 Total interest income 111,140 112,793 111,209 444,993 366,161 Interest expense Deposits 29,401 35,919 30,286 121,969 118,664 Short-term borrowings 4,471 3,383 4,379 16,480 14,189 Subordinated debt 2,320 2,754 2,748 10,527 7,412 Other interest expense 26 27 26 105 111 Total interest expense 36,218 42,083 37,439 149,081 140,376 Net interest income 74,922 70,710 73,770 295,912 225,785 Credit loss expense - loans and available-for-sale securities 135 960 574 2,326 20,475 Credit loss (recapture) - off-balance sheet credit exposures 1 (127 - (312 - (803 - 3,745 Total provision for credit losses 136 833 262 1,523 24,220 Net interest income after credit loss expense 74,786 69,877 73,508 294,389 201,565 Non-interest income Fiduciary and wealth management 2,923 2,429 2,664 10,455 8,411 Service charges and fees 2,002 1,742 2,070 8,197 6,719 Net gains (losses) on securities (95 - 744 212 156 1,357 Income from company-owned life insurance 2,803 1,887 1,152 8,130 4,686 Bank debit and other card revenue 3,164 3,064 3,192 12,264 9,772 Other non-interest income 837 1,925 2,295 6,917 5,221 Total non-interest income 11,634 11,791 11,585 46,119 36,166 Non-interest expense Salaries and wages 20,332 25,818 20,848 83,441 77,089 Pensions and other employee benefits 4,889 4,840 4,429 18,521 17,186 Occupancy 3,396 3,630 3,479 14,441 11,577 Equipment rentals, depreciation and maintenance 3,733 4,531 3,908 15,825 23,174 Core deposit intangible amortization 3,684 4,298 3,683 15,553 11,460 ATM, card and network expense 1,107 2,099 1,200 4,753 5,398 FDIC and other regulatory assessments 926 829 976 3,904 3,329 Other operating 10,432 15,365 9,569 39,122 48,620 Total non-interest expense 48,499 61,410 48,092 195,560 197,833 Income before income taxes 37,921 20,258 37,001 144,948 39,898 Income tax expense 7,667 465 7,037 27,632 4,190 Net income 30,254 19,793 29,964 117,316 35,708 Preferred stock dividends 225 225 225 900 675 Net income applicable to common shares - 30,029 - 19,568 - 29,739 - 116,416 - 35,033

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands) December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Cash and due from banks - 53,497 - 35,554 Interest-earning deposits with banks 235,630 99,760 Cash and cash equivalents 289,127 135,314 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 1,615,954 1,432,371 Restricted stock, at cost 42,187 33,559 Loans held-for-sale, at fair value 365 2,331 Loans 5,387,676 5,672,236 Allowance for credit losses (67,823 - (68,040 - Net loans 5,319,853 5,604,196 Premises and equipment, net 136,809 132,270 Other real estate owned 2,884 2,783 Accrued interest receivable 35,442 34,454 Intangible assets 41,747 57,300 Goodwill 34,149 32,783 Company-owned life insurance 213,200 182,834 Other assets 188,909 161,990 Total Assets - 7,920,626 - 7,812,185 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Liabilities Non-interest-bearing deposits - 1,336,380 - 1,379,940 Interest-bearing deposits 5,067,561 5,135,299 Total deposits 6,403,941 6,515,239 Short-term borrowings 450,000 365,000 Subordinated debentures, net 70,222 94,872 Subordinated debentures owed to unconsolidated subsidiary trusts 17,268 17,013 Accrued interest and other liabilities 124,546 89,904 Total Liabilities 7,065,977 7,082,028 Shareholders' Equity Preferred stock and surplus 10,413 10,413 Common stock 7,800 7,770 Common stock, additional paid-in capital 405,922 401,172 Retained earnings 517,058 434,106 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (58,960 - (95,720 - Treasury stock (27,584 - (27,584 - Total Shareholders' Equity 854,649 730,157 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity - 7,920,626 - 7,812,185

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Details of Net Interest Margin (unaudited)

For the three months ended Details of Net Interest Margin - Yield Percentages December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Interest-earning assets: Loans: Taxable loans 6.79 - 6.76 - 6.90 - 6.96 - 6.91 - Tax-exempt loans 7.03 6.78 5.90 5.90 5.87 Total loans 6.79 6.76 6.90 6.96 6.91 Interest-earning deposits and fed funds sold 3.83 4.33 4.68 5.76 4.48 Securities: Taxable securities 3.78 3.86 3.83 3.85 3.82 Tax-exempt securities 4.27 4.17 4.20 3.85 3.55 Total securities 3.96 3.97 3.95 3.85 3.75 Total interest-earning assets 6.06 - 6.11 - 6.25 - 6.31 - 6.22 - Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 2.07 - 2.18 - 2.21 - 2.16 - 2.51 - Money market & savings 1.94 2.02 2.01 2.02 1.60 Brokered CDs & time deposits 3.23 3.25 3.37 3.85 4.55 Total interest-bearing deposits 2.28 2.37 2.41 2.53 2.76 Borrowings: Short-term borrowings 3.93 3.85 3.91 3.88 4.17 Subordinated debt borrowings and other 10.62 9.49 9.62 9.85 9.87 Total interest-bearing liabilities 2.54 - 2.63 - 2.68 - 2.76 - 2.98 - Taxable-equivalent net interest spread 3.52 3.48 3.57 3.55 3.24 Benefit from use of non-interest-bearing deposits 0.59 0.60 0.60 0.63 0.67 Taxable-equivalent net interest margin (non-GAAP1- 4.11 - 4.08 - 4.17 - 4.18 - 3.91 -

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Details of Net Interest Margin (unaudited)

For the three months ended

(In thousands) Details of Net Interest Margin - Average Balances December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Interest-earning assets: Loans: Taxable loans - 5,482,574 - 5,584,315 - 5,627,236 - 5,651,937 - 5,634,157 Tax-exempt loans 3,159 3,511 3,737 4,057 3,115 Total loans 5,485,733 5,587,826 5,630,973 5,655,994 5,637,272 Interest-earning deposits and fed funds sold 222,990 100,445 81,369 40,757 152,537 Securities: Taxable securities 1,031,603 1,034,136 1,059,310 1,039,391 1,031,024 Tax-exempt securities 623,417 586,129 476,586 435,789 452,937 Total securities 1,655,020 1,620,265 1,535,896 1,475,180 1,483,961 Total interest-earning assets - 7,363,743 - 7,308,536 - 7,248,238 - 7,171,931 - 7,273,770 Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand - 2,315,064 - 2,278,587 - 2,239,100 - 2,216,243 - 2,560,445 Money market & savings 1,705,028 1,660,401 1,648,338 1,633,307 1,366,276 Brokered CDs & time deposits 1,100,215 1,135,546 1,173,213 1,253,841 1,247,900 Total interest-bearing deposits 5,120,307 5,074,534 5,060,651 5,103,391 5,174,621 Borrowings: Short-term borrowings 453,436 453,486 457,775 336,245 325,084 Subordinated debt borrowings and other 86,635 114,900 113,813 112,383 111,021 Total interest-bearing liabilities - 5,660,378 - 5,642,920 - 5,632,239 - 5,552,019 - 5,610,726 Non-interest-bearing deposits - 1,358,798 - 1,338,188 - 1,352,785 - 1,371,615 - 1,411,202

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Supplemental Information (unaudited)

As of or for the three months ended

(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts) December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Per common share information Basic earnings - 2.00 - 1.98 - 1.98 - 1.80 - 1.31 Diluted earnings 1.98 1.97 1.97 1.80 1.30 Cash dividends 0.55 0.55 0.55 0.55 0.55 Book value 56.18 54.02 51.28 49.90 48.08 Tangible book value (non-GAAP1- 51.13 48.72 45.73 44.17 42.06 Balance sheet-related (at period end, unless otherwise indicated) Assets - 7,920,626 - 7,889,037 - 8,053,084 - 7,838,090 - 7,812,185 Average interest-earning assets 7,363,743 7,308,536 7,248,238 7,171,931 7,273,770 Loans (gross) 5,387,676 5,559,479 5,590,457 5,647,507 5,672,236 Loans (net) 5,319,853 5,491,875 5,523,201 5,579,754 5,604,196 Securities, available-for-sale, at fair value 1,615,954 1,598,407 1,522,611 1,436,869 1,432,371 Intangible assets 41,747 45,431 49,114 53,002 57,300 Goodwill 34,149 34,149 34,149 32,842 32,783 Non-interest-bearing deposits 1,336,380 1,358,250 1,363,617 1,382,427 1,379,940 Interest-bearing deposits 5,067,561 5,053,802 5,027,357 5,159,444 5,135,299 Deposits, total 6,403,941 6,412,052 6,390,974 6,541,871 6,515,239 Brokered deposits 64,410 124,386 132,098 246,902 244,802 Uninsured deposits 2,057,873 2,022,739 1,963,566 1,943,227 1,926,724 Short-term borrowings 450,000 450,000 650,000 300,000 365,000 Subordinated debt, net 87,490 86,110 114,692 113,289 111,885 Unused borrowing capacity 3 4,556,923 4,153,137 4,075,313 4,082,879 4,092,378 Total equity 854,649 822,231 780,018 758,000 730,157 Total common equity 844,236 811,818 769,605 747,587 719,744 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (58,960 - (68,454 - (87,854 - (88,024 - (95,720 - Asset Quality Provision for credit losses - 136 - 262 - 624 - 501 - 833 Net loan charge-offs (84 - 226 1,214 1,187 737 Allowance for credit losses 67,823 67,604 67,256 67,753 68,040 Total delinquencies 4 37,080 34,722 29,056 86,223 38,213 Nonperforming loans 5 74,236 89,051 85,531 64,756 38,368

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Supplemental Information (unaudited)

As of or for the three months ended

(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts) December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Income statement Interest income - 111,140 - 111,209 - 111,858 - 110,786 - 112,793 Interest expense 36,218 37,439 37,625 37,799 42,083 Non-interest income 11,634 11,585 12,877 10,023 11,791 Total revenue (non-GAAP1- 86,556 85,355 87,110 83,010 82,501 Non-interest expense 48,499 48,092 49,305 49,664 61,410 Pretax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP1- 38,057 37,263 37,805 33,346 21,091 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses 136 262 624 501 833 Income before income taxes 37,921 37,001 37,181 32,845 20,258 Income tax expense 7,667 7,037 7,284 5,644 465 Net income 30,254 29,964 29,897 27,201 19,793 Preferred stock dividends 225 225 225 225 225 Net income applicable to common shares - 30,029 - 29,739 - 29,672 - 26,976 - 19,568 Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 1.49 - 1.50 - 1.51 - 1.41 - 1.00 - Return on average equity (annualized) 14.14 14.88 15.50 14.57 10.49 Net interest margin (non-GAAP1- 4.11 4.08 4.17 4.18 3.91 Efficiency ratio 56.03 56.34 56.60 59.83 74.44 Loan-to-deposit ratio 84.13 86.70 87.47 86.33 87.06 Consolidated Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) capital ratio 2 13.20 12.79 12.22 11.77 11.53 Consolidated Total risk-based capital ratio 2 15.87 15.44 15.27 14.79 14.57 Consolidated Leverage ratio2 10.92 10.71 10.42 10.12 9.80 Allowance coverage ratio 1.26 1.22 1.20 1.20 1.20 Allowance for credit losses as a percentage of non-performing loans 91.36 75.92 78.63 104.63 177.34 Non-performing loans as a percentage of total loans 1.38 1.60 1.53 1.15 0.68 Non-performing assets as a percentage of total assets 0.97 1.16 1.10 0.86 0.53 Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) -0.6 bps 1.6 bps 8.6 bps 8.5 bps 5.2 bps

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)

(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts) Operating net income, adjusted diluted EPS, and adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP 1 - For the three months ended December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Net income applicable to common shares - 30,029 - 29,739 - 29,672 - 26,976 - 19,568 Add back significant items (tax effected): Merger-related - - - - 7,069 Total significant items - - - - 7,069 Operating net income - 30,029 - 29,739 - 29,672 - 26,976 - 26,637 Weighted average dilutive shares 15,139,792 15,112,413 15,023,807 15,026,376 15,038,442 Adjusted diluted EPS - 1.98 - 1.97 - 1.97 - 1.80 - 1.77 Non-interest expense - 48,499 - 48,092 - 49,305 - 49,664 - 61,410 Remove significant items: Merger-related - - - - 8,948 Total significant items - - - - - - - - - 8,948 Adjusted non-interest expense - 48,499 - 48,092 - 49,305 - 49,664 - 52,462

Operating net income is a non-GAAP measure that is derived from net income adjusted for significant items. The Company believes that operating net income is useful in periods with certain significant items such as merger-related expenses. The operating net income is more reflective of management's ability to grow the business and manage expenses. Adjusted non-interest expense also removes these significant items, such as merger-related expenses. Management believes it represents a more normalized non-interest expense total for periods with identified significant items.

Total Revenue (non-GAAP 1 - For the three months ended December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Interest income - 111,140 - 111,209 - 111,858 - 110,786 - 112,793 Interest expense 36,218 37,439 37,625 37,799 42,083 Non-interest income 11,634 11,585 12,877 10,023 11,791 Total revenue (non-GAAP1- - 86,556 - 85,355 - 87,110 - 83,010 - 82,501

Total revenue is a non-GAAP measure and is derived from total interest income less total interest expense plus total non-interest income. We believe that total revenue is a useful tool to determine how the Company is managing its business and demonstrates how stable our revenue sources are from period to period.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)

(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts) Pretax, Pre-Provision Earnings (non-GAAP 1 - For the three months ended December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Income before taxes - 37,921 - 37,001 - 37,181 - 32,845 - 20,258 Provision for (recapture of) credit losses 136 262 624 501 833 Pretax, pre-provision earnings (non-GAAP1- - 38,057 - 37,263 - 37,805 - 33,346 - 21,091

Pretax, pre-provision earnings is a non-GAAP measure and is based on adjusting income before income taxes and to exclude provision for (recapture of) credit losses. We believe that pretax, pre-provision earnings is a useful tool to help evaluate the ability to provide for credit costs through operations and provides an additional basis to compare results between periods by isolating the impact of provision for (recapture of) credit losses, which can vary significantly between periods.

Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP 1 - For the three months ended December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Common shareholders' equity - 844,236 - 811,818 - 769,605 - 747,587 - 719,744 Less: Intangible assets 41,747 45,431 49,114 53,002 57,300 Goodwill 34,149 34,149 34,149 32,842 32,783 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP1- - 768,340 - 732,238 - 686,342 - 661,743 - 629,661 Shares outstanding at end of period 15,028,524 15,028,524 15,007,712 14,982,807 14,969,104 Tangible book value per common share - 51.13 - 48.72 - 45.73 - 44.17 - 42.06

In management's view, tangible common equity measures are capital adequacy metrics that may be meaningful to the Company, as well as analysts and investors, in assessing the Company's use of equity and in facilitating comparisons with peers. These non-GAAP measures are valuable indicators of a financial institution's capital strength because they eliminate intangible assets from shareholders' equity and retain the effect of accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss) in shareholders' equity.

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp.

Non-GAAP Reconciliations (unaudited)

(In thousands, except ratios and per share amounts) Net Interest Margin & Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income (non-GAAP 1 -

As of or for the three months ended December 31 September 30 June 30 March 31 December 31 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Net interest income - 74,922 - 73,770 - 74,233 - 72,987 - 70,710 Taxable-equivalent adjustments 1,420 1,305 1,059 881 858 Net interest income (Fully Taxable-Equivalent - FTE) - 76,342 - 75,075 - 75,292 - 73,868 - 71,568 Average interest-earning assets - 7,363,743 - 7,308,536 - 7,248,238 - 7,171,931 - 7,273,770 Net interest margin (non-GAAP1- 4.11 - 4.08 - 4.17 - 4.18 - 3.91 -

The interest income earned on certain earning assets is completely or partially exempt from federal income tax. As such, these tax-exempt instruments typically yield lower returns than taxable investments. To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest income, we use net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent (FTE) basis by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments. FTE net interest income is calculated by adding the tax benefit on certain financial interest earning assets, whose interest is tax-exempt, to total interest income then subtracting total interest expense. Management believes FTE net interest income is a standard practice in the banking industry, and when net interest income is adjusted on an FTE basis, yields on taxable, nontaxable, and partially taxable assets are comparable; however, the adjustment to an FTE basis has no impact on net income and this adjustment is not permitted under GAAP. FTE net interest income is only used for calculating FTE net interest margin, which is calculated by annualizing FTE net interest income and then dividing by the average earning assets. The tax rate used for this adjustment is 21%. Net interest income shown elsewhere in this presentation is GAAP net interest income.

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures referenced in this release are used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the non-GAAP reconciliation tables in this release. Non-GAAP measures should not be used as a substitute for the closest comparable GAAP measurements.

(2) Ratios as of December 31, 2025, are estimated.

(3) Includes Federal Home Loan Bank, Borrower-in-Custody (BIC), and correspondent bank availability.

(4) Total delinquencies represent accruing loans 30 days or more past due.

(5) Includes non-accrual loans and loans 90 days past due and still accruing.

