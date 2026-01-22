Heritage Commerce Corp Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Adjusted 4th quarter earnings increased 62% year over year due to sustained balance-sheet growth, NIM expansion and positive operating leverage.

Announced strategic merger to expand market presence and enhance long-term growth opportunities.

SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK), (the "Company"), the holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce (the "Bank") today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2025. All data are unaudited.

Fourth Quarter 2025 Full Year 2025



FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025 HIGHLIGHTS: Reported Adjusted(1) Reported Adjusted(1) Net Income $15.1 Million $17.2 Million $47.8 Million $56.4 Million Diluted Earnings Per Share ("EPS") - 0.25 - 0.28 - 0.78 - 0.91 Return on Average Assets ("ROAA") 1.04- 1.18- 0.86- 1.01- Return on Average Tangible Common Equity ("ROATCE")(1) 11.29- 12.83- 9.12- 10.77- Pre-Provision Net Revenue ("PPNR")(1) $22.6 Million $24.6 Million $69.6 Million $80.9 Million Fully Tax Equivalent ("FTE") Net Interest Margin(1) 3.72- 3.72- 3.56- 3.56- Efficiency Ratio 57.89- 54.04- 64.75- 59.05-

CEO COMMENTARY:

"The year 2025, and the fourth quarter in particular, was a consequential time for Heritage, and we are proud of the way our team worked to deliver solid growth and results, driven by steady performance across the business, sustained client momentum and strong credit quality. This quarter reflects strong execution across the organization. We delivered meaningful balance-sheet growth, expanded operating leverage through disciplined expense management, and increased adjusted full year earnings by 39%. Our focus on consistent performance and prudent growth continues to strengthen our foundation," said Clay Jones, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"The recently announced merger with Citizens Business Bank represents an exciting next step in Heritage's journey, building on the strength of our franchise and the consistent performance we delivered throughout 2025. As we work toward the completion of the transaction, we remain fully focused on executing our strategy and continuing to support our clients, colleagues, and communities."

LINKED-QUARTER BASIS FULL YEAR 2025 vs. 2024 FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS / KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS: Total revenue of $53.6 million, an increase of 7%, or $3.6 million

FTE net interest margin (1) of 3.72%, an increase of 12 basis points from 3.60%

of 3.72%, an increase of 12 basis points from 3.60% Reported net income of $15.1 million and reported EPS of $0.25, up 3% and 4%, from $14.7 million and $0.24, respectively

Adjusted net income (1) of $17.2 million and adjusted EPS (1) of $0.28, both up 17% from $14.7 million and $0.24, respectively

of $17.2 million and adjusted EPS of $0.28, both up 17% from $14.7 million and $0.24, respectively Loans held-for-investment ("HFI") of $3.7 billion, up $71.4 million, or 2%

Total deposits of $4.9 billion, up $126.5 million, or 3%

Nonperforming assets ("NPAs") to total assets of 0.05%, compared to 0.07%



Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) of 54.04%, a decrease of 7% from efficiency ratio of 58.05%

of 54.04%, a decrease of 7% from efficiency ratio of 58.05% Adjusted ROAA (1) of 1.18%, an increase of 12% over ROAA of 1.05%

of 1.18%, an increase of 12% over ROAA of 1.05% Adjusted ROATCE(1) of 12.83%, an increase of 15% over ROATCE(1) of 11.14%

Total revenue of $197.5 million, an increase of 15%, or $25.1 million

FTE net interest margin (1) of 3.56%, an increase of 31 basis points from 3.25%

of 3.56%, an increase of 31 basis points from 3.25% Reported net income of $47.8 million and reported EPS of $0.78, both up 18%, from $40.5 million and $0.66, respectively

Adjusted net income (1) of $56.4 million and adjusted EPS (1) of $0.91, up 39% and 38%, from $40.5 million and $0.66, respectively

of $56.4 million and adjusted EPS of $0.91, up 39% and 38%, from $40.5 million and $0.66, respectively Loans HFI of $3.7 billion, up $161.1 million, or 5%

Total deposits of $4.9 billion, up $83.1 million, or 2%

NPAs to total assets of 0.05%, compared to 0.14%

Adjusted efficiency ratio (1) of 59.05%, a decrease of 10% from efficiency ratio of 65.88%

of 59.05%, a decrease of 10% from efficiency ratio of 65.88% Adjusted ROAA (1) of 1.01%, an increase of 33% over ROAA of 0.76%

of 1.01%, an increase of 33% over ROAA of 0.76% Adjusted ROATCE(1) of 10.77%, an increase of 34% over ROATCE(1) of 8.05%



(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this press release. All references to "adjusted" operating metrics exclude the $9.2 million of pre-tax charges primarily related to a legal settlement in the second quarter of 2025 and $2.1 million of pre-tax merger-related costs in the fourth quarter of 2025 as presented in the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures at the end of this press release.

About Heritage Commerce Corp

Heritage Commerce Corp, a bank holding company established in October 1997, is the parent company of Heritage Bank of Commerce, established in 1994 and headquartered in San Jose, CA with full-service branches in Danville, Fremont, Hollister, Livermore, Los Altos, Los Gatos, Morgan Hill, Oakland, Palo Alto, Pleasanton, Redwood City, San Francisco, San Jose, San Mateo, San Rafael, and Walnut Creek. Heritage Bank of Commerce is an SBA Preferred Lender. Bay View Funding, a subsidiary of Heritage Bank of Commerce, is based in San Jose, CA and provides business-essential working capital factoring financing to various industries throughout the United States. For more information, please visit www.heritagecommercecorp.com . The contents of our website are not incorporated into, and do not form a part of, this release or of our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Recent Merger Announcement

On December 17, 2025, CVB Financial Corp. (Nasdaq: CVBF; together with Citizens Business Bank, National Association, "Citizens") and Heritage Commerce Corp (Nasdaq: HTBK; together with Heritage Bank of Commerce, "Heritage"), jointly announced that they have entered into a definitive merger agreement. Under the terms of the agreement, Heritage will merge with and into Citizens in an all-stock transaction valued at approximately $811 million, or $13.00 per HTBK share, based on CVBF's closing stock price on December 16, 2025. The value of the transaction is based on a specified closing price and is subject to CVBF stock price fluctuations. Upon completion, the combination is expected to create a top-performing California business bank with approximately $22 billion in assets, more than 75 offices and branches, and a deeply rooted presence in the State's key economic centers. The proposed merger has been unanimously approved by the respective Boards of Directors of both companies and is expected to close in the second quarter of 2026, subject to customary regulatory approvals, Heritage and Citizens shareholder approvals, and other closing conditions. For more information, please refer to the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 17, 2025.

Reclassifications

During the first quarter of 2025, we reclassified Federal Home Loan Bank ("FHLB") and Federal Reserve Bank ("FRB") stock dividends from interest income to noninterest income and the related average asset balances were reclassified from interest earning assets to other assets on the "Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin" tables. The amounts for the prior periods were reclassified to conform to the current presentation. These reclassifications did not affect previously reported net income or shareholders' equity.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Financial results are presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("GAAP") and prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios are used by management to evaluate and measure the Company's performance. These measures include "adjusted" operating metrics that have been adjusted to exclude notable expenses incurred in the second and fourth quarters of 2025 as well as other performance measures and ratios adjusted for notable items. Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures enhance comparability between periods and in some instances are common in the banking industry. These non-GAAP financial measures should be supplemental to primary GAAP financial measures and should not be read in isolation or relied upon as a substitute for primary GAAP financial measures. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is presented in the tables at the end of this press release under "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

Forward-Looking Statement Disclaimer

Certain matters discussed in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain in that they reflect plans and expectations for future events. These statements may include, among other things, those relating to the Company's future financial performance, plans and objectives regarding future events, expectations regarding changes in interest rates and market conditions, projected cash flows of our investment securities portfolio, the performance of our loan portfolio, loan growth, expenses, net interest margin, estimated net interest income resulting from a shift in interest rates, expectation of high credit quality issuers ability to repay, as well as statements relating to the anticipated effects on the Company's financial condition and results of operations from expected developments or events. Any statements that reflect our belief about, confidence in, or expectations for future events, performance or condition should be considered forward-looking statements. Readers should not construe these statements as assurances of a given level of performance, nor as promises that we will take actions that we currently expect to take. All statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside our control and some of which may fall outside our ability to predict or anticipate. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from our projected results, and we may take actions or experience events that we do not currently expect. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our financial performance to differ materially from our goals, plans, expectations and projections expressed in forward-looking statements include those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, Item 1A of the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and include: (i) cybersecurity risks that may affect us directly or may impact us indirectly by virtue of their effects on our clients, markets or vendors, including our ability to identify and address cybersecurity risks, including those posed by the increasing use of artificial intelligence (such as, but not limited to, ransomware, data security breaches, "denial of service" attacks, "hacking" and identity theft) affecting us, our clients, and our third-party vendors and service providers; (ii) events that affect our ability to attract, recruit, and retain qualified officers and other personnel to implement our strategic plan, and that enable current and future personnel to protect and develop our relationships with clients, and to promote our business, results of operations and growth prospects; (iii) media items and consumer confidence as those factors affect our clients' confidence in the banking system generally and in our bank specifically; (iv) adequacy of our risk management framework, disclosure controls and procedures and internal control over financial reporting; (v) market, geographic and sociopolitical factors that arise by virtue of the fact that we operate primarily in the general San Francisco Bay Area of Northern California; (vi) risks of geographic concentration of our client base, our loans, and the collateral securing our loans, as those clients and assets may be particularly subject to natural disasters and to events and conditions that directly or indirectly affect those regions, including the particular risks of natural disasters (including earthquakes, fires, and flooding) and other events that disproportionately affect that region; (vii) political events that have accompanied or that may in the future accompany or result from recent political changes, particularly including the imposition of tariffs, sociopolitical events and conditions that result from political conflicts and law enforcement activities that may adversely affect our markets or our clients; (viii) our ability to estimate accurately, and to establish adequate reserves against, the risk of loss associated with our loan and lease portfolios and our factoring business; (ix) inflationary pressures and changes in the interest rate environment that reduce our margins and yields, the fair value of financial instruments or our level of loan originations, or increase the level of defaults, losses and prepayments on loans to clients, whether held in the portfolio or in the secondary market; (x) factors that affect the value and liquidity of our investment portfolios, particularly the values of securities available-for-sale; (xi) factors that affect our liquidity and our ability to meet client demands for withdrawals from deposit accounts and undrawn lines of credit, including our cash on hand and the availability of funds from our own lines of credit; (xii) increased capital requirements for our continual growth or as imposed by banking regulators, which may require us to raise capital at a time when capital is not available on favorable terms or at all; (xiii) the expense and uncertain resolution of litigation matters whether occurring in the ordinary course of business or otherwise, particularly including but not limited to the effects of recent and ongoing developments in California labor and employment laws, regulations and court decisions; (xiv) operational issues stemming from, and/or capital spending necessitated by, the potential need to adapt to industry changes in information technology systems, on which we are highly dependent; and (xv) our success in managing the risks involved in the foregoing factors. In addition, statements regarding the timing and impact of the closing of the proposed merger with Citizens are subject to risks and uncertainties. For more information on factors that could cause our expectations regarding the proposed merger with Citizens to differ, potentially materially, please refer to our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on December 17, 2025.

For the Quarter Ended: Percent Change From: For the Year Ended: CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS December 31, September 30, December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31, Percent (in $000's, unaudited) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 2025 2024 Change Interest income - 67,048 - 65,094 - 64,043 3 - 5 - - 256,999 - 240,344 7 - Interest expense 16,626 18,306 20,448 (9) - (19) - 71,624 79,051 (9) - Net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans 50,422 46,788 43,595 8 - 16 - 185,375 161,293 15 - Provision for credit losses on loans 610 416 1,331 47 - (54) - 1,816 2,139 (15) - Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans 49,812 46,372 42,264 7 - 18 - 183,559 159,154 15 - Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 969 898 885 8 - 9 - 3,688 3,561 4 - FHLB and FRB stock dividends 592 587 590 1 - 0 - 2,353 2,355 0 - Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 563 564 528 0 - 7 - 2,213 2,097 6 - Termination fees 121 - 18 N/A 572 - 435 177 146 - Servicing income 82 77 77 6 - 6 - 302 365 (17) - Gain on sales of SBA loans 30 - 125 N/A (76) - 215 473 (55) - Gain on proceeds from company-owned life insurance - - - N/A N/A - 219 (100) - Other 842 1,091 552 (23) - 53 - 2,883 1,856 55 - Total noninterest income 3,199 3,217 2,775 (1) - 15 - 12,089 11,103 9 - Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 16,787 16,948 16,976 (1) - (1) - 66,537 63,952 4 - Occupancy and equipment 2,357 2,528 2,495 (7) - (6) - 9,944 10,226 -3 - Professional fees 1,659 1,175 1,711 41 - (3) - 6,233 5,416 15 - Other 10,239 8,375 9,122 22 - 12 - 45,145 33,989 33 - Total noninterest expense

31,042 29,026 30,304 7 - 2 - 127,859 113,583 13 - Income before income taxes 21,969 20,563 14,735 7 - 49 - 67,789 56,674 20 - Income tax expense 6,852 5,865 4,114 17 - 67 - 19,959 16,146 24 - Net income - 15,117 - 14,698 - 10,621 3 - 42 - - 47,830 - 40,528 18 - PER COMMON SHARE DATA (unaudited) Basic earnings per share - 0.25 - 0.24 - 0.17 4 - 47 - - 0.78 - 0.66 18 - Diluted earnings per share - 0.25 - 0.24 - 0.17 4 - 47 - - 0.78 - 0.66 18 - Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 61,308,370 61,333,951 61,320,505 0 - 0 - 61,407,520 61,270,730 0 - Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 61,701,068 61,616,785 61,679,735 0 - 0 - 61,702,095 61,527,372 0 - Common shares outstanding at period-end 61,368,708 61,277,541 61,348,095 0 - 0 - 61,368,708 61,348,095 0 - Dividend per share - 0.13 - 0.13 - 0.13 0 - 0 - - 0.52 - 0.52 0 - Book value per share - 11.55 - 11.42 - 11.24 1 - 3 - - 11.55 - 11.24 3 - Tangible book value per share(1) - 8.74 - 8.61 - 8.41 2 - 4 - - 8.74 - 8.41 4 - KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS (in $000's, unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 8.52 - 8.37 - 6.16 - 2 - 38 - 6.86 - 5.97 - 15 - Annualized return on average tangible common equity(1) 11.29 - 11.14 - 8.25 - 1 - 37 - 9.12 - 8.05 - 13 - Annualized return on average assets 1.04 - 1.05 - 0.75 - (1) - 39 - 0.86 - 0.76 - 13 - Annualized return on average tangible assets(1) 1.07 - 1.08 - 0.78 - (1) - 37 - 0.88 - 0.78 - 13 - Net interest margin (FTE)(1) 3.72 - 3.60 - 3.32 - 3 - 12 - 3.56 - 3.25 - 10 - Total revenue - 53,621 - 50,005 - 46,370 7 - 16 - - 197,464 - 172,396 15 - Pre-provision net revenue - 22,579 - 20,979 - 16,066 8 - 41 - - 69,605 - 58,813 18 - Efficiency ratio 57.89 - 58.05 - 65.35 - 0 - (11) - 64.75 - 65.88 - (2) - AVERAGE BALANCES (in $000's, unaudited) Average assets - 5,764,240 - 5,551,457 - 5,607,840 4 - 3 - - 5,583,975 - 5,338,705 5 - Average tangible assets(1) - 5,591,718 - 5,378,468 - 5,433,439 4 - 3 - - 5,410,766 - 5,163,485 5 - Average earning assets - 5,386,230 - 5,167,710 - 5,235,986 4 - 3 - - 5,207,770 - 4,967,582 5 - Average loans held-for-sale - 1,395 - 1,230 - 2,260 13 - (38) - - 1,787 - 2,001 (11) - Average loans held-for-investment - 3,564,243 - 3,519,775 - 3,388,729 1 - 5 - - 3,504,800 - 3,343,661 5 - Average deposits - 4,895,841 - 4,687,294 - 4,771,491 4 - 3 - - 4,730,037 - 4,513,774 5 - Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing - 1,288,941 - 1,187,357 - 1,222,393 9 - 5 - - 1,197,836 - 1,174,854 2 - Average interest-bearing deposits - 3,606,900 - 3,499,937 - 3,549,098 3 - 2 - - 3,532,201 - 3,338,920 6 - Average interest-bearing liabilities - 3,646,701 - 3,539,706 - 3,588,755 3 - 2 - - 3,571,946 - 3,378,516 6 - Average equity - 703,611 - 696,385 - 686,263 1 - 3 - - 697,463 - 678,543 3 - Average tangible common equity(1) - 531,089 - 523,396 - 511,862 1 - 4 - - 524,254 - 503,323 4 -

__________________________________

(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this press release.





For the Quarter Ended: CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENTS December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (in $000's, unaudited) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Interest income - 67,048 - 65,094 - 63,025 - 61,832 - 64,043 Interest expense 16,626 18,306 18,220 18,472 20,448 Net interest income before provision for credit losses on loans 50,422 46,788 44,805 43,360 43,595 Provision for credit losses on loans 610 416 516 274 1,331 Net interest income after provision for credit losses on loans 49,812 46,372 44,289 43,086 42,264 Noninterest income: Service charges and fees on deposit accounts 969 898 929 892 885 FHLB and FRB stock dividends 592 587 584 590 590 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 563 564 548 538 528 Termination fees 121 - 227 87 18 Servicing income 82 77 87 98 77 Gain on sales of SBA loans 30 - 61 82 125 Other 842 1,091 541 409 552 Total noninterest income 3,199 3,217 2,977 2,696 2,775 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 16,787 16,948 16,227 16,575 16,976 Occupancy and equipment 2,357 2,528 2,525 2,534 2,495 Professional fees 1,659 1,175 1,819 1,580 1,711 Other 10,239 8,375 17,764 8,767 9,122 Total noninterest expense 31,042 29,026 38,335 29,456 30,304 Income before income taxes 21,969 20,563 8,931 16,326 14,735 Income tax expense 6,852 5,865 2,542 4,700 4,114 Net income - 15,117 - 14,698 - 6,389 - 11,626 - 10,621 PER COMMON SHARE DATA (unaudited) Basic earnings per share - 0.25 - 0.24 - 0.10 - 0.19 - 0.17 Diluted earnings per share - 0.25 - 0.24 - 0.10 - 0.19 - 0.17 Weighted average shares outstanding - basic 61,308,370 61,333,951 61,508,180 61,479,579 61,320,505 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 61,701,068 61,616,785 61,624,600 61,708,361 61,679,735 Common shares outstanding at period-end 61,368,708 61,277,541 61,446,763 61,611,121 61,348,095 Dividend per share - 0.13 - 0.13 - 0.13 - 0.13 - 0.13 Book value per share - 11.55 - 11.42 - 11.31 - 11.30 - 11.24 Tangible book value per share(1) - 8.74 - 8.61 - 8.49 - 8.48 - 8.41 KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS (in $000's, unaudited) Annualized return on average equity 8.52 - 8.37 - 3.68 - 6.81 - 6.16 - Annualized return on average tangible common equity(1) 11.29 - 11.14 - 4.89 - 9.09 - 8.25 - Annualized return on average assets 1.04 - 1.05 - 0.47 - 0.85 - 0.75 - Annualized return on average tangible assets(1) 1.07 - 1.08 - 0.48 - 0.88 - 0.78 - Net interest margin (FTE)(1) 3.72 - 3.60 - 3.54 - 3.39 - 3.32 - Total revenue - 53,621 - 50,005 - 47,782 - 46,056 - 46,370 Pre-provision net revenue - 22,579 - 20,979 - 9,447 - 16,600 - 16,066 Efficiency ratio 57.89 - 58.05 - 80.23 - 63.96 - 65.35 - AVERAGE BALANCES (in $000's, unaudited) Average assets - 5,764,240 - 5,551,457 - 5,458,420 - 5,559,896 - 5,607,840 Average tangible assets(1) - 5,591,718 - 5,378,468 - 5,284,972 - 5,386,001 - 5,433,439 Average earning assets - 5,386,230 - 5,167,710 - 5,087,089 - 5,188,317 - 5,235,986 Average loans held-for-sale - 1,395 - 1,230 - 2,250 - 2,290 - 2,260 Average loans held-for-investment - 3,564,243 - 3,519,775 - 3,504,518 - 3,429,014 - 3,388,729 Average deposits - 4,895,841 - 4,687,294 - 4,618,007 - 4,717,517 - 4,771,491 Average demand deposits - noninterest-bearing - 1,288,941 - 1,187,357 - 1,146,494 - 1,167,330 - 1,222,393 Average interest-bearing deposits - 3,606,900 - 3,499,937 - 3,471,513 - 3,550,187 - 3,549,098 Average interest-bearing liabilities - 3,646,701 - 3,539,706 - 3,511,237 - 3,589,872 - 3,588,755 Average equity - 703,611 - 696,385 - 697,016 - 692,733 - 686,263 Average tangible common equity(1) - 531,089 - 523,396 - 523,568 - 518,838 - 511,862

__________________________________

(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this press release.





End of Period: Percent Change From: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, September 30, December 31, September 30, December 31, (in $000's, unaudited) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks - 21,682 - 42,442 - 29,864 (49) - (27) - Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 625,346 705,300 938,259 (11) - (33) - Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 592,958 408,456 256,274 45 - 131 - Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 529,711 544,806 590,016 (3) - (10) - Loans - held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs 1,322 1,325 2,375 0 - (44) - Loans - held-for-investment: Commercial 550,362 523,110 531,350 5 - 4 - Real estate: CRE - owner occupied 623,293 629,855 601,636 (1) - 4 - CRE - non-owner occupied 1,475,061 1,416,987 1,341,266 4 - 10 - Land and construction 133,558 137,170 127,848 (3) - 4 - Home equity 126,085 125,742 127,963 0 - (1) - Multifamily 295,602 290,077 275,490 2 - 7 - Residential mortgages 432,241 443,143 471,730 (2) - (8) - Consumer and other 17,366 15,938 14,837 9 - 17 - Loans 3,653,568 3,582,022 3,492,120 2 - 5 - Deferred loan fees, net (508 - (344 - (183 - 48 - 178 - Total loans - held-for-investment, net of deferred fees 3,653,060 3,581,678 3,491,937 2 - 5 - Allowance for credit losses on loans (49,999 - (49,427 - (48,953 - 1 - 2 - Loans, net 3,603,061 3,532,251 3,442,984 2 - 5 - Company-owned life insurance 83,423 82,861 81,211 1 - 3 - Premises and equipment, net 9,213 9,429 10,140 (2) - (9) - Goodwill 167,631 167,631 167,631 0 - 0 - Other intangible assets 4,625 5,078 6,439 (9) - (28) - Accrued interest receivable and other assets 125,725 124,141 119,813 1 - 5 - Total assets - 5,764,697 - 5,623,720 - 5,645,006 3 - 2 - LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing - 1,308,737 - 1,241,603 - 1,214,192 5 - 8 - Demand, interest-bearing 957,146 922,077 936,587 4 - 2 - Savings and money market 1,380,666 1,366,905 1,325,923 1 - 4 - Time deposits - under $250 31,500 32,462 38,988 (3) - (19) - Time deposits - $250 and over 220,715 223,496 206,755 (1) - 7 - Insured Cash Sweep ("ICS")/Certificates of Deposit Account Registry Service ("CDARS") - interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits 1,004,322 990,003 1,097,586 1 - (8) - Total deposits 4,903,086 4,776,546 4,820,031 3 - 2 - Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,805 39,767 39,653 0 - 0 - Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 113,240 107,397 95,595 5 - 18 - Total liabilities 5,056,131 4,923,710 4,955,279 3 - 2 - Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 509,611 508,664 510,070 0 - 0 - Retained earnings 203,675 196,526 187,762 4 - 8 - Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,720 - (5,180 - (8,105 - (9) - (42) - Total shareholders' equity 708,566 700,010 689,727 1 - 3 - Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 5,764,697 - 5,623,720 - 5,645,006 3 - 2 -

End of Period: CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (in $000's, unaudited) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 ASSETS Cash and due from banks - 21,682 - 42,442 - 55,360 - 44,281 - 29,864 Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 625,346 705,300 666,432 700,769 938,259 Securities available-for-sale, at fair value 592,958 408,456 307,035 370,976 256,274 Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 529,711 544,806 561,205 576,718 590,016 Loans - held-for-sale - SBA, including deferred costs 1,322 1,325 1,156 1,884 2,375 Loans - held-for-investment: Commercial 550,362 523,110 492,231 489,241 531,350 Real estate: CRE - owner occupied 623,293 629,855 627,810 616,825 601,636 CRE - non-owner occupied 1,475,061 1,416,987 1,390,419 1,363,275 1,341,266 Land and construction 133,558 137,170 149,460 136,106 127,848 Home equity 126,085 125,742 120,763 119,138 127,963 Multifamily 295,602 290,077 285,016 284,510 275,490 Residential mortgages 432,241 443,143 454,419 465,330 471,730 Consumer and other 17,366 15,938 14,661 12,741 14,837 Loans 3,653,568 3,582,022 3,534,779 3,487,166 3,492,120 Deferred loan fees, net (508 - (344 - (446 - (268 - (183 - Total loans - held-for-investment, net of deferred fees 3,653,060 3,581,678 3,534,333 3,486,898 3,491,937 Allowance for credit losses on loans (49,999 - (49,427 - (48,633 - (48,262 - (48,953 - Loans, net 3,603,061 3,532,251 3,485,700 3,438,636 3,442,984 Company-owned life insurance 83,423 82,861 82,296 81,749 81,211 Premises and equipment, net 9,213 9,429 9,765 9,772 10,140 Goodwill 167,631 167,631 167,631 167,631 167,631 Other intangible assets 4,625 5,078 5,532 5,986 6,439 Accrued interest receivable and other assets 125,725 124,141 125,125 115,853 119,813 Total assets - 5,764,697 - 5,623,720 - 5,467,237 - 5,514,255 - 5,645,006 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY Liabilities: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing - 1,308,737 - 1,241,603 - 1,151,242 - 1,128,593 - 1,214,192 Demand, interest-bearing 957,146 922,077 955,504 949,068 936,587 Savings and money market 1,380,666 1,366,905 1,320,142 1,353,293 1,325,923 Time deposits - under $250 31,500 32,462 35,356 37,592 38,988 Time deposits - $250 and over 220,715 223,496 210,818 213,357 206,755 ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits 1,004,322 990,003 954,272 1,001,365 1,097,586 Total deposits 4,903,086 4,776,546 4,627,334 4,683,268 4,820,031 Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,805 39,767 39,728 39,691 39,653 Accrued interest payable and other liabilities 113,240 107,397 105,471 95,106 95,595 Total liabilities 5,056,131 4,923,710 4,772,533 4,818,065 4,955,279 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock 509,611 508,664 509,888 511,596 510,070 Retained earnings 203,675 196,526 189,794 191,401 187,762 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (4,720 - (5,180 - (4,978 - (6,807 - (8,105 - Total shareholders' equity 708,566 700,010 694,704 696,190 689,727 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 5,764,697 - 5,623,720 - 5,467,237 - 5,514,255 - 5,645,006

At or For the Quarter Ended: Percent Change From: ASSET QUALITY DATA December 31, September 30, December 31, September 30, December 31, (in $000's, unaudited) 2025 2025 2024 2025 2024 Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment: Land and construction loans - 1,663 - 2,346 - 5,874 (29) - (72) - Commercial loans 354 467 - (24) - N/A Commercial real estate ("CRE") 31 - 1,014 N/A (97) - Home equity - 655 290 (100) - (100) - Total nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment: 2,048 3,468 7,178 (41) - (71) - Loans over 90 days past due and still accruing 735 194 489 279 - 50 - Total nonperforming loans 2,783 3,662 7,667 (24) - (64) - Foreclosed assets - - - N/A N/A Total nonperforming assets - 2,783 - 3,662 - 7,667 (24) - (64) - Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter - 38 - (378 - - 197 (110) - (81) - Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter - 610 - 416 - 1,331 47 - (54) - Allowance for credit losses on loans - 49,999 - 49,427 - 48,953 1 - 2 - Classified assets - 29,223 - 34,633 - 41,661 (16) - (30) - Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.37 - 1.38 - 1.40 - (1) - (2) - Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans 1,796.59 - 1,349.73 - 638.49 - 33 - 181 - Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05 - 0.07 - 0.14 - (29) - (64) - Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.08 - 0.10 - 0.22 - (20) - (64) - Classified assets to total assets 0.51 - 0.62 - 0.74 - (18) - (31) - Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans 5 - 6 - 7 - (17) - (29) - Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans 5 - 6 - 7 - (17) - (29) - OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS (in $000's, unaudited) Heritage Commerce Corp: Tangible common equity (1) - 536,310 - 527,301 - 515,657 2 - 4 - Shareholders' equity / total assets 12.29 - 12.45 - 12.22 - (1) - 1 - Tangible common equity / tangible assets (1) 9.59 - 9.67 - 9.43 - (1) - 2 - Loan to deposit ratio 74.51 - 74.99 - 72.45 - (1) - 3 - Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 26.69 - 25.99 - 25.19 - 3 - 6 - Total capital - 629,931 - 620,762 - 610,644 1 - 3 - Tier 1 capital - 539,394 - 530,835 - 524,204 2 - 3 - Total capital ratio 15.1 - 15.4 - 15.6 - (2) - (3) - Tier 1 capital ratio 12.9 - 13.2 - 13.4 - (2) - (4) - Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 12.9 - 13.2 - 13.4 - (2) - (4) - Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.6 - 9.9 - 9.6 - (3) - 0 - Heritage Bank of Commerce: Tangible common equity / tangible assets (1) 10.05 - 10.13 - 9.79 - (1) - 3 - Total capital ratio 14.8 - 15.1 - 15.1 - (2) - (2) - Tier 1 capital ratio 13.6 - 13.8 - 13.9 - (1) - (2) - Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 13.6 - 13.8 - 13.9 - (1) - (2) - Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.1 - 10.3 - 10.0 - (2) - 1 -

__________________________________

(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this press release.





At or For the Quarter Ended: ASSET QUALITY DATA December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (in $000's, unaudited) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment: Land and construction loans - 1,663 - 2,346 - 4,198 - 4,793 - 5,874 Commercial loans 354 467 491 324 1,014 CRE 31 - 31 - - Home equity - 655 728 927 290 Residential mortgages - - 607 - - Total nonaccrual loans - held-for-investment: 2,048 3,468 6,055 6,044 7,178 Loans over 90 days past due and still accruing 735 194 123 268 489 Total nonperforming loans 2,783 3,662 6,178 6,312 7,667 Foreclosed assets - - - - - Total nonperforming assets - 2,783 - 3,662 - 6,178 - 6,312 - 7,667 Net charge-offs (recoveries) during the quarter - 38 - (378 - - 145 - 965 - 197 Provision for credit losses on loans during the quarter - 610 - 416 - 516 - 274 - 1,331 Allowance for credit losses on loans - 49,999 - 49,427 - 48,633 - 48,262 - 48,953 Classified assets - 29,223 - 34,633 - 37,525 - 40,034 - 41,661 Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans 1.37 - 1.38 - 1.38 - 1.38 - 1.40 - Allowance for credit losses on loans to total nonperforming loans 1,796.59 - 1,349.73 - 787.20 - 764.61 - 638.49 - Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.05 - 0.07 - 0.11 - 0.11 - 0.14 - Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.08 - 0.10 - 0.17 - 0.18 - 0.22 - Classified assets to total assets 0.51 - 0.62 - 0.69 - 0.73 - 0.74 - Classified assets to Heritage Commerce Corp Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans 5 - 6 - 7 - 7 - 7 - Classified assets to Heritage Bank of Commerce Tier 1 capital plus allowance for credit losses on loans 5 - 6 - 6 - 7 - 7 - OTHER PERIOD-END STATISTICS (in $000's, unaudited) Heritage Commerce Corp: Tangible common equity (1) - 536,310 - 527,301 - 521,541 - 522,573 - 515,657 Shareholders' equity / total assets 12.29 - 12.45 - 12.71 - 12.63 - 12.22 - Tangible common equity / tangible assets (1) 9.59 - 9.67 - 9.85 - 9.78 - 9.43 - Loan to deposit ratio 74.51 - 74.99 - 76.38 - 74.45 - 72.45 - Noninterest-bearing deposits / total deposits 26.69 - 25.99 - 24.88 - 24.10 - 25.19 - Total capital - 629,931 - 620,762 - 613,956 - 615,774 - 610,644 Tier 1 capital - 539,394 - 530,835 - 524,826 - 527,666 - 524,204 Total capital ratio 15.1 - 15.4 - 15.5 - 15.9 - 15.6 - Tier 1 capital ratio 12.9 - 13.2 - 13.3 - 13.6 - 13.4 - Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 12.9 - 13.2 - 13.3 - 13.6 - 13.4 - Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.6 - 9.9 - 9.9 - 9.8 - 9.6 - Heritage Bank of Commerce: Tangible common equity / tangible assets (1) 10.05 - 10.13 - 10.28 - 10.15 - 9.79 - Total capital ratio 14.8 - 15.1 - 15.1 - 15.4 - 15.1 - Tier 1 capital ratio 13.6 - 13.8 - 13.8 - 14.1 - 13.9 - Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio 13.6 - 13.8 - 13.8 - 14.1 - 13.9 - Tier 1 leverage ratio 10.1 - 10.3 - 10.4 - 10.2 - 10.0 -

__________________________________

(1)This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this press release.





For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2025 September 30, 2025 Interest Average Interest Average NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (in $000's, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans, core bank - 3,073,726 - 42,691 5.51 - - 3,039,478 - 42,655 5.57 - Prepayment fees - 183 0.02 - - 185 0.02 - Bay View Funding factored receivables 94,023 4,310 18.19 - 74,353 3,654 19.50 - Purchased residential mortgages 399,359 3,370 3.35 - 408,810 3,472 3.37 - Loan fair value mark / accretion (1,470 - 159 0.02 - (1,636 - 164 0.02 - Loans, gross (1)(2) 3,565,638 50,713 5.64 - 3,521,005 50,130 5.65 - Securities - taxable 1,021,124 8,400 3.26 - 842,998 6,146 2.89 - Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3) 27,735 248 3.55 - 28,683 256 3.54 - Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 771,733 7,740 3.98 - 775,024 8,615 4.41 - Total interest earning assets (3) 5,386,230 67,101 4.94 - 5,167,710 65,147 5.00 - Cash and due from banks 33,470 30,764 Premises and equipment, net 9,415 9,651 Goodwill and other intangible assets 172,522 172,989 Other assets 162,603 170,343 Total assets - 5,764,240 - 5,551,457 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing - 1,288,941 - 1,187,357 Demand, interest-bearing 948,217 1,347 0.56 - 932,996 1,463 0.62 - Savings and money market 1,388,430 7,595 2.17 - 1,340,419 8,452 2.50 - Time deposits - under $100 9,743 33 1.34 - 10,620 40 1.49 - Time deposits - $100 and over 243,693 2,015 3.28 - 233,145 1,977 3.36 - ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits 1,016,817 5,097 1.99 - 982,757 5,837 2.36 - Total interest-bearing deposits 3,606,900 16,087 1.77 - 3,499,937 17,769 2.01 - Total deposits 4,895,841 16,087 1.30 - 4,687,294 17,769 1.50 - Short-term borrowings 19 - 0.00 - 26 - 0.00 - Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,782 539 5.38 - 39,743 537 5.36 - Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,646,701 16,626 1.81 - 3,539,706 18,306 2.05 - Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds 4,935,642 16,626 1.34 - 4,727,063 18,306 1.54 - Other liabilities 124,987 128,009 Total liabilities 5,060,629 4,855,072 Shareholders' equity 703,611 696,385 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 5,764,240 - 5,551,457 Net interest income / margin (3) 50,475 3.72 - 46,841 3.60 - Less tax equivalent adjustment (3) (53 - (53 - Net interest income - 50,422 3.71 - - 46,788 3.59 -

__________________________________

1)Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.

(2)Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $222,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $246,000 for the third quarter of 2025. Prepayment fees totaled $183,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $185,000 for the third quarter of 2025.

(3)Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate. This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this press release.





For the Quarter Ended For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN

Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (in $000's, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans, core bank - 3,073,726 - 42,691 5.51 - - 2,899,347 - 39,852 5.47 - Prepayment fees - 183 0.02 - - 35 0.00 - Bay View Funding factored receivables 94,023 4,310 18.19 - 59,153 3,084 20.74 - Purchased residential mortgages 399,359 3,370 3.35 - 434,846 3,732 3.41 - Loan fair value mark / accretion (1,470 - 159 0.02 - (2,357 - 429 0.06 - Loans, gross (1)(2) 3,565,638 50,713 5.64 - 3,390,989 47,132 5.53 - Securities - taxable 1,021,124 8,400 3.26 - 800,174 4,475 2.22 - Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3) 27,735 248 3.55 - 30,570 274 3.57 - Other investments and interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions 771,733 7,740 3.98 - 1,014,253 12,220 4.79 - Total interest earning assets (3) 5,386,230 67,101 4.94 - 5,235,986 64,101 4.87 - Cash and due from banks 33,470 32,569 Premises and equipment, net 9,415 10,301 Goodwill and other intangible assets 172,522 174,401 Other assets 162,603 154,583 Total assets - 5,764,240 - 5,607,840 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing - 1,288,941 - 1,222,393 Demand, interest-bearing 948,217 1,347 0.56 - 906,581 1,452 0.64 - Savings and money market 1,388,430 7,595 2.17 - 1,339,397 9,090 2.70 - Time deposits - under $100 9,743 33 1.34 - 11,388 49 1.71 - Time deposits - $100 and over 243,693 2,015 3.28 - 234,446 2,310 3.92 - ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits 1,016,817 5,097 1.99 - 1,057,286 7,009 2.64 - Total interest-bearing deposits 3,606,900 16,087 1.77 - 3,549,098 19,910 2.23 - Total deposits 4,895,841 16,087 1.30 - 4,771,491 19,910 1.66 - Short-term borrowings 19 - 0.00 - 28 - 0.00 - Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,782 539 5.38 - 39,629 538 5.40 - Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,646,701 16,626 1.81 - 3,588,755 20,448 2.27 - Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds 4,935,642 16,626 1.34 - 4,811,148 20,448 1.69 - Other liabilities 124,987 110,429 Total liabilities 5,060,629 4,921,577 Shareholders' equity 703,611 686,263 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 5,764,240 - 5,607,840 Net interest income / margin (3) 50,475 3.72 - 43,653 3.32 - Less tax equivalent adjustment (3) (53 - (58 - Net interest income - 50,422 3.71 - - 43,595 3.31 -

__________________________________

(1)Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.

(2)Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $222,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $167,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024. Prepayment fees totaled $183,000 for the fourth quarter of 2025, compared to $35,000 for the fourth quarter of 2024.

(3)Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate. This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this press release.





For the Year Ended For the Year Ended December 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 NET INTEREST INCOME AND NET INTEREST MARGIN

Interest Average Interest Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ (in $000's, unaudited) Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Loans, core bank - 3,020,109 - 166,842 5.52 - - 2,848,206 - 155,690 5.47 - Prepayment fees - 1,065 0.04 - - 117 0.00 - Bay View Funding factored receivables 74,189 14,253 19.21 - 55,717 10,980 19.71 - Purchased residential mortgages 414,010 13,987 3.38 - 444,476 15,038 3.38 - Loan fair value mark / accretion (1,721 - 676 0.02 - (2,737 - 1,158 0.04 - Loans, gross (1)(2) 3,506,587 196,823 5.61 - 3,345,662 182,983 5.47 - Securities - taxable 910,926 26,451 2.90 - 905,418 20,817 2.30 - Securities - exempt from Federal tax (3) 29,280 1,051 3.59 - 31,403 1,127 3.59 - Other investments, interest-bearing deposits in other financial institutions and Federal funds sold 760,977 32,895 4.32 - 685,099 35,654 5.20 - Total interest earning assets (3) 5,207,770 257,220 4.94 - 4,967,582 240,581 4.84 - Cash and due from banks 31,788 33,156 Premises and equipment, net 9,756 10,252 Goodwill and other intangible assets 173,209 175,220 Other assets 161,452 152,495 Total assets - 5,583,975 - 5,338,705 Liabilities and shareholders' equity: Deposits: Demand, noninterest-bearing - 1,197,836 - 1,174,854 Demand, interest-bearing 943,845 5,732 0.61 - 916,466 6,439 0.70 - Savings and money market 1,341,411 32,325 2.41 - 1,175,391 32,734 2.78 - Time deposits - under $100 10,795 168 1.56 - 11,112 184 1.66 - Time deposits - $100 and over 235,744 8,116 3.44 - 228,388 8,968 3.93 - ICS/CDARS - interest-bearing demand, money market and time deposits 1,000,406 23,131 2.31 - 1,007,563 28,574 2.84 - Total interest-bearing deposits 3,532,201 69,472 1.97 - 3,338,920 76,899 2.30 - Total deposits 4,730,037 69,472 1.47 - 4,513,774 76,899 1.70 - Short-term borrowings 20 - 0.00 - 24 - 0.00 - Subordinated debt, net of issuance costs 39,725 2,152 5.42 - 39,572 2,152 5.44 - Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,571,946 71,624 2.01 - 3,378,516 79,051 2.34 - Total interest-bearing liabilities and demand, noninterest-bearing / cost of funds 4,769,782 71,624 1.50 - 4,553,370 79,051 1.74 - Other liabilities 116,730 106,792 Total liabilities 4,886,512 4,660,162 Shareholders' equity 697,463 678,543 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity - 5,583,975 - 5,338,705 Net interest income / margin (3) 185,596 3.56 - 161,530 3.25 - Less tax equivalent adjustment (3) (221 - (237 - Net interest income - 185,375 3.56 - - 161,293 3.25 -

__________________________________

(1)Includes loans held-for-sale. Nonaccrual loans are included in average balances.

(2)Yield amounts earned on loans include fees and costs. The accretion of net deferred loan fees into loan interest income was $935,000 for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $628,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024. Prepayment fees totaled $1,065,000 for the year ended December 31, 2025, compared to $117,000 for the year ended December 31, 2024.

(3)Reflects the FTE adjustment for Federal tax-exempt income based on a 21% tax rate. This is a non-GAAP financial measure as defined and discussed under "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this press release.



RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Management considers adjusted net income and adjusted earnings per share, which exclude the $9.2 million of pre-tax charges primarily related to a legal settlement in the second quarter of 2025 and $2.1 million of pre-tax merger-related costs in the fourth quarter of 2025, for the year ended December 31, 2025, as a useful measurement of the Company's profitability compared to other periods presented.

During the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded pre-tax expenses of $9.2 million included in the other noninterest expense on the Company's consolidated income statement, primarily due to charges related to the settlement of certain litigation matters, including the anticipated settlement of a previously disclosed class action and California Private Attorneys General Act ("PAGA") lawsuit that alleged the violation of certain California wage-and-hour and related laws and regulations, and charges related to the planned closure of a Bank branch. During the fourth quarter of 2025, the Company recorded pre-tax expenses of $2.1 million included in the other noninterest expense on the Company's consolidated income statement, primarily due to charges related to investment banker and legal fees resulting from the pending merger with CVBF. Certain merger-related costs are not tax deductible.

The following table summarizes components of net income and diluted earnings per share for the periods indicated:

NET INCOME AND For the Quarter Ended: DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (in $000's, unaudited) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Reported net income (GAAP) - 15,117 - 14,698 - 6,389 - 11,626 - 10,621 Add: pre-tax legal settlement, merger and other charges 2,067 - 9,184 - - Less: related income taxes (15 - - (2,618 - - - Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) - 17,169 - 14,698 - 12,955 - 11,626 - 10,621 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 61,701,068 61,616,785 61,624,600 61,708,361 61,679,735 Reported diluted earnings per share (GAAP) - 0.25 - 0.24 - 0.10 - 0.19 - 0.17 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) - 0.28 - 0.24 - 0.21 - 0.19 - 0.17

NET INCOME AND For the Year Ended:

DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE December 31, December 31,

(in $000's, except per share amounts, unaudited) 2025 2024

Reported net income (GAAP) - 47,830 - 40,528 Add: pre-tax legal settlement, merger and other charges 11,251 - Less: related income taxes (2,633 - - Adjusted net income (non-GAAP) - 56,448 - 40,528 Weighted average shares outstanding - diluted 61,702,095 61,527,372 Reported diluted earnings per share (GAAP) - 0.78 - 0.66 Adjusted diluted earnings per share (non-GAAP) - 0.91 - 0.66

Management considers tangible book value per share as a useful measurement of the Company's equity. The Company references the return on average tangible common equity and the return on average tangible assets as measurements of profitability.

The following table summarizes components of the tangible book value per share at the dates indicated:

End of Period: TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER SHARE December 31, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, (in $000's, unaudited) 2025 2025 2025 2025 2024 Capital components: Total equity (GAAP) - 708,566 - 700,010 - 694,704 - 696,190 - 689,727 Less: preferred stock - - - - - Total common equity 708,566 700,010 694,704 696,190 689,727 Less: goodwill (167,631 - (167,631 - (167,631 - (167,631 - (167,631 - Less: other intangible assets (4,625 - (5,078 - (5,532 - (5,986 - (6,439 - Reported tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 536,310 527,301 521,541 522,573 515,657 Add: pre-tax legal settlement, merger and other charges 11,251 9,184 9,184 - - Less: related income taxes (2,633 - (2,618 - (2,618 - - - Adjusted tangible common equity (non-GAAP) - 544,928 - 533,867 - 528,107 - 522,573 - 515,657 Common shares outstanding at period-end 61,368,708 61,277,541 61,446,763 61,611,121 61,348,095 Reported tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) - 8.74 - 8.61 - 8.49 - 8.48 - 8.41 Adjusted tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) - 8.88 - 8.71 - 8.59 - 8.48 - 8.41

The following tables summarize components of the annualized return on average tangible common equity and the annualized return on average tangible assets for the periods indicated: