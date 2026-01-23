Anzeige
Freitag, 23.01.2026
Gold vor 5.000-USD-Marke: Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 63 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
WKN: 914318 | ISIN: US7438681014
NASDAQ
22.01.26 | 20:56
16,200 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROVIDENT FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.01.2026 01:48 Uhr
13 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc.: Provident Financial Holdings Announces New Stock Repurchase Plan

RIVERSIDE, Calif., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. ("Company"), NASDAQ GS: PROV, the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B., today announced that the Company's Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of up to five percent (5%) of the Company's common stock, approximately 318,875 shares. Beginning on January 23, 2026, the Company will purchase the shares from time to time in the open market or through privately negotiated transactions over a one-year period depending on market conditions, the capital requirements of the Company, and available cash that can be allocated to the stock repurchase program, among other considerations.

Additionally, the January 2025 stock repurchase program is canceled effective January 23, 2026. There were 16,825 remaining shares eligible for repurchase in the January 2025 stock repurchase program that will no longer be repurchased.

Safe-Harbor Statement

Certain matters in this News Release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may relate to, among others, expectations of the business environment in which the Company operates, projections of future performance, perceived opportunities in the market, potential future credit experience, and statements regarding the Company's mission and vision. These forward-looking statements are based upon current management expectations, and may, therefore, involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results, performance, or achievements may differ materially from those suggested, expressed, or implied by forward-looking statements as a result of a wide range of factors including, but not limited to, the general business environment, interest rates, the California real estate market, competitive conditions between banks and non-bank financial services providers, regulatory changes, and other risks detailed in the Company's reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2025.

Contact:Donavon P. TernesPeter C. Fan
President andSenior Vice President and
Chief Executive OfficerChief Financial Officer
(951) 686-6060(951) 686-6060

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
