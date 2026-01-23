NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL.

CSG N.V.



CZECHOSLOVAK GROUP announces admission to trading on Euronext Amsterdam

Successful completion of IPO with total gross proceeds of €3,800 million (assuming full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option), representing 15.20% of the Company's issued share capital

Offering consists of the issuance of €750 million new shares, secondary offer of €2,554 million by the Selling Shareholder and an Over-allotment Option of up to €496 million

IPO values CSG at €25.0 billion at the final offer price

Market opening ceremony undertaken at Euronext Amsterdam to mark admission and first day of trading

Amsterdam and Prague, 23 January 2026 - CZECHOSLOVAK GROUP a.s. ("CSG" or the "Group"), a leading defence group based in Prague, Czech Republic, operating in Europe, the United States and in other regions including Asia Pacific, today announces the admission of ordinary shares of CSG N.V. (the "Company") to listing and trading on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam, operated by Euronext Amsterdam N.V. ("Admission").

The admission follows the successful completion of the Company's initial public offering ("IPO") of ordinary shares with total gross proceeds of €3,800 million (assuming full exercise of the Over-Allotment Option), representing 15.20% of the Company's issued share capital immediately following Settlement. This comprised a primary offering of newly issued shares raising €750 million, a secondary offering of existing shares totalling €2,554 million by CSG FIN a.s. (the "Selling Shareholder") and an over-allotment option representing a maximum amount of c. €496 million (the "Over-Allotment Option").

The IPO attracted strong demand from leading global institutional investors, with cornerstone commitments totalling €900 million from Artisan Partners, certain funds and accounts under the management of BlackRock and Al-Rayyan Holding LLC (a wholly owned subsidiary of Qatar Investment Authority), subject to customary conditions.

The IPO values CSG at €25.0 billion at the final offer price, with the intention to use the net proceeds from the primary component for general corporate purposes.

To mark the first day of trading on Euronext Amsterdam, Chairman Michal Strnad and members of CSG's executive team participated in the traditional gong ceremony at Beursplein 5, marking the Company's transition to a publicly listed entity.

Michal Strnad, Chairman, comments:

"Today marks a historic milestone for CSG as we join the Euronext Amsterdam market and we welcome the confidence shown in us by investors. Our successful listing is a testament to the hard work, dedication and ingenuity of our people, and to the trust our customers and partners place in us. Becoming a publicly listed company demonstrates our commitment to high standards of transparency, disclosure and corporate governance and strengthens our ability to invest in innovation, expand our global reach and deliver on our mission to be a critical long-term supplier of advanced defence and industrial solutions to NATO states and Government partners worldwide. We are proud of the combination of our Czech industrial heritage and our global manufacturing footprint, and we look forward to creating long-term value for all our stakeholders in the years ahead."

CSG N.V.'s shares are traded on the regulated market of Euronext Amsterdam under the Ticker Symbol "CSG". The International Security Identification Number (ISIN) is NL0015073TS8.

About CSG

CSG N.V. ("CSG") is a Dutch company and a leading European defence group, with its principal management headquarters located in Prague, Czech Republic.

CSG develops and supplies defence and industrial technologies that contribute to a safer and more stable future.

CSG focuses on the development and production of strategically important products, systems, and technologies across the defence and ammunition sectors and other related industries, such as aerospace.

The Group operates key manufacturing facilities in the United States, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Serbia and India, and exports its products worldwide. CSG continues to invest in the growth of its portfolio companies and the expansion of its core business activities.

Key members of the Group include Excalibur Army (Czech Republic, land systems), Tatra Trucks (Czech Republic, vehicles), MSM Group (Slovakia, artillery ammunition) and The Kinetic Group (United States, small-calibre ammunition).

CSG employs more than 14,000 people across its integrated and affiliated companies. In 2024, the Group's annual reported revenues amounted to EUR 4.0 billion.

CSG is traded on Euronext Amsterdam under the symbol CSG.

For more information, visit: https://czechoslovakgroup.com/en

