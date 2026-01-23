

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump has ratified the Charter of the Board of Peace - establishing it as an official international organization.



Trump, who is serving as the Board's Chairman, was joined by Founding Members representing 19 countries who have committed to building a secure and prosperous future for Gaza that delivers lasting peace, stability, and opportunity for its people.



Trump had sent invitation to dozens of countries to join the board that he touted as a future replacement for the United Nations for resolving conflicts, but most of the United States' western allies were not present at a signing ceremony held on the margins of the World Economic Forum in Davos Thursday.



Besides Trump, leaders from only 19 countries - mostly from the Middle East, Asia and South America - attended the ceremony.



Also Thursday, Trump said on Truth Social that he is withdrawing an invitation he sent to Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney to join the Board of Peace.



For any country to become a Permanent member of the new international organization, it will have to pay $1 billion for funding the board, headed by Trump.



The White House describes the formation of the Board as 'another pivotal step forward in realizing President Trump's vision of transforming Gaza from a region plagued by conflict and despair into one defined by opportunity, hope, and vitality'. 'The Board of Peace stands ready to mobilize global resources, enforce accountability, and guide the implementation of the next critical phases of demilitarization, governance reform, and large-scale rebuilding,' it added.



Addressing the leaders, Trump said, 'This Board has the chance to be one of the most consequential bodies ever created, and it's my enormous honor to serve as its Chairman. Today, the first steps toward a brighter day for the Middle East and a much safer future for the world are unfolding right before your very eyes. Together, we are in a position to have any credible chance to end decades of suffering, stop generations of hatred and bloodshed, and forge a beautiful, everlasting, and glorious peace for that region.'



Chief Commissioner of the National Committee for the Administration of Gaza Dr. Ali Sha'ath, High Representative for Gaza Nickolay Mladenov, Special Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, who is acting as a key architect for post-war Gaza and unveiled a master plan for the reconstruction of the war-torn Palestinian enclave, spoke on the occasion.



