

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - German market's key index DAX slipped on Friday with investors turning cautious, a day after making a strong upmove amid easing geopolitical tensions following U.S. President Donald Trump's comments at the World Economic Forum in Davos.



Investors assessed the latest PMI readings and reacted to some corporate updates.



The DAX, which dropped to 24,802.87 earlier in the session, was down 49.14 points or 0.2% at 24,827.10 a little while ago.



Adidas shed about 3.4%. Zalando drifted lower by about 1.8%. Deutsche Bank, Qiagen, Deutsche Post, Infineon Technologies, Merck and Beiersdorf lost 1 to 1.5%.



Shares of chemical giant BASF declined 1.25% after the company flagged weaker earnkngs. Siemens Healthineers, Deutsche Bank, Daimler Truck Holding, Henkel, Fresenius Medical Care, GEA Group, Siemens, Porsche Automobil Holding and Heidelberg Materials lost 0.5 to 1%.



Among the gainers, Siemens Energy climbed nearly 2%. SAP moved up 1.85%, and Bayer advanced 1.15%. Deutsche Telekom, Munich RE, RWE and Allianz posted modest gains.



Data released by S&P Global showed the HCOB Flash Germany Composite PMI rose to 52.5 in January 2026, its highest level in three months, up from 51.3 in December and well above expectations of 51.6.



The services sector PMI rose to 53.3 in January from 52.7 a month earlier, while the manufacturing PMI came in at 50.5, rising from 48.3.



