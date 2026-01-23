

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced that the Federal Aviation Administration is formalizing permanent restrictions for helicopters and powered-lift from operating in certain areas near Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, unless these aircraft are conducting essential operations. These restrictions were put in place immediately following an American Airlines flight crash in January last year and supported by the NTSB's preliminary recommendations.



All 67 people aboard both aircraft were killed in mid-air collission between the passenger plane and the U.S. Army's Black Hawk helicopter over the Potomac River in Washington, D.C.



'After that horrific night in January, this Administration made a promise to do whatever it takes to secure the skies over our nation's capital and ensure such a tragedy would never happen again. Today's announcement reaffirms that commitment,' said Secretary Duffy. 'The safety of the American people will always be our top priority. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with the NTSB on any additional actions.'



On Friday, FAA published an Interim Final Rule that aims to significantly reduce midair-collision risks and implement a National Transportation Safety Board safety recommendation to prohibit certain helicopter operations when Runways 15 and 33 at DCA are in use.



'We took decisive action immediately following the January 2025 midair collision to reduce risk in the airspace,' said FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford. 'This is a key step toward ensuring these improvements remain permanent and we're continuing to work with the NTSB to ensure an accident like this never happens again.'



While the interim final rule goes into effect Friday, FAA invited the public to submit written comments, which the Administration will consider before issuing a final rule.



FAA took immediate action to restrict mixed traffic around DCA and made permanent helicopter route changes after the NTSB recommendations.



In October, FAA updated Helicopter routes and zones at DCA, Washington Dulles International Airport and Baltimore/ Washington International Airport.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News