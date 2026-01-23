

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Despite easing geopolitical concerns, the French market traded weak Friday morning as investors made cautious moves, reacting to regional PMI readings.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 41.04 or 0.52% at 8,107.85 a few minutes before noon.



Bouygues, Saint Gobain, ArcelorMittal, Stellantis, Societe Generale, Eiffage, Sanofi, Legrand, Michelin, Danone, LVMH and Hermes International lost 1 to 2%.



Kering, Vinci, Schneider Electric, Accor, Bureau Veritas, STMicroElectronics, Renault and EssilorLuxottica also traded weak.



Thales climbed 1.8%. Safran moved up by a little over 1%, and TotalEnergies lost nearly 1%. Credit Agricole and Veolia Environment posted modest gains.



Survey results from S&P Global showed the French private sector experienced a contraction in January, the first time in three months, as clients were hesitant to place orders amidst the ongoing political deadlock regarding the country's fiscal plans.



The HCOB flash composite output index fell to 48.6 in January from 50.0 in December. Economists had forecast the index to rise to 50.1. The index has remained below the no-change threshold for the first time since October last year.



The services PMI dropped unexpectedly to a nine-month low of 47.9 in January from 50.1 in the previous month. The score was seen at 50.3. The factory PMI rose to 51.0 from 50.7 in the prior month. The index was forecast to fall to 50.4 in January.



A report from INSEE showed France's manufacturing business climate indicator rose to 105 in January 2026 from 102 in December 2025, above forecasts of 101 and remaining above its long-term average of 100 for a second month. This marked the highest reading since July 2022.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News