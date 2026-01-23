Relevant Gold Corp.: Relevant Gold Extends Burr Trend by 2.5 km and Samples 25.4 g/t Gold, 2,203 g/t Silver, and 12.7% Copper at Lewiston

New high-grade gold-silver-copper zones discovered along expanded Burr trend and parallel shear corridors at South Pass Gold Camp, Wyoming

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2026 / Relevant Gold Corp. (TSX-V:RGC)(OTCQB:RGCCF) ("Relevant Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce high-grade gold, silver and copper results from its Fall 2025 exploration program at the Lewiston project, part of the >35,000-acre South Pass Gold Camp in central Wyoming. At Lewiston, rock-chip and grab samples along the expanded Burr trend and adjacent structures returned peak assays of 25.4 g/t gold, 2,203 g/t silver, 12.7% copper, and 4.3% lead within multiple shear-hosted and vein-hosted zones. In total, 84 of 446 samples (19%) returned =0.1 g/t gold and 34 samples (~8%) returned =1.0 g/t gold, confirming widespread precious- and base-metal mineralization across several parallel shear corridors. Systematic mapping, rock-chip and grab sampling have:

Extended the primary Burr mineralized trend by more than 2.5 kilometres southwest of the 2024 Burr drilling where 6 of 6 holes cut shear-hosted gold mineralization (see press release);

Confirmed several parallel mineralized shear corridors in the southern Lewiston area; and

Discovered new high-grade gold-silver-copper zones at the Burr, Lame Jack, Sweetwater, Wilson Barr and Lone Pine trends.

"Lewiston continues to validate our view that South Pass hosts a large-scale Archean orogenic gold system," stated Rob Bergmann, CEO of Relevant Gold. "We have now extended the Burr trend by more than 2.5 kilometres, confirmed multiple parallel mineralized shears, and discovered new high-grade gold, silver and copper zones along this expanded system. That combination of scale and grade significantly upgrades the Burr-Lewiston area as a priority target and underscores the broader potential of the South Pass Gold Camp."

Exploration Highlights - Lewiston, South Pass Camp

Burr Trend Extension :

Mapping and sampling extended the primary Burr mineralized trend by >2.5 km southwest of the 2024 Burr drill intercepts, confirming that mafic intrusive rocks and mineralized shear structures continue for more than 2.5 km southwest of the Burr drill area.

Multiple Parallel Mineralized Shears :

Several parallel shear zones were identified adjacent to the primary Burr trend, defining a broader, multi-corridor mineralized district in the southern Lewiston area.

Lone Pine Target Expansion :

Mineralized shears at Lone Pine have been extended by more than 1 km, filling a critical data gap between historic workings; highlight assays include 25.4 g/t Au, 16.78 g/t Au, with several samples pending additional overlimit analysis for both Ag and Cu.

New High-Grade Targets :

Three new areas of interest - Lame Jack, Sweetwater, and Wilson Barr - were defined, each hosting high-grade gold, silver, and/or base-metal mineralization within distinct shear-zone trends.

Strong Silver and Base Metals:

5 rock-chip samples report >100 g/t Ag, and several samples report >1% Cu and >1% Pb, supporting an extensive polymetallic system within the Lewiston shear corridor.

Figure 1: Geology map with all Relevant Gold assay results and the distinct mineralized structural shear corridors within the southern portion of the Lewiston project area. The 2025 results are highlighted in yellow to differentiate the most recent results from the larger sample dataset.

Lewiston - Burr Trend & Rock Sample Results

In October 2025, Relevant Gold completed geological mapping and systematic rock-chip and grab sampling across the southern Lewiston project area. A total of 446 rock-chip and grab samples were collected and submitted to MSALabs for gold, silver, copper, and multi-element pathfinder analysis. Additional over limit analyses are pending for 3 Ag and Cu samples and 1 Pb sample (see figure 3) and will be reported once the over limit assays are received from the lab. The mapping and sampling program was designed to:

Characterize regions with limited historical data Follow up along-strike projections south from the 2024 Burr drilling focusing on: Mafic intrusive unit adjacent to mineralization, Strong to intense shear foliation associated with hydrothermal Chlorite-Hematite-Biotite alteration, pyrite-arsenopyrite-pyrrhotite sulfide mineralization and Quartz-Carbonate veining.

Figure 2 (above) and Figure3 (below)

These figures summarize the highlighted sample results as a total of the entire program sample set as well as each of the highest-grade sample results for both precious (Au, Ag) and base (Cu, Pb) metals. The values highlighted in orange are the highest value results reported herein, while the values highlighted in yellow are overlimit samples pending additional analysis.

These results confirm widespread shear and vein-hosted gold, silver and base-metal mineralization across multiple parallel shear corridors in the southern Lewiston area. Peak gold assays include 25.4 g/t Au, 16.78 g/t Au, 13.1 g/t Au, 12.3 g/t Au and 10.3 g/t Au. High-grade silver (Ag) samples are highlighted by assays up to 2,203 g/t Ag and 603 g/t Ag; high-grade Copper (Cu) and lead (Pb) values include up to 12.7% Cu, and 6.4% Cu, and 4.3% Pb, accompanied by anomalous (>1,000 ppm) pathfinder elements (As-Bi-W-Zn). All of these results indicate a larger hydrothermal system with orogenic-style mineralization concentrated within distinct structural shear corridors. Gold mineralization supports potential for both low-grade bulk-tonnage and high-grade vein targets within the Lewiston corridor that manifests as:

Widespread low-grade oxide gold associated with shear-hosted mineralization, and

Discrete high-grade vein-hosted gold.

These results demonstrate that the Burr shear trend extends at least 2.5 km southwest of the 2024 drill area and continues to host high-grade gold, silver and copper at surface, significantly increasing the potential strike length and scale of the Lewiston mineralized corridor and its parallel shear zones.

A schematic map (see Figure 1) illustrates assay results and the five distinct mineralized structural shear corridors within the southern portion of the Lewiston project area.

Next Steps at Lewiston - South Pass

In addition to the rock sampling and mapping work at Lewiston, Relevant Gold completed a camp-wide VTEM and magnetic survey as well as regional soil sampling at Windy Flats in 2025. Detailed interpretation of these datasets is underway and will be reported in a separate news release focused on camp-scale target definition and drilling as part of the Company's 2026 Exploration Plan.

The Company will integrate 2025 exploration datasets into its 3D structural and geochemical models for the Lewiston corridor. This will allow for detailed analysis and target assessments for 2026 next steps, including:

Prioritize down-plunge drill targets along the extended Burr trend and parallel shear zones;

Refine targeting at the Lame Jack, Sweetwater, Wilson Barr and Lone Pine trends;

Rank follow-up drill holes to test for continuous high-grade panels within the broader mineralized shear corridors;

Expand systematic exploration across the South Pass camp to characterize areas with limited historical data and follow up on both VTEM and soil anomalies to test for mineralization and target potential.

QAQC Statement

Samples are selective by nature and are not necessarily representative of the overall mineralization on the property. Samples were submitted to the accredited MSALabs laboratory for preparation and analysis at their Elko, Neveda, USA and Langley, B.C., Canada facilities. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using PhotonAssay at the Elko location and multi-element geochemistry at the Langley, B.C. location. All samples were assayed for gold using the CPA-Au1 method with a >250g sample, and separately analyzed for multi-element ICP-MS geochemistry using method IMS-230 with a 4-acid digestion. Overlimit samples for silver (Ag) were analyzed using the FAS 428 silver fire assay method with gravitational finish using a 50g charge. Overlimits for arsenic (As), copper (Cu) and lead (Pb) were analyzed using the PER700 method with a sodium (Na) peroxide fusion + ICP-ES. Overlimit samples for bismuth (Bi) were analyzed using the ICF-600 method with a 4-acid near-total digestion and ICP-ES. MSALabs employs an internal QA/QC to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration.

Additionally, Relevant Gold's QA/QC program includes regular insertion of CRM standards, duplicates, and blanks in the sample batches to further monitor lab accuracy, precision and equipment calibration. All results and QA/QC have been reviewed by Mr. Brian Lentz, CPG, who is the Chief Exploration Officer and Qualified Person for the Company.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical contents of this release have been approved by Mr. Brian C. Lentz, CPG #11999, Chief Exploration Officer of the Company, who is a "Qualified Person" as defined by Canadian National Instrument 43-101 (Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects). Mr. Lentz is not independent of the Company.

About Relevant Gold Corp.

Relevant Gold Corp. is a North American gold exploration company founded by experienced exploration geologists and operated by a highly respected team with a proven record of significant value creation for shareholders. Relevant Gold is focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery, and development of district-scale gold projects in the state of Wyoming - one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States and globally.

On behalf of Relevant Gold Corp.,

Rob Bergmann, Chief Executive Officer

More information

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information about Relevant Gold Corp. or this news release, please visit our website at www.relevantgoldcorp.com or contact Rob Bergmann, President and CEO, or Kristopher Jensen, Manager of Investor Relations, at 763-760-4886 or by email at investorrelations@relevantgoldcorp.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements and Historical Information

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements relate to future events of Relevant Gold Corp. ("Relevant" or "Relevant Gold" or "the Company"). Any statements that express or involve discussions with respect to predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance (often, but not always, using words or phrases such as "seek", "anticipate", "plan", "continue", "estimate", "expect", "forecast", "may", "will", "project", "predict", "potential", "targeting", "intend", "could", "might", "should", "believe", "outlook" and similar expressions) are not statements of historical fact and may be forward looking information. Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Such risks include, among others, the inherent risk of the mining industry; adverse economic and market developments; the risk that the Company will not be successful in completing additional acquisitions; risks relating to the estimation of mineral resources; the possibility that the Company's estimated burn rate may be higher than anticipated; risks of unexpected cost increases; risks of labour shortages; risks relating to exploration and development activities; risks relating to future prices of mineral resources; risks related to work site accidents, risks related to geological uncertainties and variations; risks related to government and community support of the company's projects; risks related to global pandemics and other risks related to the mining industry. The Company believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking information are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking information should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update any forward-looking information except as required by law. This document does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of the Company in Canada, the United States or any other jurisdiction. Any such offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities described herein will be made only pursuant to subscription documentation between the Company and prospective purchasers. Any such offering will be made in reliance upon exemptions from the prospectus and registration requirements under applicable securities laws, pursuant to a subscription agreement to be entered into by the Company and prospective investors.

