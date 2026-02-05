Relevant Gold Corp.: Relevant Gold Appoints Larry Taddei to Board of Directors and Mal Karwowska as Strategic Advisor

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Relevant Gold Corp. (TSXV:RGC)(OTCQB:RGCCF) ("Relevant Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Larry Taddei, CPA, CA, as an Independent Director, effective immediately, and the engagement of Ms. Mal Karwowska as a Strategic Advisor to the Board, with the intention that Ms. Karwowska will stand for election to the Board at the Company's next Annual General Meeting.

"The appointments of Larry Taddei and Mal Karwowska reflect Relevant Gold's commitment to strengthening our governance and strategic leadership," said Board Chair Sarah Weber. "Larry brings deep expertise in capital markets, financial oversight, and corporate governance, while Mal contributes a strong strategic perspective and extensive capital markets experience. Together, they broaden our corporate foundation and enhance the Board's capacity to drive disciplined growth and long-term shareholder value."

Larry Taddei - Independent Director

Mr. Taddei is a highly experienced senior mining executive and corporate director with more than three decades of leadership in finance, capital markets, governance, and M&A primarily within the mining sector. He brings deep experience spanning exploration, development, mine construction, and production, with operational and transactional exposure in Canada, the United States, Mexico, and Peru.

From 2010 to 2022, Mr. Taddei served as Chief Financial Officer of MAG Silver Corp. (TSX: MAG; NYSE American: MAG), where he was a key member of the executive team that built the company into a ~C$2 billion market-capitalization silver, gold, lead, zinc producer. During his tenure, he led more than C$500 million in equity financings, negotiated a US$40 million revolving credit facility, oversaw Canadian and U.S. public listings, and played a central role in corporate strategy, technical disclosure, governance frameworks, and ESG advancement. He worked extensively on PEA and feasibility-level technical reports, including detailed mine modeling with independent consultants.

Mr. Taddei currently serves as a director of GR Silver Mining Ltd. where he chairs the Compensation Committee and of Africa Energy Corp. where he chairs Audit Committee. He has extensive experience across audit, compensation, and governance oversight. Earlier in his career, he held CFO roles at West Timmins Mining Inc., guiding the company through the 2008 financial crisis and its C$424 million merger with Lake Shore Gold, and at Gold Hawk Resources Inc., where he supported the restart and financing of an underground polymetallic mine in Peru. Mr. Taddei is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CA), an Accredited Director (Chartered Governance Institute of Canada), and holds a Bachelor of Commerce from the University of British Columbia.

"Relevant Gold has assembled a strong technical and leadership team with a clear focus on disciplined exploration and governance. I look forward to contributing my experience in capital markets, financial oversight, and strategic decision-making as the Company advances its projects," Larry Taddei stated.

Mal Karwowska - Strategic Advisor to the Board

Relevant Gold also announces the appointment of Ms. Mal Karwowska as Strategic Advisor to the Board, effective immediately. The Company intends to nominate Ms. Karwowska for election as a director at its next AGM, subject to shareholder approval.

Ms. Karwowska brings over 17 years of experience in the mining industry with a focus on corporate development, capital markets, investor relations, and principal investing. She is currently Vice President, Corporate Development & Investor Relations at Newcore Gold Ltd., where she has played a key role in corporate strategy and shareholder engagement.

Previously, Ms. Karwowska held roles in investment banking with National Bank Financial, where she advised mining companies on equity financings and strategic transactions. She also worked in principal investing with Pacific Road Capital Management as well as Liberty Metals & Mining Holdings, LLC, where she focused on portfolio management and asset evaluation. In addition, Ms. Karwowska held corporate development roles with Oxygen Capital Corp. and First Mining Gold Corp., contributing to corporate strategy, asset evaluation, and capital markets initiatives. This experience provides her with a broad perspective across public markets, private capital, and corporate development within the mining sector. Ms. Karwowska holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Finance and Accounting from the Sauder School of Business at the University of British Columbia.

"Relevant Gold's project portfolio and methodical approach to value creation are compelling. I am pleased to support the Board in a strategic advisory capacity and look forward to working closely with the team as the Company progresses toward its next stage of growth," commented Mal Karwowska.

About Relevant Gold Corp.

Relevant Gold Corp. is a North American gold exploration company founded by experienced exploration geologists and operated by a highly respected team with a proven record of significant value creation for shareholders. Relevant Gold is focused on the acquisition, exploration, discovery, and development of district-scale gold projects in the state of Wyoming - one of the most mining-friendly jurisdictions in the United States and globally.

On behalf of Relevant Gold Corp.,

Rob Bergmann, Chief Executive Officer

