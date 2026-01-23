Dovre Group Plc: Decisions Of The Extraordinary General Meeting Of Dovre Group Plc

Dovre Group Plc | Stock Exchange Release | January 23, 2026, at 1:25 PM

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Dovre Group Plc held today on 23 January 2026 approved the proposal of the Board of Directors to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on a share issue and on the issuance of other rights entitling to shares.

(i) the issuance of new shares and/or

(iii) the granting of special rights referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Limited Liability Companies Act on the following terms:

The Board of Directors may, based on the authorisation, decide on a share issue and the granting of special rights also in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights (directed issue) subject to the conditions set out in the law. A maximum of 400,000,000 shares may be issued based on the authorisation.

The Board of Directors may use the authorisation in one or several tranches. The Board of Directors may use the authorisation to strengthen the capital structure of the company and its subsidiaries, to reduce guarantee liabilities, to improve liquidity and the company's financial position, to implement acquisitions and other arrangements, to issue convertible bonds or loans, or for other purposes decided by the Board of Directors. New shares may be issued and the company's own shares may be transferred either against payment or without payment, provided that a maximum of 140,000,000 shares may be issued without payment. New shares may also be issued to the company itself as a share issue without payment. The Board of Directors is authorised to decide on other terms of the share issue and the granting of special rights. Based on the authorisation, the Board of Directors may decide on the realisation of the company's own shares that may be held as collateral.

The authorisation is valid until 31 December 2026. The authorisation cancels previously granted authorisations concerning share issues and the granting of option rights and other special rights entitling to shares.

The minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be available on the Company's website at www.dovregroup.com within 14 days as of the date of Extraordinary General Meeting.

