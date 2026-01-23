Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold vor 5.000-USD-Marke: Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 63 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 929183 | ISIN: FI0009008098 | Ticker-Symbol: 0BE
Lang & Schwarz
23.01.26 | 14:38
0,072 Euro
-100,00 % -0,072
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
DOVRE GROUP OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
DOVRE GROUP OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0620,08314:38
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
23.01.2026 12:30 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Dovre Group Plc: Decisions Of The Extraordinary General Meeting Of Dovre Group Plc

Dovre Group Plc | Stock Exchange Release | January 23, 2026, at 1:25 PM

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Dovre Group Plc held today on 23 January 2026 approved the proposal of the Board of Directors to authorize the Board of Directors to decide on a share issue and on the issuance of other rights entitling to shares.

The Extraordinary General Meeting of Dovre Group Plc held today on 23 January 2026 approved the proposal of the Board of Directors, authorizing the Board of Directors to decide on

(i) the issuance of new shares and/or
(iii) the granting of special rights referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Limited Liability Companies Act on the following terms:

The Board of Directors may, based on the authorisation, decide on a share issue and the granting of special rights also in deviation from the shareholders' pre-emptive rights (directed issue) subject to the conditions set out in the law. A maximum of 400,000,000 shares may be issued based on the authorisation.

The Board of Directors may use the authorisation in one or several tranches. The Board of Directors may use the authorisation to strengthen the capital structure of the company and its subsidiaries, to reduce guarantee liabilities, to improve liquidity and the company's financial position, to implement acquisitions and other arrangements, to issue convertible bonds or loans, or for other purposes decided by the Board of Directors. New shares may be issued and the company's own shares may be transferred either against payment or without payment, provided that a maximum of 140,000,000 shares may be issued without payment. New shares may also be issued to the company itself as a share issue without payment. The Board of Directors is authorised to decide on other terms of the share issue and the granting of special rights. Based on the authorisation, the Board of Directors may decide on the realisation of the company's own shares that may be held as collateral.

The authorisation is valid until 31 December 2026. The authorisation cancels previously granted authorisations concerning share issues and the granting of option rights and other special rights entitling to shares.

The minutes of the Extraordinary General Meeting will be available on the Company's website at www.dovregroup.com within 14 days as of the date of Extraordinary General Meeting.

For further information, please contact:
Dovre Group Plc
Tel. +358 40 560 9891
kalervo.rotsa@dovregroup.com

Distribution
Main media
www.dovregroup.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.