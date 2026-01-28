Dovre Group Plc: Debt restructuring proceedings initiated for Dovre Group Plc

Dovre Group Plc | Stock Exchange Release | January 28, 2026, at 3:05 PM

Today, January 28, 2026, the District Court of Länsi-Uusimaa has decided to initiate basic restructuring proceedings for Dovre Group Plc.

The District Court has appointed Attorney-at-Law Robert Peldán as the administrator.

For further information, please contact:

Dovre Group Plc

Kalervo Rötsä, Chairman of the Board of Directors

kalervo.rotsa@dovregroup.com

Markku Taskinen, CEO

markku.taskinen@dovregroup.com

www.dovregroup.com