Dovre Group Plc: Debt restructuring proceedings initiated for Dovre Group Plc

Dovre Group Plc | Stock Exchange Release | January 28, 2026, at 3:05 PM
Today, January 28, 2026, the District Court of Länsi-Uusimaa has decided to initiate basic restructuring proceedings for Dovre Group Plc.
The District Court has appointed Attorney-at-Law Robert Peldán as the administrator.
For further information, please contact:
Dovre Group Plc
Kalervo Rötsä, Chairman of the Board of Directors
kalervo.rotsa@dovregroup.com
Markku Taskinen, CEO
markku.taskinen@dovregroup.com
