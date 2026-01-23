

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Friday.



The pound rose to a 4-day high of 0.8668 against the euro, a 3-day high of 1.0709 against the Swiss franc and more than a 2-week high of 1.3537 from early lows of 0.8709, 1.0652 and 1.3483, respectively.



Against the yen, the pound edged up to 214.18 from an early low of 212.55. The pound had rose earlier to a 17-year high of 214.85 against the yen.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.85 against the euro, 1.08 against the franc, 1.36 against the greenback and 214.85 against the yen.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News