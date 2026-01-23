

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - The UK Health Security Agency has warned the people to take steps to halt the spread of norovirus. Latest data shows that cases have increased by more than 60 percent in the last two weeks, compared to the previous 2-week period. There has been a significant rise in cases in adults aged 65 and above, and outbreaks in hospital settings have increased too, according to it.



To help reduce the spread, UKHSA urged people to make sure they practice good hygiene. Alcohol gels do not kill norovirus, so washing hands regularly with warm soapy water and using bleach-based products to clean surfaces are the best steps people can take to protect themselves and reduce the chance of further spread, the agency said.



Despite this increase in norovirus, the latest respiratory surveillance data shows that flu, COVID-19 and RSV levels continue to fall. Although general trends show that RSV is declining, levels remain unchanged in older adults, which is why it's important that those eligible ensure they are protected with vaccination. However, since respiratory viruses can be unpredictable, the agency advised people continue to take necessary precautions to ensure this downward trend continues.



UKHSA advised that getting vaccinated if eligible, making sure indoor spaces are well-ventilated and staying home where possible if you have symptoms, are the things that help reduce the spread.



Amy Douglas, Lead Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said, 'Norovirus cases have remained high in recent weeks and continues to rise, particularly among people aged 65 and over. This increase is in line with what we expected following Christmas, and we are now seeing hospital outbreaks begin to climb as well'.



Dr Jamie Lopez Bernal, Consultant Epidemiologist at UKHSA, said, 'While trends are heading in the right direction, it's important to remember that we are not yet at the end of the flu season and people should still take necessary steps to reduce the spread, particularly around those more vulnerable.



Norovirus symptoms include nausea, vomiting and diarrhea but can also include a high temperature, abdominal pain and aching limbs. Norovirus infections can cause dehydration, especially in vulnerable groups such as young children and older or immunocompromised people. The UK Health Security Agency advised those who are infected wih norovirus to drink plenty of fluids.



