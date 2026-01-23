

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The divergence in price performance between precious metals and digital currencies continued even as global markets faced another day of geopolitical tensions and monetary policy anxiety. While Bitcoin retreated close to a percent in the past 24 hours, gold futures have strengthened close to a quarter percent overnight.



Strong economic indicators from across the globe have moderated expectations of further monetary easing by central banks. Interest rate decisions by the Federal Reserve and Bank of Canada are due on January 28 followed by decisions from Reserve Bank of Australia, Bank of England as well as the European Central Bank in the first week of February.



Interest rate expectations from the Fed overwhelmingly point to a pause on January 28. According to the CME FedWatch tool, the likelihood of a Fed rate cut in the forthcoming review is just 2.8 percent. It was 4.4 percent a day ago.



Overall crypto market capitalization is currently at $3.01 trillion, decreasing 0.84 percent overnight. 37 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent. At the same time, 15 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies are trading with overnight gains of more than a percent.



Bitcoin has declined 0.9 percent in the past 24 hours to trade at $89,140.66. The current price is around 29 percent below the all-time high of $126,198.07 recorded on October 7, 2025. The original cryptocurrency has slipped 6.6 percent in the past week but is holding on to year-to-date gains of 1.9 percent. The 24-hour trading ranged between $90,220.10 and $88,438.45.



On the contrary, gold futures for February settlement are currently trading at $4,924.14 per troy ounce, gaining 0.22 percent in the past 24 hours. Prices had touched an all-time high of $4,969.69 earlier in the day's trade.



Gold futures for February settlement are trading with year-to-date gains of 12.2 percent. Silver has added 26.76 percent on a year-to-date basis whereas platinum has rallied 32.8 percent till date in 2026.



Though the scale has reduced, crypto markets witnessed outflows from Bitcoin and Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. on Thursday as well.



Bitcoin Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed outflows of $32 million on Thursday versus outflows of $709 million on Wednesday and $480 million on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (IBIT) topped with outflows of $22 million.



Ethereum has slipped 1.5 percent overnight to trade at $2,938.30. The leading alternate coin is now trading 41 percent below the all-time-high of $4,953.73 recorded on August 25, 2025. The 24-hour trading ranged between $3,003.49 and $2,905.56.



Ethereum Spot ETF products in the U.S. witnessed net outflows of $42 million on Thursday versus $287 million on Wednesday and $230 million on Tuesday. iShares Ethereum Trust ETF (ETHA) topped with net outflows of $44 million.



4th ranked BNB lost 0.59 percent overnight resulting in price decreasing to $887.37.



BNB is trading 35 percent below the all-time high of $1,370.55 touched on October 13, 2025.



5th ranked XRP lost 1.7 percent overnight to trade at $1.91, around 50 percent below the all-time high of $3.84 touched on January 4, 2018.



The price of 7th ranked Solana decreased 1.8 percent overnight to $127.50. SOL's current price is around 57 percent below its all-time-high of $294.33 recorded on January 19, 2025.



TRON ranked 8th overall gained 2.5 percent overnight and is currently changing hands at $0.3067. The trading price is 30 percent below the cryptocurrency's all-time high of $0.4407 recorded on December 4, 2024.



9th ranked Dogecoin dropped 0.5 percent overnight and is currently trading at $0.1251. DOGE is now trading 83 percent below the previous peak of $0.7376 recorded on May 8, 2021.



10th ranked Cardano also lost 1.1 percent overnight to trade at $0.3597. ADA is currently trading 88 percent below the record high of $3.10 touched on September 2, 2021.



81st ranked LayerZero (ZRO) topped overnight gains among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a gain of 12.7 percent. 68th ranked Dash (DASH) followed with overnight gains of 9.4 percent.



73rd ranked Story (IP) topped overnight losses among the top 100 cryptocurrencies with a decline of 8.1 percent. 70th ranked Pump.fun (PUMP) followed with overnight losses of almost 6 percent.



For More Cryptocurrency News, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News