

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Webster Financial Corp. (WBS) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $248.70 million, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $171.76 million, or $1.01 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Webster Financial Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $254.7 million or $1.59 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.5% to $1.01 billion from $995.08 million last year.



Webster Financial Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $248.70 Mln. vs. $171.76 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.55 vs. $1.01 last year. -Revenue: $1.01 Bln vs. $995.08 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News