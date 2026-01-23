

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Dong Suh (026960.KS) reported that its fiscal year net income was 146.5 billion Korean won compared to 159.1 billion won, down 7.9% from prior year. Net income from continuing operation before income tax was 162.0 billion won compared to 177.0 billion won, down 8.4%. Operating income was 45.3 billion won compared to 44.5 billion won, up 1.9%.



Fiscal year sales were 532.9 billion won compared to 488.9 billion won, an increase of 9.0% from prior year.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News