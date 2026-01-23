In the Green - Premarket Gainers

Movano Inc. (MOVE) - up 163% at $18.37 Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT) - up 131% at $5.35 Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) - up 52% at $7.98 Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (RAYA) - up 38% at $3.78 Blue Gold Limited (BGL) - up 31% at $5.62 Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (BNAI) - up 22% at $10.58 Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SNSE) - up 15% at $13.12 Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (ASTI) - up 14% at $7.82 GIBO Holdings Limited (GIBO) - up 9% at $1.94 uniQure N.V. (QURE) - up 7% at $24.42

In the Red - Premarket Losers

New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NUAI) - down 18% at $6.56 Intel Corporation (INTC) - down 13% at $46.85 Ambitions Enterprise Management Co. L.L.C (AHMA) - down 13% at $32.01 One and one Green Technologies. Inc (YDDL) - down 11% at $6.21 iOThree Limited (IOTR) - down 10% at $4.55 Roma Green Finance Limited (ROMA) - down 10% at $2.11 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTP) - down 8% at $4.63 PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) - down 7% at $10.16 ATIF Holdings Limited (ZBAI) - down 7% at $6.50 ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) - down 6% at $4.37

SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:40 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell.