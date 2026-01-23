SANTA CLARA (dpa-AFX) - At 7:40 a.m. ET on Friday, premarket trading is seeing notable activity in several stocks, with early price movements signaling potential opportunities before the opening bell. For active traders, premarket trading offers a head start in spotting potential breakouts, reversals, or sharp price swings. These early moves often indicate where momentum may carry into the regular session, making premarket analysis a key part of the trading day.
In the Green - Premarket GainersThe following stocks are trading higher in Friday's premarket session, recording significant percentage increases:
- Movano Inc. (MOVE) - up 163% at $18.37
- Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (DRCT) - up 131% at $5.35
- Ryvyl Inc. (RVYL) - up 52% at $7.98
- Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (RAYA) - up 38% at $3.78
- Blue Gold Limited (BGL) - up 31% at $5.62
- Brand Engagement Network, Inc. (BNAI) - up 22% at $10.58
- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (SNSE) - up 15% at $13.12
- Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. (ASTI) - up 14% at $7.82
- GIBO Holdings Limited (GIBO) - up 9% at $1.94
- uniQure N.V. (QURE) - up 7% at $24.42
In the Red - Premarket LosersThe following stocks are trading lower in Friday's premarket session, showing notable percentage declines:
- New Era Energy & Digital, Inc. (NUAI) - down 18% at $6.56
- Intel Corporation (INTC) - down 13% at $46.85
- Ambitions Enterprise Management Co. L.L.C (AHMA) - down 13% at $32.01
- One and one Green Technologies. Inc (YDDL) - down 11% at $6.21
- iOThree Limited (IOTR) - down 10% at $4.55
- Roma Green Finance Limited (ROMA) - down 10% at $2.11
- 60 Degrees Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SXTP) - down 8% at $4.63
- PAVmed Inc. (PAVM) - down 7% at $10.16
- ATIF Holdings Limited (ZBAI) - down 7% at $6.50
- ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NDRA) - down 6% at $4.37
