

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Samsung Electro-Mechanics (009150.KS, 009155.KS), on Friday, reported its net income increased in the fourth quarter compared with the previous year.



For the fourth quarter, net income from continuing operations increased to KRW 228 billion from KRW 164.1 billion in the previous year.



Operating profit surged to KRW 239.5 billion from KRW 115 billion in the prior year.



Sales increased to KRW 2.902 trillion from KRW 2.492 trillion in the previous year.



The company said it will pay a year-end dividend of KRW 2,350 per share and KRW 2,400 per preferred share, reflecting higher dividend per share and an increased payout ratio based on its 2025 business results.



The company added that the common share dividend per share rose from KRW 1,800 in 2024 to KRW 2,350 in 2025, lifting the payout ratio to 25.2% from 20%, and said it plans to maintain a payout ratio of at least 20% going forward.



Further, the company said it expects continued demand for high-performance smartphone camera modules and growth in automotive and new applications such as ADAS and humanoid robotics, supported by differentiated and next-generation camera technologies.



Samsung Electro-Mechanics closed trading 2.23% lesser at KRW 122,500 on the Korean Stock Exchange.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News