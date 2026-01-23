DCX beats its own record of the most powerful CDU system ever made. Liquid cooling Manufacturer leads category of hyperscale CDUs, launching today a new CDU system with a stunning 8MW capacity, designed specifically for NVIDIA Vera Rubin 45°C warm water cooling

DCX Liquid Cooling Systems is proud to announce the second generation Facility Distribution Unit (FDU V2AT2). Designed to support the infrastructure shift driven by AI deployments at scale, new CDU supports 45°C warm-water cooling for NVIDIA's NVL72 GB200 GB300 Blackwell and Vera Rubin architectures

The Facility Coolant Distribution Unit-the new generation of liquid cooling for hyperscale data centers.

FDU V2AT2 delivers up to 8.15MW of heat transfer capacity while providing record breaking flowrate, enabling 45°C warm-water operation-temperature level that can eliminate the need for chillers on the heat-rejection side in many deployments. This new cooling system has also built in most capable heat exchanger in the industry, which further enables heat reuse and chillerless heat transfer.

"As the datacenter industry transitions to AI factories, operators need cooling system that won't be obsolete in one platform cycle," said Maciek Szadkowski, CTO at DCX. "The FDU V2AT2 replaces multiple legacy 1.3MW CDUs and enables 45°C supply water operation. This new category of CDUs has minimum thermal loss with AT2 approach temperature, and provides multi-megawatt cooling at the hall level. That opens a clear path to NVIDIA Vera Rubin architecture and beyond while simplifying cooling loop topology and significantly reducing both CAPEX and OPEX of datacenter liquid cooling system."

Purpose-Built for 45°C Warm Water and Chillerless Heat Rejection

NVIDIA has highlighted 45°C water supply as a key design point for Vera Rubin rack-scale systems-explicitly enabling data centers to operate without traditional water chillers in the cooling plant for these workloads.

The DCX FDU V2AT2 is engineered to take full advantage of that shift by supporting ASHRAE W45 W+ warm-water classes and maintaining tight control to avoid condensation, helping operators move from refrigeration-centric cooling to a simpler, more scalable warm-water approach.

From "Row CDU" to Facility-Scale Distribution

Unlike CDUs designed for a single row or small cluster, the FDU 2 is engineered for a new cooling topology that supports complete data halls facility installations, efficiently supporting large-scale, high-density AI server racks with high flow, high availability and sustainable 45C temperature class operation.

Key capabilities include:

Industry record 8.15MW heat transfer (cooling) capacity , supporting hyperscale AI growth

, supporting hyperscale AI growth Record breaking 550 m³/h flow rate required by 45°C warm-water cooling supporting chillerless heat rejection strategies

required by supporting chillerless heat rejection strategies Most capable heat exchanger in CDU with 2°C approach temperature for heat reuse and low cost heat rejection

for heat reuse and low cost heat rejection 4 pumps in N+1 redundant configuration for high availability

for high availability Built in comprehensive water quality control in line sensors and water treatment system

Availability

The DCX FDU V2AT2 is available for hyperscale and high-density AI data center projects effective immediately. Reference architectures, integration guidance, and project sizing support are available upon request.

About DCX Liquid Cooling Systems

DCX Liquid Cooling Systems is a premier global manufacturer offering an extensive range of sustainable liquid cooling solutions, including both Direct Liquid Cooling and Immersion Cooling technologies. The company designs manufactures Server Immersion Enclosures, Coolant Distribution Units (CDUs) including Hyperscale FDU (facility sized CDU) systems, CPU and GPU coldplates, manifolds and other components of liquid cooling system. DCX delivers Hydro Immersion Containers and facility-based systems. Hardware solutions are complemented with liquid cooled data hall design and implementation services, making DCX the first choice for liquid cooling systems' supplier.

