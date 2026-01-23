

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Geopolitical tensions impacted market sentiment amidst U.S. threats of potential military action against Iran. Rate cut expectations also diminished amidst strong economic data. Disappointment surrounding weak earnings guidance from Intel also swayed sentiment.



Wall Street Futures are trading in negative territory. Benchmarks in Europe are trading on a mixed note. Asian markets finished trading on a positive note.



The dollar remains firm around the flatline. Bond yields are trading on a mixed note. Crude oil prices rallied amidst U.S. threats of action against Iran. Safe haven demand supported gold prices, helping it touch a fresh all-time high of $4,969. Cryptocurrencies declined.



Here is a snapshot of the major world markets at this hour.



Stock Indexes:



DJIA (US30) at 49,240.90, down 0.29% S&P 500 (US500) at 6,905.10, down 0.12% Germany's DAX at 24,886.41, up 0.04% U.K.'s FTSE 100 at 10,158.30, up 0.08% France's CAC 40 at 8,126.96, down 0.27% Euro Stoxx 50 at 5,939.55, down 0.28% Japan's Nikkei 225 at 53,846.87, up 0.29% Australia's S&P ASX 200 at 8,860.10, up 0.13% China's Shanghai Composite at 4,136.16, up 0.33% Hong Kong's Hang Seng at 26,749.51, up 0.45%



Currencies:



EUR/USD at 1.1742, down 0.07% GBP/USD at 1.3529, up 0.27% USD/JPY at 158.16, down 0.15% AUD/USD at 0.6866, up 0.38% USD/CAD at 1.3765, down 0.18% Dollar Index at 98.30, up 0.02%



Ten-Year Govt Bond Yields:



U.S. at 4.233%, down 0.42% Germany at 2.8885%, up 0.19% France at 3.473%, down 1.17% U.K. at 4.4800%, up 0.11% Japan at 2.256%, up 0.45%



Commodities:



Brent Oil Futures (Mar) at $65.23, up 1.83%. Crude Oil WTI Futures (Mar) at $60.48, up 1.89%. Gold Futures (Feb) at $4,937.86, up 0.50%.



Cryptocurrencies:



Bitcoin at $89,196.79, down 0.81% Ethereum at $2,933.24, down 1.78% BNB at $886.55, down 0.57% XRP at $1.90, down 1.74% Solana at $127.16, down 2.16%



