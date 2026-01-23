Vox Royalty Corp.: Vox Royalty Transfers Brazil-Linked Offtake To Greenstone Gold Mine

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / January 23, 2026 / Vox Royalty Corp. (NASDAQ:VOXR)(TSX:VOXR) ("Vox" or the "Company"), a returns focused mining royalty and streaming company, is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary has entered into a definitive agreement with Equinox Gold Corp. ("Equinox") to restructure Vox's 35% gold offtake over the Santa Luz, Fazenda and RDM mines in Brazil (the "Brazilian Assets") in connection with Equinox's sale of those assets, by transitioning the remaining offtake delivery obligations to a second gold offtake stream over the Greenstone gold mine in Ontario ("Greenstone").

Kyle Floyd, Chief Executive Officer stated: "We are pleased to increase our exposure to the Greenstone Gold Mine, one of Equinox's cornerstone assets in Canada, through this transaction. The transition of the Gold Offtake Stream to Greenstone increases Vox's exposure to a Tier 1 Canadian asset. We congratulate Equinox on their sale of the Brazilian Assets to CMOC Group and wish them continued operational and financial success."

Figure 1: Greenstone Mine, Ontario, Canada

(Source: Equinox Gold - January 2026 Corporate Presentation)

Key Offtake Stream Amendment Terms

The offtake arrangement over the Brazilian Assets has been amended and restated such that the remaining approximately 226,000 ounces ("oz") deliverable under the agreement will be satisfied through a production-linked offtake stream of 29% of refined gold produced from Greenstone (the " New Greenstone Agreement "), with minimum deliveries of 63,600 oz for 2026.

Vox's existing Greenstone offtake stream (acquired in September 2025 from a third party) which provides that Equinox delivers up to 58,500 oz Au per annum until March 1, 2027 (the " Existing Greenstone Agreement ") remains unchanged and will be satisfied in priority to the New Greenstone Agreement.

For 2026 and 2027, deliveries under the New Greenstone Agreement apply after receipt of the annual allotment of Existing Greenstone Agreement ounces. After March 1, 2027, the New Greenstone Agreement will apply to the entirety of the refined gold produced from Greenstone until the cap is reached.

Other gold offtake stream commercial terms remain unchanged.

Greenstone Asset Overview

Greenstone is a large open-pit mine near Geraldton, Ontario, which achieved commercial production in November 2024. Equinox has been ramping up throughput and recoveries towards its 27,000tpd nameplate processing capacity. Equinox provided a production guidance range of between 250,000 to 300,000 ounces at cash costs of US$1,350 - US$1,450/oz for 20262, and an average life of mine yearly production forecast of 330,000 ounces1.

Further information on Greenstone can be found here: https://www.equinoxgold.com/our-mines/greenstone-gold-mine/

Qualified Person

Timothy J. Strong, MIMMM, of Kangari Consulting LLC and a "Qualified Person" under NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this press release.

About Vox

Vox is a returns focused mining royalty and streaming company with a portfolio of over 80 assets spanning nine jurisdictions. The Company was established in 2014 and has since built unique intellectual property, a technically focused transactional team and a global sourcing network which has allowed Vox to target the highest returns on royalty acquisitions in the mining royalty sector. Since the beginning of 2020, Vox has announced over 30 separate transactions to acquire over 70 assets.

Further information on Vox can be found at www.voxroyalty.com.

For further information contact:

Kyle Floyd Spencer Cole Chief Executive Officer Chief Investment Officer info@voxroyalty.com spencer@voxroyalty.com

References & Notes:

Equinox Gold - January 2026 Investor Reception Presentation:

https://www.equinoxgold.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/01/20260108-EQX-January-8-2026-Investor-Reception-Final.pdf Equinox Gold 2026 Guidance:

https://www.equinoxgold.com/news/equinox-gold-delivers-record-q4-production-and-record-fy-2025-gold-production-of-922827-ounces2026-guidance-represents-an-80-increase-in-annual-canadian-gold-production/

