Freitag, 23.01.2026
Gold vor 5.000-USD-Marke: Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 63 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
WKN: A3EJG1 | ISIN: GB00BN455J50 | Ticker-Symbol: P8W0
Frankfurt
23.01.26 | 08:03
4,360 Euro
+1,40 % +0,060
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
PR Newswire
23.01.2026 15:36 Uhr
91 Leser
Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, January 23

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

LEI: 5493003YBCY4W1IMJU04

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 22 January 2026 was 407.53p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

23 January 2026


