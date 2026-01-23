

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A rising trend towards government-enforced internet shutdowns - with at least 300 incidents in more than 54 countries over the last two years - is prompting renewed warnings from the UN about the threat these digital blackouts pose to freedom of expression, access to information and human rights.



In a statement issued this week, UNESCO said governments are increasingly cutting internet access during protests, elections and times of crisis, despite the central role online connectivity plays in democratic participation and the exercise of basic rights.



The agency noted that 2024 was the worst year on record for internet shutdowns since 2016, citing data from the civil society monitoring group Access Now.



It warned that the trend has continued into 2026, with blanket shutdowns already imposed in several countries facing major demonstrations or electoral processes.



Recent months have seen a series of high-profile internet shutdowns and digital restrictions imposed amid political unrest, UNESCO noted.



Authorities in Iran imposed a near-total nationwide blackout during renewed protests this week, sharply curtailing online communications. Connectivity monitors reported traffic falling to minimal levels, disrupting businesses and severely limiting the ability of citizens, journalists and civil society groups to share information.



In Afghanistan, the Taliban ordered a nationwide shutdown in September-October 2025, further constraining humanitarian operations, journalism and access to education, particularly for women and girls.



Elsewhere, governments have increasingly relied on targeted platform bans. In Nepal, authorities suspended access to 26 social media and messaging platforms in September amid political unrest.



In Sri Lnka, a law adopted in 2024 grants broad powers to restrict online content, raising concerns about shrinking digital civic space.



In Africa, election-related disruptions have remained a recurring feature.



Internet connectivity was significantly disrupted in Cameroon during the October 2025 presidential election, while Tanzania imposed internet restrictions and partial shutdowns around its October polls, drawing criticism over a wider crackdown on civil freedoms.



