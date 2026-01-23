Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 23.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Gold vor 5.000-USD-Marke: Über 2 Mio. Unzen Gold - und trotzdem erst 63 Mio. USD Börsenwert?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 918422 | ISIN: US67066G1040 | Ticker-Symbol: NVD
Tradegate
23.01.26 | 19:11
159,32 Euro
+1,27 % +2,00
Branche
Halbleiter
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
NASDAQ-100
S&P 100
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NVIDIA CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
159,32159,4019:12
159,30159,4019:12
PR Newswire
23.01.2026 19:06 Uhr
42 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Leopard Imaging Inc.: Leopard Imaging Announces Strategic Double-Header Presence at Embedded World and NVIDIA GTC 2026

FREMONT, Calif., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Leopard Imaging Inc., a global leader in high-definition embedded vision systems, is proud to announce its participation in two of the technology industry's most prestigious trade shows this March: Embedded World in Nuremberg, Germany, and NVIDIA GTC AI Conference in San Jose, United States.

Leopard Imaging Announces Strategic Double-Header Presence at Embedded World and NVIDIA GTC 2026

A Milestone Debut in Germany: Embedded World (March 10-12, 2026)

For years, Leopard Imaging has been a staple in the European market, frequently collaborating with elite partners to showcase integrated vision solutions. However, Embedded World 2026 marks a historic turning point: for the first time, Leopard Imaging will be exhibiting independently.

Located in the heart of Nuremberg from March 10-12, our booth will serve as a dedicated hub for innovation. "We have deep roots in the European vision market," said Bill, Co-Founder and President of Leopard Imaging. "Exhibiting independently at Embedded World enables us to engage directly with our customers and showcase the full breadth of our capabilities, from edge AI integration to advanced automotive imaging."

Attendees can look forward to exclusive, never-before-seen demonstrations that push the boundaries of what is possible in embedded AI vision, focusing on HDR, low-latency and low-light performance.

Continuing the Momentum: NVIDIA GTC (March 16-19, 2026)

Following the conclusion of Embedded World, Leopard Imaging will head to San Jose, California, to participate in NVIDIA GTC, the era-defining conference for AI and global developers.

As a long-standing NVIDIA Elite Partner, Leopard Imaging continues to co-innovate at the forefront of the AI revolution. Our presence at GTC 2026 will highlight our seamless integration with the NVIDIA Jetson edge AI platform and our commitment to supporting the next generation of autonomous machines, robotics, and smart infrastructure.

Experience the Future of Vision

Whether in Germany or Silicon Valley, Leopard Imaging invites partners, media, and tech enthusiasts to experience our latest "surprise demos." These showcases will highlight our specialized expertise in crafting end-to-end vision solutions that solve complex industrial challenges.

Connect with Leopard Imaging

For more information or to schedule a media briefing during either event, please visit www.leopardimaging.com. If you are attending and would like to explore our solutions in person, please contact us at marketing@leopardimaging.com to schedule a private meeting. Our team of experts looks forward to welcoming you at our booth and showcasing our latest innovations.

Press Contact

Ariel Zhang

marketing@leopardimaging.com


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2865814/Leopard_Imaging.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1428125/Leopard_Imaging_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/leopard-imaging-announces-strategic-double-header-presence-at-embedded-world-and-nvidia-gtc-2026-302666042.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.