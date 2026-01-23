Anzeige
WKN: A0MXAU | ISIN: GB00B1YPC344 | Ticker-Symbol: 1ZJ
Frankfurt
23.01.26 | 08:03
8,100 Euro
-0,61 % -0,050
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FULLER SMITH & TURNER PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,0508,55020:05
Dow Jones News
23.01.2026 19:33 Uhr
210 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Transaction in own shares 
23-Jan-2026 / 18:02 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
   
 
Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C. ("the Company" or "Fuller's") 

Transaction in own shares 

The Company announces that it has purchased the following number of its "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each on the London 
Stock Exchange through Deutsche Bank AG, London Branch (trading for these purposes as Deutsche Numis) ("Deutsche 
Numis") as part of its share buyback programme announced on 21 January 2026 (the "Programme"). 

Date of Purchase                  23/01/2026 
 
Number of "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each     5,985 
 
Highest price paid per share (GBp)         722.00 
 
Lowest price paid per share (GBp)         714.00 
 
Average price paid per share (GBp)         720.6590

The Company intends to hold the repurchased shares in Treasury.

Following the purchase of the said shares, Fuller's listed issued share capital consists of 36,446,686 "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each. Of this total 4,535,414 "A" Ordinary Shares are held in Treasury. Therefore, the total number of listed voting rights in the Company for the purpose of Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.1 (calculated in accordance with Disclosure and Transparency Rule 5.6.2) is 31,911,272. This number may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in Fuller's, under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) no 596/2014 (as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018) (the Market Abuse Regulation), the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made.

Enquiries:

Rachel Spencer

Company Secretary

020 8996 2073

23 January 2026

SCHEDULE OF PURCHASES

Shares Purchased: "A" Ordinary Shares of 40p each

Date of Purchase: 23 January 2026

Investment Firm: Deutsche Numis

Aggregate Information: 

Volume-weighted average price, pence     Aggregated volume 
 
720.6590                   5,985

Individual Transactions: 

Number of shares Transaction price, pence Time of transaction    Transaction reference number    Venue 
purchased    (per share) 
 
 
73        720.00           08:11:11         00078807184TRLO0          XLON 
 
180       722.00           14:12:26         00078816875TRLO0          XLON 
 
4747       722.00           14:45:49         00078818204TRLO0          XLON 
 
578       714.00           16:00:59         00078820855TRLO0          XLON 
 
379       714.00           16:12:35         00078821393TRLO0          XLON 
 
10        714.00           16:18:11         00078821605TRLO0          XLON 
 
1        714.00           16:26:40         00078822089TRLO0          XLON 
 
17        714.00           16:35:22         00078822645TRLO0          XLON

---End---

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FSTA 
LEI Code:   213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
Sequence No.: 416061 
EQS News ID:  2265412 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2265412&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 23, 2026 13:02 ET (18:02 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
