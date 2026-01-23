Transaction strengthens Eaton's position and ability to accelerate enhanced offerings for aerospace customers

Expecting accretive margins and growth

Intelligent power management company Eaton (NYSE:ETN) today announced it has completed the acquisition of Ultra PCS Limited from the Cobham Ultra Group. Ultra PCS's innovative solutions for safety and mission critical aerospace systems supplement Eaton's portfolio for both military and civilian aircraft. Under the terms of the agreement, Eaton paid $1.55 billion for Ultra PCS.

"With trusted products and innovative technology tailored to critical aerospace platforms, the addition of Ultra PCS enhances our mission systems offerings and strengthens our ability to support customers with the next generation of aerospace solutions," said Pete Denk, president and chief operating officer, Industrial Sector. "We welcome the Ultra PCS team to Eaton, and look forward to expanding and scaling our complementary capabilities in fast-growing defense and commercial markets."

Ultra PCS Limited, headquartered in Cheltenham, U.K. and with operations in the U.K. and U.S., produces electronic controls, sensing products, stores ejection and data processing solutions, enabling mission success for global aerospace customers in the air and on the ground. Ultra PCS estimates 2025 sales of approximately $240 million. Eaton expects Ultra PCS's strong growth position on high-margin business to be accretive to its Aerospace sector.

Eaton is an intelligent power management company dedicated to protecting the environment and improving the quality of life for people everywhere. We make products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace and mobility markets. We are guided by our commitment to do business right, to operate sustainably and to help our customers manage power today and well into the future. By capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, we're helping to solve the world's most urgent power management challenges and building a more sustainable society for people today and generations to come.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has continuously evolved to meet the changing and expanding needs of our stakeholders. With revenues of nearly $25 billion in 2024, the company serves customers in more than 160 countries. For more information, visit www.eaton.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning, among other matters, the integration of Ultra PCS and impact of the acquisition of Ultra PCS on Eaton's Aerospace segment results. These statements should be used with caution and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside Eaton's control. The following factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements: potential global pandemics; unanticipated changes in the markets for Eaton's business segments; unanticipated downturns in business relationships with customers or their purchases from us; competitive pressures on sales and pricing; supply chain disruptions, unanticipated changes in the cost of material, labor and other production costs, or unexpected costs that cannot be recouped in product pricing; the introduction of disruptive or competing technologies; unexpected technical or marketing difficulties; unexpected claims, charges, litigation or dispute resolutions; strikes or other labor unrest at Eaton or at our customers or suppliers; unanticipated difficulties integrating the acquisition; new laws, tariffs and governmental regulations; interest rate changes; stock market and currency fluctuations; geo-political tensions, war, civil or political unrest or terrorism; and unanticipated deterioration of economic and financial conditions in the United States and around the world. We do not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

