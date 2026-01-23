Highlights

Uses same fully patented, thermal-protection technology across product portfolio with four products in market that keep room temperature medications at optimal temperature

Designed for medications beyond standard insulin pens, including vials, biologics, GLP-1 therapies, alternative epinephrine auto-injectors, and temperature- and light-sensitive glucose test strips

Expanded portfolio to pursue larger and more diversified revenue opportunities, including: patients using high-cost biologics and GLP-1 therapies, Healthcare providers and specialty pharmacies, and B2B partners seeking standardized medication-protection solutions

Substantially increases the scope of commercial reach and addressable market opportunity

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2026) - TempraMed Technologies Ltd. (CSE: VIVI) (FSE: 9DY) ("TempraMed" or the "Company"), a medical-technology innovator transforming how temperature-sensitive medications are stored and managed, today announced the commercial launch of VIVI Med, a new temperature-protection solution designed to safeguard medication vials, biologics, and other critical therapies that fall outside the insulin-pen format.

The launch of VIVI Med provides significant expansion of the Company's total addressable market opportunity, by extending its proven thermal-protection technology into new drug categories, broader patient populations, and higher-value use cases. By addressing medications such as GLP-1 receptor agonists, biologics including Humira, insulin vials, injectable medication vials, and temperature-sensitive blood glucose test strips, VIVI Med substantially increases the scope of the Company's commercial reach.

As the global use of biologics, GLP-1 therapies, and specialty injectables continues to grow across chronic, autoimmune, and metabolic conditions, the need for reliable, portable, and power-free temperature protection is becoming increasingly critical. VIVI Med is engineered to provide 24/7/365 passive protection for years-without batteries, charging, or maintenance-supporting real-world use across travel, work, and active lifestyles.

"To date, our product portfolio has focused on insulin pens and epinephrine auto-injectors, but the medication landscape is evolving rapidly," said Ron Nagar, CEO of TempraMed. "VIVI Med is a strategic expansion of our platform that allows us to address a much broader universe of temperature-sensitive medications, many of which are high-value biologics with growing patient populations. This product materially expands our addressable market and creates new opportunities across consumer, B2B, and healthcare-system channels. Using our proprietary, patented technology we will continue to expand our product portfolio with new products, new applications and new markets."

Key Features of VIVI Med

Year-Round Temperature Protection: Maintains safe medication temperatures without refrigeration, electricity, or maintenance

Portable and Lifestyle-Friendly: Compact, lightweight, reusable design for daily use, travel, and outdoor environments

Durable, Long-Life Construction: Built with space-grade materials and engineered for years of repeated use

Strategic and Commercial Significance

With the introduction of VIVI Med, TempraMed now offers a multi-format temperature-protection platform spanning:

VIVI Cap and VIVI Cap Smart for insulin pens and certain GLP-1 pens

for insulin pens and certain GLP-1 pens VIVI Epi for epinephrine auto-injectors

for epinephrine auto-injectors VIVI Med for vials, biologics, GLP-1 pens, test strips, and broader injectable formats

This expanded portfolio positions TempraMed to pursue larger and more diversified revenue opportunities, including:

Patients using high-cost biologics and GLP-1 therapies

Healthcare providers and specialty pharmacies managing vial-based medications

Institutional and B2B partners seeking standardized medication-protection solutions

Management believes VIVI Med strengthens TempraMed's long-term growth profile by increasing product breadth, reducing reliance on any single medication format, and supporting future reimbursement, enterprise, and global distribution initiatives.

About TempraMed Technologies Ltd.

TempraMed Technologies Ltd. is a global leader in innovative, temperature-controlled medication storage solutions. Founded with the mission to safeguard the effectiveness of life-saving medications, TempraMed develops patented, FDA-registered, space-grade thermal insulation devices that work 24/7 without batteries or external power. With a proven product line including VIVI Cap and VIVI Epi, and a smart technology platform on the horizon, TempraMed enables patients and healthcare providers to confidently manage temperature-sensitive medications anywhere, anytime. With operations in North America, Europe, and Asia, TempraMed is advancing the future of medication protection and adherence.

Cautionary Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements or information". Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements in this press release include statements made regarding information about future plans, expectations and objectives of the Company overall.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. The Company may not actually achieve its plans, projections, or expectations. The forward-looking statements and information are based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the Company. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the availability of future financing and/or credit, developments and changes in laws and regulations, consumer sentiment towards the Company's products, failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations, government regulations, competition, loss of key employees and consultants, and general economic, market or business conditions, the impact of technology and social changes on the products and industry.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

