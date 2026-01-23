

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - As a powerful winter storm swept across the United States, airlines canceled more than 1,300 flights, bringing heavy snow, sleet, and freezing rain, followed by dangerously cold temperatures.



According to FlightAware, a flight tracking company, over 400 U.S. flights scheduled for Friday were canceled, while 1,725 flights were scrubbed from Saturday's schedule.



The largest disruptions were centered in Texas, where Dallas Fort Worth International Airport (DFW) saw nearly 1,100 cancellations, and Dallas Love Field (DAL) recorded 152 canceled flights, wiping out much of each airport's schedule.



Airlines often preemptively cancel flights ahead of major storms to avoid stranding aircraft, crews, and passengers.



In response, American Airlines (AAL), Delta Air Lines (DAL), United Airlines (UAL), Southwest Airlines (LUV), JetBlue, and other carriers have waived change fees and fare differences, including for basic economy tickets.



The National Weather Service warned that the storm could affect hundreds of millions of people through Monday.



