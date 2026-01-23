

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - In a move that has raised concerns about political influence, a deal has been struck to create a majority American board for TikTok's U.S. operations. The popular video platform is now under leadership closely aligned with President Donald Trump.



This development follows a 2024 bipartisan law that requires TikTok's China-based parent company to sell the app or face a U.S. ban due to national security concerns. Billionaire Oracle (ORCL) co-founder Larry Ellison, a longtime Trump ally, is central to the new ownership structure.



Critics warn that TikTok's algorithm could shift towards pro-MAGA or far-right content, potentially affecting the platform's large user base of teens and young voters, which accounts for 170 million U.S. users. Supporters, however, argue that such interference is unlikely and claim that Republicans have long faced online censorship.



Neither TikTok nor the White House have commented on potential algorithm changes, leaving the future direction of the platform unresolved.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News