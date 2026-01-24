Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 23, 2026) - STRACON Group Holding Inc. (TSX: STG) (BVL: STG) ("STRACON" or the "Company") rejects false claims made by SLC Holdings Inc. ("SLC") in an application filed with the Ontario Securities Commission.

As described in the Company's prospectus dated December 16, 2025, on November 1, 2025, the Company and STRACON Holdings S.A. ("STRACON Peru") completed a long-form amalgamation in accordance with Section 183 of the Yukon Business Corporations Act. For Peruvian legal purposes, the amalgamation was carried out as a merger pursuant to Section 344 and following of the Peruvian Companies Law. Herein, this cross-border business combination is referred to as the "Merger." As a result of the Merger, STRACON Peru would cease to exist separately from the Company for both Canadian and Peruvian legal purposes, and the assets and liabilities of STRACON Peru would be assigned to the Peruvian branch of the Company as of the effective date of the Merger (which was November 1, 2025).

On January 22, 2026, SLC filed an application with the Ontario Securities Commission (the "Commission") seeking to, among other things, halt trading in the Company's shares. In its application SLC alleges that, as a matter of Peruvian law, STRACON Peru is not part of the Company and therefore the Company does not own any of the former subsidiaries of STRACON Peru. This allegation is without merit. For Peruvian purposes (as well as for Canadian legal purposes), the Merger became fully effective on November 1, 2025, and on such date all assets, liabilities, operations, rights and obligations of STRACON Peru were assumed by the Company through its Peruvian branch (as expressly established in Sections 344 and 353 of the Peruvian Companies Law).

The SLC application will become available in due course on the Commission's website.

The Company will contest SLC's application.

As disclosed in SLC's application, SLC previously commenced litigations against STRACON Peru and it objected to the Merger in Peru on December 5, 2025 (the Company having been served with the objection on December 30, 2025). However, it does not have any legal power and there is no legal mechanism in Peru for SLC to reverse the Merger.

The Company believes that the litigations commenced in Peru, which have motivated SLC's application, are entirely without merit. In those litigations, SLC has sought damages of US$26.8 million. As a matter of Peruvian law, SLC's objection to the Merger is directed at securing SLC's claim to this amount, not at challenging the effectiveness of the Merger.

The Company reaffirms the accuracy of its prospectus and is confident that its position will be vindicated before the Commission.

About STRACON Group

STRACON is an integrated, engineering-led and technology-enabled mining infrastructure and services group operating across the Americas. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, STRACON provides end-to-end solutions across the mining lifecycle, including engineering and technology solutions, industrial services, equipment and support services, and infrastructure development and ownership. The Company partners with leading global mining operators to design, build, operate and maintain critical infrastructure that supports safe, efficient and sustainable mining operations.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements relating to the Company's intention to contest SLC's application, the provision of expert evidence regarding the Merger, the expected outcome of proceedings before the Ontario Securities Commission, and the Company's confidence that its position will be vindicated. Forward-looking information is based on management's expectations, estimates and assumptions as of the date of this press release and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, regulatory and legal proceeding risks, the outcome of the Commission's review, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure filings available on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. STRACON undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/281501

Source: STRACON Group Holding Inc.