Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 10, 2026) - STRACON Group Holding Inc. (TSX: STG) (BVL: STG) ("STRACON" or the "Company") provides an update on its January 23, 2026 press release, which discussed the false claims being made by SLC Holdings Inc. ("SLC") in an application filed with the Ontario Securities Commission (the "OSC"), which is being contested by the Company.

On January 29, 2026, a Peruvian court granted an interim injunction sought by STRACON directing the Peruvian Public Registry to immediately complete the registration process of the merger between STRACON and STRACON Holdings S.A., notwithstanding any opposition by SLC. It also granted STRACON the right to secure USD 2 million of SLC's assets for damages and costs.

STRACON continues to contest SLC's application with the OSC.

About STRACON Group

STRACON is an integrated, engineering-led and technology-enabled mining infrastructure and services group operating across the Americas. Headquartered in Toronto, Canada, STRACON provides end-to-end solutions across the mining lifecycle, including engineering and technology solutions, industrial services, equipment and support services, and infrastructure development and ownership. The Company partners with leading global mining operators to design, build, operate and maintain critical infrastructure that supports safe, efficient and sustainable mining operations.

Forward-Looking Information

This press release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information includes statements relating to the Company's intention to contest SLC's application, the provision of expert evidence regarding the Merger, the expected outcome of proceedings before the Ontario Securities Commission, and the Company's confidence that its position will be vindicated. Forward-looking information is based on management's expectations, estimates and assumptions as of the date of this press release and is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, regulatory and legal proceeding risks, the outcome of the Commission's review, and other risks described in the Company's public disclosure filings available on SEDAR+. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. STRACON undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

